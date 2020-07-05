Aigis Suites Review: The Art Boutique Hotel of Kea

This was my third time visiting the island of Kea or Tzia! As a big fan of art and boutique hotels I had the honour and privilege to stay at Aigis Suites. The ultimate art boutique hotel of Tzia, that got its name from our worldwide accepted painter Alekos Fassianos – my favourite Greek one too!

The hotel is located at a hill just above Vourkari, well hidden from prying eyes, at the best ever spot with a 180 degrees panoramic view of the Aegean Sea. The artist and hotel owners borrowed “aegis” from Latin, but the word ultimately derives from the Greek noun aigis, which means “goatskin.” In ancient Greek mythology, an aegis was something that offered physical protection. In others, the aegis was a magical protective cloak made from the skin of the goat that had suckled Zeus as an infant.









As soon as you walk through the door of Aigis luxury boutique hotel in Kea, Greece you are overwhelmed by the warmth and enthusiasm with which you are greeted by the Aspiotis family, their amazing puppy Cesar and its friendly staff. Before long you begin to realize that you are surrounded by the beauties of nature and the grandest views to the shimmering sea, as the hotel’s privileged hilltop location and authentic stone-build architecture appears, as a natural extension of the landscape.







Staying true to its open-air philosophy, this luxury suite hotel in Kea ensures a soul-soothing holiday experience for all guests visiting the island of Tzia in Greece. The artistic refinement of the suites and the main lobby, unwinding on our private veranda, diving in the scintillating waters of the pool, relaxing with a cocktail from the bar in view of the most amazing sunset, rejuvenate our senses in the abyss of the spa and relishing the most exceptional flavours at the fine dining Aigis Sunset Bar Resto restaurant while enjoying utmost privacy and relaxation was exactly what we needed after this peculiar era.







This retreat is unquestionably a lavish sanctuary only a breath away from Athens and close to the International airport of Athens and for me it could be a dream place to plan a wedding in Kea that will forever be engraved in everyone’s hearts …

Photos: Courtesy of CPM

www.aigisuites.com