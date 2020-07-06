JC Bike Travel “Rock the Rockies” Bucket List Tour – Newly added Motorcade Tour

Rock the Rockies Bucket List Tour the ultimate 12 day experience begins August 2, 2020 departing from Bartel’s Harley Davidson in Los Angeles California. JC your tour and adventure guide greets you with a traditional American “Welcome Dinner at Tony P’s ”. Rock the Rockies Tours 2020

JC Bike Travel Custom Motorcycle Tours adds a Motorcade to accommodate non riders and seniors with the option of transporting your motorcycle in the trailer in case you want to ride along the route. “Rock the Rockies Tour” will feature Sturgis Black Hills Bike Rally celebrating its 80th Anniversary. JC Bike Travel has toured the Sturgis Bike Rally for over 15 years. The luxury motorcade vans are in compliance with all social distancing requirements it allows you to check off that “Bucket List” and make the dream to become a reality.

The tours first stop is Flagstaff Arizona, continues through Denver, Colorado to the 80th Sturgis Bike Rally in South Dakota. The route goes through Yellow Stone Buffalo Bill’s in Cody Wyoming, Silver Thorne, Veral, Jackson, Deadwood, Cheyenne, Colorado Springs and Historic visit to Mount Rushmore.

Pure Motorcycle adventures on two wheels. Even if you travelled with JC Bike Tours before you will be satisfied again with 100% professional guided journeys. The website is designed for you to plan your own journey. You can book the “Rock the Rockies Tour” starting out at Bartel’s Harley Davidson 5 minutes from LAX with Rockies 1* or Rockies 2**Denver (DIA) for international travelers arriving.

The first Sturgis Rally, known as the Black Hills Classic was held on August 14th 1938 with a race of 9 participants and a small audience. Due to gas rationing in support of the war efforts the Rally did not take place from 1939-1941. 1942 was the return year of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

About Jc Bike Travel:

JC- BIKE TRAVEL established 2003 has been touring around the continental US for decades. During the pandemic the touring company was forced to close its doors. JC-Bike Travel is pleased to announce they are now open for tour bookings.

JC-Bike Travel organizes it all. When you book your reservation hotel accommodations, motorcycle rentals, fuel stops, and complimentary dinner upon arrival and departure, are all inclusive. You can relax and enjoy the ride. Couples are welcome. Your tour guide is JC himself and he takes pride on the safety and assurance of your enjoyment.

JC has created a unique touring company unlike any other he is not just your tour guide, he is your partner, your buddy and mate for this once in a lifetime journey. JC is the guy you can trust when he rides in front of the group keeping you astonished all the time creating a vacation filled with lots of fun, action and valuable memories. JC Bike Travel guarantees you a professionally organized and truly unique experience. Only a limited number of spots are available, book quickly so you don’t miss out.

Photo credits: City of Sturgis, JC Bike Travel