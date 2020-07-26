Prairie Grass Cafe Opening Fridays for Lunch! Weekly Menus today – Monday, July 27

Prairie Grass Cafe Serving Lunch on Fridays Beginning this Week

Weekly Specials and Meal Packages July 22-27

Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433) will beginning serving lunch this Friday, July 24 from 11am to 1pm both indoor and on their outdoor patio. “We’ve had a lot of requests for lunch service so we are beginning our TGIF lunch, available on Fridays only for now,” said Sarah Stegner, co-chef/co-owner.

Prairie Grass Cafe will continue to do curbside lunch pick up 11am-1pm, Monday-Friday.

Prairie Grass Cafe is open for indoor and outdoor dining everyday for dinner starting at 4:30pm. Specials and the full menu are available. All social distancing precautions are in place.

Maine Peekytoe Crab Cake Sandwich photo by Prairie Grass Cafe

Friday Lunch Special

Maine Peekytoe Crab Cake Sandwich with spicy aioli, avocado, with corn and tomatoes $24

Lunch Menu

SALADS

Asian Chicken Salad Romaine, Peanuts, Cilantro, Orange, Bok Choy, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette $18

Cobb Salad Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Egg, Traditional Cobb Dressing $ 16

Chopped Greek Salad Peppers, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta, Baked Feta, Red-Wine Vinaigrette $18 Add Grilled Chicken $6.5

Crispy Chicken Breast Salad Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato and Honey-Mustard-Jalapeno Dressing $16.5

Chicken Caesar Salad Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing $16.5

Add Avocado $2 Add Cucumber $2 Add Tomato $2 Add Bacon $2



SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Chicago Magazine’s #1 Sirloin Burger Mild Amish Blue Cheese Topping, Warm Beefsteak Tomato, Grilled Onions & Crisp Potato Wedges; without a Bun $18.5



OMELETS

Create Your Own Omelet With 3 Ingredients Served with choice of Potato Wedges, Mixed Greens, or Sliced Tomatoes $16

Bacon, Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapeno, Spinach, Broccoli, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Feta, Tomato Additional Ingredients $1 Goat Cheese add $3 Egg Whites $2 Avocado $2

SIDES

Crispy Breaded Halibut Apple Slaw, Potato Wedges, Cocktail Sauce, Tartar Sauce $34

French Fries $6

Greek Fries Oregano & Feta Cheese topped French Fries, Drizzled with Red Wine Vinegar $8



DESSERTS

Double Chocolate Cake $9

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies $4

4 Double Chocolate Cupcakes $12

Ask about special desserts of the day!



Weekly Specials

Call 847-205-4477 for Reservations and Orders

Wild Rice & Portobello Mushroom Veggie Burger. Photo by Cindy Kurman

Wednesday, July 22nd

Wild Rice & Portobello Mushroom Veggie Burger

Fresh Spinach, Avocado, “Mighty Vine” Tomato, Grilled Jalapeno, Basil Remoulade

$18

Shrimp Burger Dinner Package for Two

Two Shrimp Burgers with Fresh Spinach, Avocado, “Mighty Vine” Tomato, Grilled Jalapeno & Spicy Aoili,

Pint of Spicy Ratatouille with Goat Cheese,

Crushed Chocolate Chop and Vanilla Ice Cream with

Chocolate Syrup

$57

Pieropan, Soave, Veneto, Italy

Notes of white peach, apple, lemon drop

$24

Thursday, July 23

Roast Chicken Dinner Package for Two

Raspberry & Roasted Chicken Salad with Celery,

Toasted Pecans, Creamy Dressing, Adams Acres Lettuce,

Chicken Noodle Soup with Parsley & Onions, Blueberry Pie

$65

ZD, Chardonnay, Napa

Notes of vanilla, custard and melted butter

$39

Friday, July 24th

Rock Shrimp, Photo by Prairie Grass Cafe

Corned Beef Sandwich Dinner Package for Two

Two Corned Beef & Rye Sandwiches (made with bread from Sauce& Bread), Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing,

Tomato Salad with Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette,

Blueberry Corn Crumble

$62



Rock Shrimp

Poblanos, Tomatoes, Onions, Cream Corn Polenta

$26



Crab Cake Sandwich

Fresh Spinach, “Mighty Vine” Tomatoes, Avocado, Grilled Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli

$24



Lagone, Aia Vecchia, Italy, Cabernet Sauvignon

Notes of cherry, vanilla, and herbs

$20



PGC Peach Smash

Koval, Muddled Peaches, Brown Sugar Syrup

$13



Saturday, July 25th

Corn Fritters, photo by Cindy Kurman

Corn Fritters

Spicy Honey Butter

$12

Lobster Sandwich

Fresh Spinach, Avocado, “Mighty Vine” Tomatoes,

Grilled Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli

$30

Prime New York Steak, photo by Prairie Grass Cafe

Prime Steak Dinner Package for Two

Prime New York Steaks (12 ounce)

OR

Prime Filets of Beef (8 ounce),

Corn on the Cob, Sautéed Potatoes,

Chopped Caesar Salad, “Mighty Vine” Tomatoes & Cucumbers,

Fresh Peaches with Vanilla Ice Cream

$125

Turley, Zinfandel, Old Vines, Napa

Notes of plum, black raspberry and violet

$42.50

Sunday, July 26

Tempura Poblano photo by Prairie Grass Cafe

Sloppy Joes Dinner Package for Two

Sloppy Joes, 5 buns, Corn Fritters with Spicy Honey Butter,

Mac & Cheese with Broccoli & Bread Crumbs,

Blackberry Cream Pie (first of the season)

$54

La Atalaya del Camino, Granacha/Monastrell, Spain

Notes of vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon and pepper

$22.50

Tempura Poblano

Goat Cheese Filling, Spicy Salsa & Mushrooms

$18

Kid’s Kitchen Crew Activity Kit photo by Prairie Grass Cafe

Pizza Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Peppers, Cut Raw Veggies with Dip, Raw Cookie Dough (to bake at home. Do not consume raw cookie dough)

$15

Salmon photo by Alex Rath

Pre Order Fresh Raw fish by 7pm

Sunday, July 26 for pick up Monday, July 27



Raw Swordfish Steaks $13.50 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin off)

Wild Striped Bass $19 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin on)

Scallops $17 for Dry Pack Sea Scallops, U10s

Raw American Red Snapper $21.50 for two 5.5 oz portions

(skin on)

Raw Halibut $22.50 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin off)

Raw Arctic Char $15 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin off)

Raw Canadian Salmon $18.50 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin off)

Raw Alaskan Cod $13.50 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin off)





Monday, July 27th

Grilled Ora King BBQ Salmon photo by Prairie Grass Cafe

Grilled Ora King BBQ Salmon

Corn Puree, Roasted Potatoes & Tomatoes

$36

Peach Upside Down Cake

Whole Cake

$18

Dusky Goose, Pinot Noir Oregon

Notes of sweet rose, red cherry, black cherry, hints of vanilla and spice

$75

Patricia Green Reserve, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Notes of blueberry, raspberry, green tea and orange peel

$27.50

Prairie Grass Cafe co-owner/co-chef Sarah Stegner

photo credit: Grant Kessler