Naomi Ruth Barber King Reliving the Civil Right Era as she Remembers her Friends – Lowery, Vivian and Lewis

Rev. Dr. Alfred King, affectionately known as A D King, younger brother of Martin L. King, Jr. was the victim of a suspicious drowning death 51 years ago on July 21,1969, 15 months after his brother’s assassination. Today, in Atlanta, Rev. A.D. King’s beloved widow, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King is still making history and keeping his legacy alive with the A.D. King Foundation along with the foundation’s President Dr. Babs Onabanjo, also the Faculty Senate Chair and a Professor at Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King keeping her husband Rev. Dr. A.D. King Legacy alive – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.

At the moment, Mrs. King is in a state of mourning after having to say goodbye to three other Historic, Honorable, Unforgettable Civil Rights Leaders within the last four months. Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery passed March 27, 2020; Rev. Dr. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian and Congressman John Lewis both passed ironically on her “would had been 70th wedding anniversary” on Friday, July 17, 2020, leaving the world deeply in mourning including me.

Dr. Babs Onabanjo, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King and Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.





Dr. Babs Onabanjo and Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.

The Year 2020 will never be forgotten for so many shocking reasons: the tragic loss of sports icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter being killed in a helicopter crash, our many civil right leaders passing on and the two diseases which continue to dominate this year, COVID -19 Virus and Systemic Racism.

The truth spoken by Maya Angelou

Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth







In March 2020, I was blessed to be part of the A.D. King Foundation when adults and children were exploring the historical Civil Rights Trail from Birmingham, Montgomery and Selma commemorating the 55th Anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama with the graceful, energetic, Mrs. King at age 88.

Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King, Dr. Babs Onabanjo and members of the A D King Foundation in Alabama – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.



It was a breath-taking experience watching and hearing her reflect the stories about her husband, Rev. Dr A.D. King and his journey to Selma on March 7, 1965 with Lowery, Vivian, Lewis and many other significant leaders.

Before we ended our journey in Selma, Alabama, we visited Birmingham to see where Mrs. King and her husband’s Church Parsonage was bombed in 1963.

Rev. A.D. and Naomi King shocked at the bombing of their home by three members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) who were police officers – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.



We visited Kelly Ingram Park where the Statue of AD King and two other pastors kneeling down praying is located and the place where the water hose and dogs were used on the Negros who were demanding an end to system racism, poverty, violence, and agitating for justice and freedom.

Dr. Babs Onabanjo and Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King touching her husband’s arm in Birmingham, Alabama – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.





We rode by the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing where the four little girls were killed in the blast by the Ku Klux Klan. Decades later the four men responsible for their deaths were finally sentence to life in prison and justice was served. The last one died in prison last month in June.

Birmingham Civil Rights Museum was beautiful from our bus and we could see memorable monuments that were painful to see but it’s history. We will complete the full tour on our next visit since we had so many historical stops.

In Montgomery, we rode by Dexter Avenue Baptist Church (presently, known as Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church), the first church where Dr. Martin King, Jr. became a Pastor (1954-1960). We visited Rosa Park Museum

Renee Sudderth being very appreciative of Rosa Parks Museum – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth





where we actually got on a bus and could hear the bus driver telling her to get up from her bus seat and she refused. Also, we heard people screaming at the civil rights activists during their Sit-Ins.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice is where my heart sunk many times.

A sad part in history but the story is being felt and told –

Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.





Part of history we will never forget – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The youths and adults learned from the film and seeing actual items that depicted the way it was during the Civil Rights Movement. As I watched the hurt and pain on Mrs. King’s face, I began feeling the hurt and pain she experienced in her face.

Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King reliving history mentally and emotionally – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth





We ended our Saturday activities by going to the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee Festival that had entertainment and great soul food dishes.

The Buffalo Soldiers representing – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth







Renee Sudderth, Carmen Goforth and Janice Webb all co workers but volunteering their services to different organizations – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth





On Sunday morning before the “Bloody Sunday” activities, we joined with another organization from Atlanta, M.A.D.I.O.C. Inc (Making A Difference In Our Communities) Founder and CEO Felicia Stanley- Johnson with her staff and young people.

Felicia Stanley- Johnson, Founder and CEO of M.A.D.I.O.C. Inc (Making A Difference In Our Communities) reading history to her youth – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

We stopped at Lowndes Interpretative Center on Hwy 80 where I learned new history about “Tent City” etc.

“Tent City” History – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth





A D King Foundation and M.A.D.I.O.C. Inc joining together for one cause – Remembering the Struggles in Alabama and telling our youth about it – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth



We rode on down Hwy 80 to visit the Memorial Site of Viola Liuzzo, the first known Caucasian shot and killed by the Ku Klux Klan under the leadership of J. Edgar Hoover, Director of FBI because she was volunteering with voting registration. All of this was so educational and meaningful.

