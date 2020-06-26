24 Hour Fitness Post-COVID-19 Opening Up to Get You Working Out Again

For months the world has been on lock-down and many things we took for granted were no longer available to us. Going to the gym would certainly be at the top of the list for many reasons, but finally, 24 Hour Fitness has begun to safely open their doors to members.

Check in via phone (Courtesy 24 Hour Fitness)

24 Hour Fitness has made the return to the gym easy and safe. You can find out what clubs near you are open, then book an appointment to visit the gym for a workout. If you don’t already have the 24 Hour Fitness app on your phone, you should, there a lot of great benefits to it. For going to the gym, just upload a picture of yourself, make a reservation and when you get to the gym check-in using your phone. You get to workout for an hour and then they close for thirty minutes to clean and then they open back up. This goes on throughout the day. There is also plenty of hand sanitizer and cleaning products all over the gym so you can make sure your equipment is clean.

The following are some steps 24 Hour Fitness is taking to ensure a club environment with the health and safety of our team and members in mind:

Touch-free check in that can now be accomplished in the club through the 24 Hour Fitness free 24GO® personalized fitness app just by using your phone and the 24GO app

Social distancing will be promoted throughout our clubs with signage, spacing indicators and more. This may include temporary closures of amenities that cannot be used under social distancing guidelines, and decommissioning select cardio and strength equipment throughout the club to ensure proper spacing

Signage at the club exterior and throughout the club’s interior will help remind members and our team members of important safety protocols

Personal training and studio classes may meet in carefully chosen club areas where members can safely maintain social distancing

Our clubs will be open 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily

Our clubs will initially be open for 60 minute sessions throughout the day, followed by a 30 minute closure for club cleaning between sessions, in addition to our already stringent cleaning procedures

And, while our clubs are temporarily closed as well as after some clubs are able to reopen, we encourage everyone to utilize our 24GO app for a selection of over 1,500 workouts that can be conducted anywhere with or without equipment and based on the time you have available. We also encourage everyone to visit 24GO LIVE, our new 24/7 workout experience broadcast on the 24 Hour Fitness YouTube Channel, among other virtual fitness solutions

Social Distancing With Every Other Machine Not Available For Use (Courtesy 24 Hour Fitness)

To find out when clubs near you will be opening, visit: Club Reopening Information: https://www.24hourfitness.com/health_clubs/gyms-open-near-me