DAYLIGHT Beach at Mandalay Resort and Casino

DAYLIGHT Beach located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set to reopen its doors on Thursday July 2, 2020. Las Vegas’ premier open-air venue will welcome back patrons as an adult-only pool experience for those 21 and older with regular hours Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m alongside a substantial health and safety plan in the best interests of their guests.

DAYLIGHT Beach, is the most-sought after pool property on the Las Vegas strip with a sprawling 50,000 square feet of space. Boasting a 4,400 square-foot main pool with two additional private pools for cabana guests, and table side daybed service on the pool level, DAYLIGHT Beach is a place to be for a luxuriously entertaining pool experience. Sip on hand crafted cocktails and enjoy delicious, made-to-order, beach-side bites while soaking in the sun with sounds provided by resident deejays.

After a mandatory three-month closure following the Covid-19 pandemic, DAYLIGHT Beach has instituted a safety plan incorporating policies and procedures laid out by MGMR’s “Seven Point Safety Plan”. In addition, the plan follows recommendations and directives from the CDC, Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada Gaming Control Board to provide an elevated level of service while maintaining the health and safety of our guests and the Las Vegas community.

DAYLIGHT Beach

DAYLIGHT Beach will be operating at a reduced occupancy with tables arranged to social distancing standards. The daytime destination will transition from its World-Class venue with a focus on live performances and headlining DJs, to an upscale, high-end Resort pool that delivers great service, ambience and scene. Customers will need to make a reservation in advance for a daybed or cabana, while social distancing will keep the number of guests limited.

Other protocols include frequent and timed sanitization of all contact surfaces throughout the venue during operations. DAYLIGHT Beach will require all employees to wear an approved mask or face-shield and will administer an employee wellness and temperature check upon entering the property. Digital menus will be available for guests to view on personal mobile devices via a QR code.

“We are excited to re-open and are taking every possible step to ensure our employees and guests safety and well-being. We will continue to strive for an incredible and safe Las Vegas pool experience.” Says Managing Partner John Pettei.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Thursday – Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

DAYLIGHT will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Guests must be 21 years of age or older. Cover chargers will be eliminated, general admission will be allowed entry and lounge seating will be available on a first come first serve basis. Bungalow and cabana costs vary, reservations can be made at daylightvegas.com/reservations. For more information and reservations, call 702-632-4700 or visit daylightvegas.com. Be the first to know about upcoming events at DAYLIGHT this summer by connecting on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.