Mrs. King, sadly remembering her friend, Viola Liuzzo who lost her life by assisting those with the Right To Vote – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc





Afterward, we attended church services at Brown Chapel AME Church

Mrs. King and Rev. Al Sharpton, an American Activist, Politician, Talk Show Host, etc – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc



Martin L. King III – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.



where majority of the Democratic Presidential Nominees including Former Vice President Joe Biden gathered and spoke while Mrs. Naomi King sat comfortably up front with Martin Luther King III. They acknowledged her and her late husband, Rev. A.D. King. She was very pleased so now she was ready for the re-enactment of that infamous March across the historical Edmund Pettus Bridge resulting in “Bloody Sunday”.

Millions of people came from around the world to march across this bridge. At her age, Mrs. King was determined to start the march in the absence of her other King family. Her nephew, Martin King III was marching also. She felt so honored and was actually joyed and excited to be there.

Mrs. King and others preparing for the March on the Edmund Pettus Bridge – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.



Dr. Babs Onabanjo and Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Chairman of Southern Christian Leadership and his wife at the Edmund Pettus Bridge – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.

Renee Sudderth, Splash Magazine Photojournalist at the historical Edmund Pettus Bridge where blood was shed 55 years ago so we could have the RIGHT TO VOTE – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth





On March 7, 1965, she was not with her husband because she was home taking care of their 5 children. But that day will forever be etched in her mind. That’s the day life changed for A.D. King and others marching across that bridge to stand up so our black people would have the right to vote, have equality, justice and more.

They began their march and were stopped in their tracks when the Alabama troopers used tear gas, Billy clubs, excessive force to beat them that many received life-long severe injuries. A.D. King received broken ribs, John Lewis said he thought he saw death

Congressman John Lewis





because he was the first one in the line to meet those troopers, who actually fractured his skull and was left bleeding. Strong, brave, and determined Lewis got up with his injury and he kept fighting and getting in “Good Trouble” throughout his 33 years as an United States Representative until God called him to retire permanently on Friday, July 17, 2020 at age 80 from pancreatic cancer.

Although stricken with cancer, he still made one more last powerful appearance and speech on that Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Many other true warriors were on that bridge that day but the two we lost in 2020, also included Rev. C.T. Vivian who kept fighting from that day until he passed away peacefully the same day as Lewis on July 17, 2020 at age 95. Prior to their deaths, their other friend Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, the “Dean of the Civil Rights” led the march on that day and many other marches before his passing on March 27, 2020 at age 98.

The Historical Edmund Pettus Bridge – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth



After “Bloody Sunday”, Dr. Lowery became Chairman of a committee to take their demands to Alabama’s Governor George Wallace known as the Governor for his historical statement, “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever” but changed his heart years later. The next step was for the Civil Rights Leaders to go to Washington D.C. when the historic bill, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, was passed by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The 1965 Voting Rights Act display – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth





In my opinion, the Lord did not call these three strong Civil Rights Leaders home in an election year for people to sit at home and not exercise their voting right knowing these three leaders and others made ultimate sacrifices to have the right to vote.

Remember to always VOTE – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

While Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber is still here to vote, and her President Dr. Babs Onabanjo of A.D. King Foundation, myself and others are still here to vote, we will do our civil duties whether it’s in honor of the Kings, Lowery, Vivian or Lewis. We shall and will do our part because every human being deserves to be treated with dignity, respect, honor and with grace.

Stan Mullin’s Art Studio responsible for Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King’s beautiful bust – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.





A D King Foundation will hold a demonstration on September 4, 2020 on Metropolitan Pkwy (Wendy’s) in Atlanta, Georgia to promote voter registration and to demand for police reform and end to systemic racism and dehumanization of people of color. “Peoples Lives Matter”.

Never forget your history and don’t allow it to repeat itself, no more of the shameful years that we know about. And thank you, Mrs. King, for allowing me to observe and learn from you as I took that walk with you down memory lane remembering how it was 51 years ago in the state of Alabama. Always remember the famous words of Congressman Lewis, “Get In Good Trouble”, “Win People Over With a Spirit of Love” and to be a “Non-Violence Warrior”.

Renee Sudderth special privilege to sit emotionally in Congressman John Lewis’s U. S. Representative office in Washington D.C. in 2013 for President Barack Obama’s Inauguration – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth



And remember Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber Kings words to her great Civil Rights Leader Friends; Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, and Congressman John Lewis who were also recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, “They fought a good fight and made a difference in our world today and forever. Well done! Rest In Peace and may God grant their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

Three Civil Rights Legends and Leaders who will never be forgotten, Congressman John Lewis, Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, and Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery who left us in 2020



Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, and Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.

The beautiful and elegant Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King who is still reliving the Civil Rights Era and remembering her Civil Rights Friends and her husband, the Dr. Rev. A.D. King – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc.



"Rev. C T Vivian: https://youtu.be/EFmnjWW-F-U

