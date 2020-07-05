Rocabella hotel review: The most amazing sunset in Santorini

Rocabella in Santorini is a sister hotel of one of my favourite Myconian hotels, Rocabella Mykonos. This time, we stayed right on the cliff of the caldera with the most amazing view of Cyclades. In the little village of Santorini, called Imerovigli, this refine hotel is located with absolute grace and in complete accordance to its surroundings. Rocabella means “beautiful rock” and it is exactly that, a resort built on a beautiful rock, hiding a slice of heaven of the whitest whites and bluest blues!







Our room had a private jacuzzi that gave us relaxing afternoons watching the sunset and sipping Prosecco. Every morning we used to go to the main veranda to take our breakfast watching the Aegean Sea and the little sail boats dancing from afar. Fresh homemade bread and locally produced marmelade, gave us the feeling of the most organic food ever. Before breakfast though, we both – me and my travel buddy – went to the gym. One of us did pilates and the other one practiced yoga to those amazing views of the island caldera.







One of the days on Santorini, we went on an amazing yacht excursion with the hotels private boat. We visited the Venetian Lighthouse, the Red and White beach, Mesa pigadia, Black Lava Mountain, the Indian Rocks and made the round of the Volcano crater as well as the Hot Springs. This experience was beyond imagination. Diving from the yacht, having a light bite from local delicacies and seeing all this magic made us forget any worries that we might have had.



Most of the evening we had dinner at Axinos “Sea Urchin” restaurant that was at the hotel premises. Dishes combined the purest local products and

classic culinary values of the Aegean and created flavours which tantalised your palate. The menu is Greek cuisine with a contemporary twist and imaginative touches, redefining typical Cycladic favourites that await to be rediscovered by lovers of imaginative cuisine. One of the days there, we visited some of the vineyards of the island and did my favourite wine tasting that reminded me of the one I had when in Napa valley in California!



When we visited Fira, the capital of the island, we indulged in a shopping spree of amazing greek designers at Lace boutique and little amazing accessories for our house back home from La Boheme store!

When you go to Santorini, just try this one out …



Photos: Courtesy of the hotel