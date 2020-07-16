Nobu Hotel and Rooftop Dining Review – Anticipated Wait Now Over in West Loop

Nobu Hotel Chicago, after a seven year wait, opened in June, 2020, in the Windy City (155 N. Peoria Street). Enjoy a local experience with modern designs and relaxed luxury right in the heart of Chicago’s famed West Loop restaurant row. With several Nobu hotels around the world, the Chicago location has finally acquired its long anticipated opening. A seamless, serene blend of Japanese minimalism and Windy City grit, the 115-room hotel activates the senses with magnificent skyline views, acclaimed dining at Nobu Chicago and the 11th-floor Rooftop, an indoor tranquility pool-rare among downtown Chicago hotels-and instinctively authentic service.

Luxurious yet simple table and seating on Nobu Hotel Rooftop

Catch jaw-dropping views of the Chicago Skyline on Nobu Hotel Rooftop

Nobu Hotels, Restaurants and Residences all interact together to provide Nobu products and services, that share the common characteristics of unique Nobu food experiences. Each provides a local experience with a modern design and stunning spaces. Created by world-renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, the Nobu Hotel concept is a curated individual experience where every property is different.

The Nobu Hotel Rooftop and culinary scene is an elegant, flawless experience. Not only do you get a breathtaking view of the Chicago skyline, you are surrounded by impeccable service and beautiful architrave design, food and drink. While guests await the opening of the 10,000 square foot Nobu restaurant (which will be ground level), the rooftop can be enjoyed with both an indoor and outdoor lounge and bar.

Nobu Hotel Rooftop indoor area

Outdoor dining part of Nobu Hotel Rooftop

The Rooftop at Nobu features light fare, a wide range of sakes, hand-crafted cocktails and an exceptional wine list. The menu consists of signature Nobu small plate dishes including Nobu Tacos, Black Cod Lettuce Cups, Arctic Char Rocoto, New Zealand Lamb and Ribeye Kushiyaki, and a selection of nigiri, sashimi and sushi maki. Live music and DJ performances will soon complement the sky-high dining experience, and will be offered throughout the summer months.

Nobu Hotel Rooftop bar

Everything is top notch at the Nobu Rooftop-service, food, drink, ambiance. You feel and are treated like royalty, while also enjoying a relaxing, laid back experience. Nobu Rooftop consists of delightful small plates to sample inspired by Japanese Peruvian fusion. As with many restaurants that have opened for outdoor dining under Phase 4, Nobu Rooftop replaced traditional printed menus with a placard and barcode to scan and access the menu online on our smartphones.

Nobu Hotel Rooftop specializes in high quality cocktails and drinks

My guest and I took in the breathtaking Chicago skyline on the rooftop (while we sat at perfectly socially-distanced tables and large comfortable chairs) as we began the evening with beautiful-tasting specialty cocktails. I sipped on the wonderfully light and balanced Lychee and Elderflower Martini (Hanger One Vodka, Lychee and St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur), while my guest enjoyed the aromatic and delicately spiced Matsuhisa Martini (Beluga Noble Vodka, Hokusetsu Junmai Sake, Ginger and Japanese Cucumber). My guest was also intrigued by the Market Margarita (Casamigos Blanco, Pineapple, Serrano Peppers, Cilantro, Lime and Cilantro Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar, Pineapple and Yuzu). When he tasted it, he replied that it was the best margarita he has ever had.

We were well taken care of by our amazing server, Essyl, the entire time we were there. She possessed comprehensive knowledge of the menu, and made helpful suggestions.

Edamame with Maldon sea salt

We first enjoyed steamed Edamame flecked with Maldon Sea Salt. My guest could also not stop raving about the Yellow Tail Jalapeño Sashimi (Cilantro and Yuzu Soy). It was a cold, delicate yet fresh dish with flavors of citrus and salty soy sauce. I hope to one day recreate the memorable delicious and refreshing Artichoke Salad I consumed in literally five bites (Crispy Leeks, Yuzu, Parmesan).

Yellowtail sashimi dish

Artichoke Salad

Overall, the experience at Nobu Rooftop was perfect and everything was top notch and seamless: the hospitality and service, the scenery and design, the food and drink. It was among the most favorite experiences I have ever encountered on a rooftop in Chicago. Even though Nobu Chicago has only been open a little over a month, everything there is primed for a fantastic start,

Photos: Jennifer Lunz

Open daily from 4pm-10pm

**Nobu Chicago Restaurant (opening 2020)

**Sushi Bar (opening 2020)

Reservations are strongly recommended as seating is in demand. You can make a reservation by calling 312-779-8800, email Chicago@noburestaurants.com, or visit the website.