Californian’s love for cars and live entertainment gets a fresh new twist this summer in light of COVID-19, as CBF Productions presents Concerts in Your Car, California’s first socially-distanced concert and entertainment venue. The special popup style of events will take place through the end of September at the Ventura County Fairgrounds parking lot.

“After months being homebound, we wanted to create an opportunity for music fans to get out and enjoy an epic concert experience in a safe environment,” says CBF Productions founder, Vincenzo Giammanco. “It’s our goal to give our community a little relief for this temporary problem with a temporary solution, as well as bring some much-needed funding into the local economy. If it’s successful, we plan on expanding to other cities.”

Concerts in Your Car offers 700 carloads of fans the opportunity to see live, in-person performances. The empty parking lot is transformed into a pulsing theatre-in-the-round, complete with a massive stage, state-of-the-art sound system transmitting theperformance to your car’s FM radio, elaborate lighting and four massive LED video screens that will provide 360 degrees of visual entertainment that can be seen from any parking spot. Concert-goers can also see and interact with one another with the download of a Zoom link, for a more connected crowd experience!



Upcoming concert and live events include:

J2B2 John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band – Thursday, July 16 (8:00 PM)

Fishbone/Ozomatli/Rey Fresco – Sat, July 18 (8:00 PM)

Third Eye Blind – Saturday, July 25 (8:00 PM)

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & Trace Adkins Exclusive Screen Performance –

Saturday, July 25 (11:00 PM)

Zoppe, An Italian Family Circus – Friday, July 31 (7:30 PM),

Saturday, August 1 (3:30 & 7:30 PM) and Sunday, August 2 (3:30 & 7:30 PM)

Sublime with Rome – Friday, August 7 (5:30 and 9:30 PM)

Rodney Atkins – Saturday August 8 (8:00PM)

Fitz and the Tantrums – Saturday, August 29 (8:00 PM)

To offer a safe and enjoyable experience, Concerts in Your Car are following the CDC and State of California Guidelines, and working with Ventura County and City to ensure each event meets or exceeds all recommended standards. All event staff will be wearing required PPE (personal protective equipment).

During the concert, attendees are asked to stay inside their vehicle to view the performers from the stage or on the giant screens. Attendees can also sit in the bed of their trucks or in the back of SUVs as long as face masks are worn. All guests that exit their vehicle must wear a mask or face covering and remain next to their vehicle, and no more than two guests per vehicle can leave to use the restroom at the same time.

To complete the concert experience, be sure to purchase food at our on-site concession stands or bring your own food and beverages to enjoy during the show. To support our community, we have teamed up with local eateries, take out partners, where concertgoers can pre-order their food, ready for curbside pickup the day of the event.

In addition to live concerts and events, CBF Productions presents a variety of safe events for all ages including Movies in Your Car, Tributes Bands in Your Car and Theatre in Your Car.

Event tickets are priced per car, per section “ring” and available in advance only. Movie tickets are general admission and vehicles will be placed on a first come, first served basis to an assigned parking space.

Full event information, Take Out Partners and tickets are available at: Concerts in Your Car



Ventura County Fairgrounds is located at 10 West

Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA.

(Photos and video courtesy Concerts in Your Car)