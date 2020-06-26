Shelter at ‘Om Review – Carla Collins at the Whitefire Theatre

Canadian comic Carla Collins wowed her streaming audience with the humor so clearly needed at this time of COVID crisis. In a benefit performance at the Whitefire Theatre, the rapid-fire comedienne cut slices of pop, politics, libation, and sex into a comedic stew as she rolled through bits and pieces of her own life and the lives of her stressed viewers – all to nurture their brain waves to a place of peace mixed with fun and games.

Perhaps Carla’s biggest comedic leap came at the end of her performance, when she coaxed her audience to relax using comedic meditation, an original technique which she developed to combine comedy and spirituality. To quote Carla:

“Here’s how it works. I make people laugh for 30 or 40 minutes with my standup. Then I take them through a relaxing, authentic guided meditation. It’s the real deal, not a parody. With both laugher and meditation, the brain produces the same gamma state – so they work very well together.”

Carla is no stranger to self-help approaches. In 2010, she published her book, “Angels, Vampires, and Douche Bags,” in which she divided the world into three categories. Angels are positive and do good for people, while vampires suck them dry and douche bags do the obvious. Clearly, it was better to be an angel – a pinnacle worth reaching through hard work and self-awareness. Comedic meditation again takes people on a self-actualizing journey.

In many ways, SHELTER AT ‘OM was the perfect vehicle for the streaming platform. What better place to curl up, relax, and even snooze a bit than in one’s own private space? Carla achieved her entertaining and intriguing goals: to make people laugh and enjoy some positive moments in time – with the ultimate goal of decreasing anxiety and stress and guiding people to a better place within their environments and also within themselves.

SHELTER AT ‘OM can be streamed from the Whitefire Theatre’s library. Tickets are $9.99 with a service charge of $2.40. For information and tickets, call Whitefire at 818-687-8559 or go online.