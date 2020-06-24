National Pollinator Month – Protecting our Food Supply

National Pollinator Week/Month is little known but very important. TurfMutt Foundation and National Wildlife Federation are attempting to correct this situation and bring greater awareness to the work pollinators do and how important it is to provide for the needs of these creatures, who in turn, provide for our food. Read on for additional information and suggestions for activities.

June is National Pollinators Month and June 22-28 is designated as “National Pollinator Week.” Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S Department of the Interior, Pollinator Week is a great opportunity to encourage people to do more in their backyards to support pollinators. (See more below)

National Pollinators Month

The National Wildlife Federation initiated National Pollinators Month as a way to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators. With pollinators on the decline, their initiative aims to increase native pollen and nectar-producing through the Million Garden Challenge.

Since the family yard is now the safe outdoor space to relax, play and de-stress, especially during these challenging times when so many are sheltering at home this is a great time to be aware of pollinators and to encourage them. Here are more suggestions from TurfMutt Foundation who reminds families that nature starts right outside your back door – and one way to help nature is to make sure your yard supports our very-important pollinators. The TurfMutt Foundation has developed an infographic on planting for pollinators

Dreamy image of a Hummingbird feeding on Zinnia flower

Access the infographic here:

Plant It for the Planet

Choose Flowering Plants for Pollinators – butterflies, bees, bats and hummingbirds

Backyards, school yards, green roofs, parks, planted medians and other green spaces provide food and shelter for pollinators

Select flowering plants that thrive in your yard’s conditions, considering the following: climate zone, soil type, sun/shade ratio, and average rainfall

Plant a healthy balance of grasses, garden flowers, shrubs, and trees

75 percent of the world’s flowering plants depend on pollinators to reproduce

About 1 out of every 3 bites of food we eat exists because of pollinators

More than 3,500 species of native bees help increase crop yields

For more information,

An important pollinator

National Pollinators Month in June encourages the planting of pollinator gardens of native, non-invasive pollen and nectar-producing plants. When these gardens bloom, they attract bees, birds, bats, and other natural pollinators.

Each of these creatures makes the difference between valuable fruits and vegetables on our tables and going without. As we plant and encourage these natural habitats, we’re putting food on the table, too. According to the National Wildlife Federation, pollinators are responsible for 1 of every 3 bites we take. That’s a lot of pollinating! And many wildflowers provide more than just something pretty to look at. Their root systems prevent erosion and many of them provide flavorful and healthful teas and herbal remedies.While we’re planting native flowers and trees, we’re also providing for our future. Pollinators such as the monarch butterfly and the honey bee have been in decline. While all the reasons have not been identified, increasing the available habitat does help! Encouraging the growth of natural habitats also attract pollinators.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalPollinatorsMonth #BeeCounted

Do you have a spot that could benefit from a pollinator garden? Well, get planting! Find out which are the best plants for your zone. Visit National Wildlife Foundation to find out more. Honey, you won’t regret it. Try these tips to get started on the right path to a pollinator garden:

Choose bright flowers – The colors and scent attract pollinators to your garden.

Plant for every season – While this means primarily to choose a variety of plants so you’re attracting pollinators all year long, it also has another purpose. In the winter, these plants may be dormant, but they will provide a variety of seeds for pollinators to eat, bringing them back year after year.

Welcome insects – Most of them are pollinators, too. Good bugs have the benefit of helping to keep pests at bay.

Invite birds to your garden – Add birdhouses, provide seed or flowers that enjoy, supply a water source.

What flowers and trees will you be planting? Let us know by using #NationalPollinatorsMonth or #BeeCounted to share on social media.

Photos: Courtesy of National Wildlife Foundation or TurfMutt Foundation unless otherwise noted.