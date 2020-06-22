St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Wine Women & Shoes is Virtual and In Person to Support Community of Hope and Healing

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, a community of hope and healing for children and young people, will hold its fourth Annual Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser both virtually and with a limited attendance live event to support programs for abused, neglected, and homeless children and youth. This was necessitated by the lingering pandemic,

June 24th Event Has Limited Tickets

The unique free virtual event began Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with boutique shopping, a silent auction, a Key to the Closet raffle, King of Sole competition, and Best in Shoe contest. The weeklong online engagement activities will conclude with a live in person and virtual event on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with limited tickets available for those who want to attend at Notoriety Live located at 450 Fremont Street #370 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

John Di Domenico Courtesy John Di Domenico

The live happy hour event will conclude the silent auction, shopping, raffle, and contests with live winner announcements and will include a mission moment and entertainment. Male donors and volunteers of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will participate in an online King of Sole competition.

Host John Di Domenico, world famous character actor will welcome Michael Ross Nugent who opens the show with some popular Vintage Vegas tunes.

Expect some hand clapping sing along music and song as headliner Bucky Heard takes the stage. Heard and Bill Medley have been performing in Vegas for the past four years as The Righteous Brothers. Songstress Gabriella Versace from SEXXY at the Westgate in Las Vegas will close the show.

Bucky Heard

Supporters can vote on the event page for their favorite Sole man with $1 donation for each vote. Registered guests are invited to participate in the Best in Shoe contest by posting a photo of their shoes of choice and tagging #SJRCWWS2020 on Instagram or Facebook. Submissions will be accepted until June 23rd and winners will be announced during the live event on June 24th.

Gabriella Versace

The contest will include five categories: Women’s Best Overall, Men’s Best Overall, Best Open Toe Stilettos, Best Closed Toed Shoes, and Most Creative Shoes. “We are excited to be hosting our first virtual Wine Women & Shoes, paired with an in person social distance appropriate happy hour,” said St. Jude’s Ranch for Children Chief Executive Officer Christina Vela. “We have a lot of exciting activities and things to share. We look forward to seeing the community participate in the way that they feel most comfortable.”

Wine Women & Shoes events are held nation-wide; St. Jude’s Ranch for Children is the only charity with the rights to produce this special event in the state of Nevada. A blend of fashion, compassion, and putting the “fun” in fundraiser.

Virtual and in person guests can register at

www.winewomenshoes.givesmart.com. A limited number of in-person tickets can be purchased for $50



Silent Auction items will be available



For more than 53 years, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children has been a community of healing and hope for children and young people that are victims of abuse and neglect. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization helps children and youth, ages zero to 25, who have been abused, neglected, exploited and/or homeless, by providing safety, stability and healing in a caring environment.

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children offers customized therapy, high-quality residential and transitional housing programs, and numerous supportive services, as well as opportunities to keep families and siblings together and spend time together when separated in foster care. The charity’s ultimate focus is to break the cycle of abuse and help children and young people become thriving positive members of the community. For more information visit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children or get social with us @StJudesRanch for Facebook and Twitter or stjudesranchforchildren on Instagram.

