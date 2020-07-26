Prairie Grass Cafe Opening Fridays for Lunch! Weekly Menus today – Monday, July 27

Prairie Grass Cafe Serving Lunch on Fridays Beginning this Week
Weekly Specials and Meal Packages July 22-27
Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433) will beginning serving lunch this Friday, July 24 from 11am to 1pm both indoor and on their outdoor patio. “We’ve had a lot of requests for lunch service so we are beginning our TGIF lunch, available on Fridays only for now,” said Sarah Stegner, co-chef/co-owner.
Prairie Grass Cafe will continue to do curbside lunch pick up 11am-1pm, Monday-Friday.
Prairie Grass Cafe is open for indoor and outdoor dining everyday for dinner starting at 4:30pm. Specials and the full menu are available. All social distancing precautions are in place.
Friday Lunch Special
Maine Peekytoe Crab Cake Sandwich with spicy aioli, avocado, with corn and tomatoes $24
Lunch Menu
SALADS
Asian Chicken Salad Romaine, Peanuts, Cilantro, Orange, Bok Choy, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette $18
Cobb Salad Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Egg, Traditional Cobb Dressing $ 16
Chopped Greek Salad Peppers, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta, Baked Feta, Red-Wine Vinaigrette $18 Add Grilled Chicken $6.5
Crispy Chicken Breast Salad Romaine, Iceberg, Tomato and Honey-Mustard-Jalapeno Dressing $16.5
Chicken Caesar Salad Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing $16.5
Add Avocado $2 Add Cucumber $2 Add Tomato $2 Add Bacon $2
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
Chicago Magazine’s #1 Sirloin Burger Mild Amish Blue Cheese Topping, Warm Beefsteak Tomato, Grilled Onions & Crisp Potato Wedges; without a Bun $18.5
OMELETS
Create Your Own Omelet With 3 Ingredients Served with choice of Potato Wedges, Mixed Greens, or Sliced Tomatoes $16
Bacon, Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapeno, Spinach, Broccoli, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Feta, Tomato Additional Ingredients $1 Goat Cheese add $3 Egg Whites $2 Avocado $2
SIDES
Crispy Breaded Halibut Apple Slaw, Potato Wedges, Cocktail Sauce, Tartar Sauce $34
French Fries $6
Greek Fries Oregano & Feta Cheese topped French Fries, Drizzled with Red Wine Vinegar $8
DESSERTS
Double Chocolate Cake $9
2 Chocolate Chip Cookies $4
4 Double Chocolate Cupcakes $12
Ask about special desserts of the day!
Weekly Specials
Call 847-205-4477 for Reservations and Orders
Wednesday, July 22nd
Wild Rice & Portobello Mushroom Veggie Burger
Fresh Spinach, Avocado, “Mighty Vine” Tomato, Grilled Jalapeno, Basil Remoulade
$18
Shrimp Burger Dinner Package for Two
Two Shrimp Burgers with Fresh Spinach, Avocado, “Mighty Vine” Tomato, Grilled Jalapeno & Spicy Aoili,
Pint of Spicy Ratatouille with Goat Cheese,
Crushed Chocolate Chop and Vanilla Ice Cream with
Chocolate Syrup
$57
Pieropan, Soave, Veneto, Italy
Notes of white peach, apple, lemon drop
$24
Thursday, July 23
Roast Chicken Dinner Package for Two
Raspberry & Roasted Chicken Salad with Celery,
Toasted Pecans, Creamy Dressing, Adams Acres Lettuce,
Chicken Noodle Soup with Parsley & Onions, Blueberry Pie
$65
ZD, Chardonnay, Napa
Notes of vanilla, custard and melted butter
$39
Friday, July 24th
Corned Beef Sandwich Dinner Package for Two
Two Corned Beef & Rye Sandwiches (made with bread from Sauce& Bread), Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing,
Tomato Salad with Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette,
Blueberry Corn Crumble
$62
Rock Shrimp
Poblanos, Tomatoes, Onions, Cream Corn Polenta
$26
Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh Spinach, “Mighty Vine” Tomatoes, Avocado, Grilled Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli
$24
Lagone, Aia Vecchia, Italy, Cabernet Sauvignon
Notes of cherry, vanilla, and herbs
$20
PGC Peach Smash
Koval, Muddled Peaches, Brown Sugar Syrup
$13
Saturday, July 25th
Corn Fritters
Spicy Honey Butter
$12
Lobster Sandwich
Fresh Spinach, Avocado, “Mighty Vine” Tomatoes,
Grilled Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli
$30
Prime Steak Dinner Package for Two
Prime New York Steaks (12 ounce)
OR
Prime Filets of Beef (8 ounce),
Corn on the Cob, Sautéed Potatoes,
Chopped Caesar Salad, “Mighty Vine” Tomatoes & Cucumbers,
Fresh Peaches with Vanilla Ice Cream
$125
Turley, Zinfandel, Old Vines, Napa
Notes of plum, black raspberry and violet
$42.50
Sunday, July 26
Sloppy Joes Dinner Package for Two
Sloppy Joes, 5 buns, Corn Fritters with Spicy Honey Butter,
Mac & Cheese with Broccoli & Bread Crumbs,
Blackberry Cream Pie (first of the season)
$54
La Atalaya del Camino, Granacha/Monastrell, Spain
Notes of vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon and pepper
$22.50
Tempura Poblano
Goat Cheese Filling, Spicy Salsa & Mushrooms
$18
Pizza Dough, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Peppers, Cut Raw Veggies with Dip, Raw Cookie Dough (to bake at home. Do not consume raw cookie dough)
$15
Pre Order Fresh Raw fish by 7pm
Sunday, July 26 for pick up Monday, July 27
Raw Swordfish Steaks $13.50 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin off)
Wild Striped Bass $19 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin on)
Scallops $17 for Dry Pack Sea Scallops, U10s
Raw American Red Snapper $21.50 for two 5.5 oz portions
(skin on)
Raw Halibut $22.50 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin off)
Raw Arctic Char $15 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin off)
Raw Canadian Salmon $18.50 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin off)
Raw Alaskan Cod $13.50 for two 5.5 oz portions (skin off)
Monday, July 27th
Grilled Ora King BBQ Salmon
Corn Puree, Roasted Potatoes & Tomatoes
$36
Peach Upside Down Cake
Whole Cake
$18
Dusky Goose, Pinot Noir Oregon
Notes of sweet rose, red cherry, black cherry, hints of vanilla and spice
$75
Patricia Green Reserve, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
Notes of blueberry, raspberry, green tea and orange peel
$27.50
|Photos: Grant Kessler, Cindy Kurman, Prairie Grass Cafe, Alex Rath,
Have cooking questions, call Sarah’s Cooking Hotline
Daily between 2 pm and 4 p.m.
847-920-8437
Looking for other goodies?
You can order from Three Sisters Garden and Pick Up your order on Tuesdays at Prairie Grass Cafe and from Mick Klug Farm for Pick Up on Thursdays.
Visit Three Sister’s Garden Website for products that are available or order from threesistersgarden@comcast.net and Mick Klug Farm for products that are available at mickklugfarm.com
Order Fresh Sustainable Fish from Prairie Grass Cafe!
Place orders on Sundays for Pick Up at Prairie Grass Cafe on Mondays.
View this week’s offering here.
If you have questions, call Prairie Grass Cafe at (847) 205-4433
