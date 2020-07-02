Late Night MAGIC is July 3 in Notoriety in Neonopolis Las Vegas

Late Night MAGIC, a monthly, late-night show featuring top magicians from Las Vegas in an intimate, cabaret style setting, is set for July 3 at Notoriety in Neonopolis. From 9 p.m. – 10 pm there will be magicians performing close-up magic around the bar area. Then the stage show starts at 10 p.m.

Anne Martinez Courtesy Late Night Magic

Anne Martinez will host the July 3 show. Anne has been a main feature in many Las Vegas hit shows including BAZ, Fantasy at Luxor, and Steve Wynn’s classy ShowStoppers She was covered in blood for Zombie Burlesque, and Cracking Wise at the Totally Outrageous Brunch, as well as a long list of onetime special events.

Late Night MAGIC will include several different forms of Modern Magic, Classic Magic, Mentalism, and it is a late night show so expect some possibly offensive material.

Luna Shimada Courtesy Late Night Magic

Along with Anne, the entertainers include Luna Shimada with some of the most visual magic in the world. Her ability to keep an audience enthralled, often without saying a word is legendary.

John Shaw Courtesy Late Night Magic

John Shaw, the Devil Daddy, performs at Zac Bagans’ The Haunted Museum, he has been seen on the TV shows Ripley’s Believe It Or Not and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Anna Rose Courtesy Late Night Magic

Anna Rose is the lady who loves to mess with your mind. Anna is one of the few magicians to have had a residency at the Paris Hotel & Casino. Her style of getting salty with the audience combined with great mentalism is a real treat to watch.

Rocco Silano Courtesy Late Night Magic

Rocco Silano, a man so good, that some of the worlds’ best magicians study his material. Rocco has been nominated for Magician of the year nine times by the Magic Castle. He’s also been on Masters of Illusion several times. When you see Rocco perform in person, you may find yourself believing in magic again

Noteriety is one of the newet go-to spots in Las Vegas

Notoriety is in downtown Las Vegas at the historic corner of Las Vegas Blvd and Fremont. Owner Ken Henderson sees the theater complex as, “a top-quality venue built to provide undiscovered artists a platform to show the public their abilities through live performance.”

The monthly magic show is the brainchild of producer Michael Mayfield and Douglas “Lefty” Leferovich. Doug and Michael are happy to bring Late Night MAGIC into a huge room at Notoriety.

The venue provides plenty of space so magic fans can be assured of social distancing, and all seating will be at tables so you can stay with your group throughout the night. Pete Housley and his team at Admit.VIP are handling all ticketing, security, stage crew and more.

The show is a simple format consisting of a host, and three to four acts. The idea is to give audiences a chance to experience world-class magic up close without breaking the bank. Given the lineup listed for this show, it appears as though “Late Night MAGIC” will accomplish just that. For more information to contact Michael Mayfield or head to Late Night LV .