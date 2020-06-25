Virtual Variety Show Supports Work of JDRF Nevada — Guest Stars Entertain Families on June 28th

Parents are looking for activities that involve the entire family and charities are searching for ways to raise needed funds during the Pandemic. JDRF Nevada has come up with a FUN-draising show on Sunday June 28th at 3 p.m. Pacific Time. The event’s title says it all: Together for a Cure! And supporters can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes via a special Zoom link.

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. The team has put in place a virtual variety show featuring some of the top performers from Las Vegas and beyond.

Justin Willman Photo courtesy PR Plus

In this special kick-off event, magician and comedian Justin Willman, star and creator of the hit Netflix original series Magic for Humans, will be on hand to get the party started. Willman has a special connection to this charity as his wife Jillian Sipkins lives with type 1 diabetes.

Jeff Civillico Photo courtesy Jeff Civillico

World-renowned juggler and comedian Jeff Civillico will emcee Together for a Cure and will be featured throughout the show with special guests performing short routines sure to keep the whole family entertained.



Murray the Magician Photo courtesy Murray Sawchuck

Featured entertainers include strip headliner Murray the Magician, tap dancing twins Sean and John Scott, an aerial performance by Duo Dragonwing, and many more.





Sean and John Scott Photo courtesy PR Plus

Duo Dragonwing Photo credit Richard Brusky

Supporters can also go JDRF Nevada to bid on great silent auction items until 8 p.m. on June 28, 2020

Admission to Together for a Cure is just $50 per household and can be purchased at Together for a Cure. Once registered, attendees will receive a unique link to access the event. Those who wish to donate, but not attend, can do so at Together for a cure