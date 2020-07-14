When the Lights Went Out in Las Vegas – A Documentary Airing July 15th

Photo by Dianne Davis

“When the Lights Went Out”, a powerful documentary about Las Vegas, will be broadcast on NBC News 3 Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 7 PM. PDT. Filmmaker Anthony Christopher will take the audience through the horror of COVID-19 and will underscore the amazing heroes that fought back.

Filmmaker Anthony Christopher

Christopher stated, “I went to the Las Vegas strip the day after it shut down and it was a very surreal experience. I felt I was in a sci-fi movie. I also had trouble wrapping my mind around the tens of thousands of people that became unemployed in a blink of an eye. I decided to produce a documentary to give them a voice.”

Beyond giving people effected by the Corona Virus a voice, Christopher hopes this documentary will serve as a vehicle to raise $500,000 to help those physically and economically devastated by the pandemic.

When the Lights Went Out tells the stories of those devastated by the pandemic and those that push the limits to help. A true demonstration of the Triumph of the Human Spirit. Viewers will meet Tanya Marie Stramel one of the empowered voices behind the film

NBC KSNV News 3 Las Vegas has put its belief and resources behind this project. In addition to airing the premiere on of the film, they purchased billboards throughout the city and launched an aggressive social media campaign. All eight of the Lotus Broadcasting Las Vegas stations have been promoting the July 15th premiere with this soundbite – Lights Out in Vegas

The proceeds from When the Lights Went Out will directly benefit The Salvation Army, as well as the local Las Vegas Speedway Children’s Charity, helping thousands of people in need. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the thousands that have been devastated by the pandemic.

For a preview of this powerful documentary, visit When The Lights Went Out Preview.

Those wanting to contribute may do so by going to Help Victims.

Photos Courtesy of Anthony Christopher