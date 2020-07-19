Henty Travel Brief Backpack

Henty, the name that is recognized for innovative and stylish products for recreation, travel and bicycling, recently completed a Kickstarter campaign to support production of the new Travel Brief Backpack. This is their first travel backpack specifically designed for the modern lifestyle.

The Travel Brief has been designed as an everyday backpack for those who also travel yet want a stylish yet functional pack for all occasions, including commuting for work, activities around the office or boardroom and for weekend adventures. The backpack features just enough pockets, cleverly positioned zips and buckles resulting in a clean, simple design which effortlessly supports the variety of a modern everyday lifestyle.

The Travel Brief’s Carry Clever design offers two large storage sections that can accommodate two 15” laptop compartments — one externally accessed from the side for easy access and one in the front office compartment. A zippered front organizer section provides pockets for quick access to cables, phone, external battery pack, keys, business cards, files and extra gear. A large main compartment features a clamshell design for easy access, includes a removable mesh divider, expands from 24 to 30L and comes with three packing cubes to maximize space for while traveling. The Travel Brief is designed to fit all airline carry-on regulations for hassle free travel. And even features an RFID pocket in the sweat pad to protect important documents, cards and tech.

This full-featured backpack, available in three colors — black, navy and grey marle — is built to last both inside and out without sacrificing style, and includes tough nylon exterior (nylon & polyester for grey marle) to handle the day to day commute or extended travel, and features soft to the touch nylon herringbone fabric throughout the interior spaces. The Travel Brief also includes comfortable padded shoulder straps, which also secure to carry the backpack as a briefcase, a sturdy top carry and side handles for easy lifting, and a compression strap that converts the Travel Brief into a dressing table for the gym and secures the backpack to roller luggage.

For a chance to win the Henty Travel Brief Backpack follow @SplashMagWW and @hentydesigns on twitter and tweet the following: RT & follow @SplashMagWW & @hentydesigns for a chancce to win Henty Travel Brief Backpack https://henty.cc/?setreg=us

