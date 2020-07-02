Celebrate July 4th with Mayor Lightfoot and Civic Leaders at The Chicago History Museum – Virtually

61st Annual Celebration, “Re: American Freedoms”, to explore the limitations of the Declaration of Independence and its impact on today’s social climate

The Chicago History Museum will reimagine its 61st annual July 4th celebration this year with a virtual event, “Re: American Freedoms” on Saturday, July 4th from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. The event brings together Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago’s most influential civic leaders to delve into the Declaration of Independence as a founding document that shaped American society and discuss the implications that the unreliable rights outlined in the document and presumption of equality on today’s social climate. The virtual event is free to the public and will be live streamed on the Chicago History Museum’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Gary T. Johnson, Edgar D. and Deborah R. Jannotta president Chicago History Museum

“The Chicago History Museum’s July 4th celebration has strong roots in our communities, and we are honored to continue the tradition in a new light during a year of adapting to change,” said Gary T. Johnson, president of the Chicago History Museum. “This year’s event breaks barriers for the Museum and we are thrilled to welcome Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago’s civic leaders to discuss pressing topics in our society today and for the future.”

Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago

“Re: American Freedoms” will be organized into two sections: We the People: Chicago Responds and Fwd: Arts in Action. Each section will feature civic leaders from prominent organizations to offer their encouraging words on our history, the current social climate and the continued work toward equality and inclusion. Event speakers include:

Eboo Patel, Interfaith Youth Core founder and president CHM trustee emeritus

We the People: Chicago Responds

Linda Tortolero, Las Mujeres Latinas en Accion president and CEO

Laura Washington, Chicago Sun-Times columnist and ABC-7 Chicago political analyst

Fwd: Arts in Action

Young Chicago Authors

Mikva Challenge

Kuumba Lynx – Liberation Through Artistic Expression

Go to “Re: American Freedoms” to learn more.

And there is even more:

The Chicago History Museum’s community-based initiative, “In This Together” is collecting digital records that capture personal experiences during these uncertain times. In the midst of a global pandemic, it is imperative we turn to our friends, family and community for support and share stories of these uncharted moments in everyday life that will soon be vital pieces of history. We are all affected by this crisis in varying degrees, and personal materials such as diaries, journals, oral histories, images and recordings will help us tell stories of this unprecedented time in history. Contributions can be made here.

“Now more than ever, the Chicago History Museum is committed to sharing Chicago’s stories, and we are honored to launch “In This Together” to shine a light on our shared experiences during this critical time in our history,” said Gary T. Johnson, president of the Chicago History Museum. “History is in the making, and we encourage all Chicagoans to share their stories and continue to lean on our community for support as we navigate through the unknown together.”

“In This Together” invites those living in Chicago and its surrounding metropolitan area to contribute any digital records that document their experience and tell a story of their community during the COVID-19 pandemic. These could include digital journal entries, audio/video recordings, images or emails. Submissions can be made via smartphones, tablets or computers. Contributors will have the option to remain anonymous. To contribute a physical item, please use our donation inquiry form.

The Chicago History Museum will share many of the stories with the public at chicagohistory.org/documentingcovid19. A selection will become part of the permanent collection. For more information, please visit: chicagohistory.org/covid19history/

Jahmal Cole, My Block, My Hood, My City, founder and CEO

