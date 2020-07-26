The Peninsula Chicago Introduces “WE MEET AGAIN” – A Distinctive Offer and Charitable Giving Program

A celebration of “The Seven Loves of The Peninsula Chicago” allows guests to rediscover the exceptional cuisine, activities, culture, and community in the city. Guests contribute to the love and support for Chicago, with a one-for-one meal donation program.

Peninsula Hotel Chicago Exterior

For nearly a century, The Peninsula Hotels has been more than a global leader in luxury hospitality; the hotels have also been cherished second homes for guests, employees, and the larger communities where they are located. As each hotel re-opens its doors, guests are extended a warm invitation to return to some of their favorite familiar experiences or explore new activities with the “We Meet Again” campaign.

The Peninsula is the ideal destination for restorative comfort and the creation of precious memories, and for enjoying special time with friends and family, a long-overdue holiday, or a celebration of missed milestones.



We Meet Again package:

The ‘We Meet Again’ package is an exclusive package available July 23, 2020 through the end of 2020. The package was created for guests who wish to embrace a truly authentic Chicago experience:

Room rates starting at US$ 495 per night, plus tax for a Superior Room and US$ 846 per night, plus tax for an Executive Suite, including a second night or second room at 50% off the room rate

American breakfast for two per room per night

Complimentary overnight parking for one vehicle for one night

US$ 50 hotel credit for use at hotel restaurants, bar and spa per stay

The Peninsula Time of 24-hour flexible check-in and check-out

Choice of one of “The Seven Loves of The Peninsula Chicago” activities per stay

US$ 50 gift certificate to be used within six months toward a future experience

A special welcome amenity

The Seven Loves of The Peninsula Chicago

A key pillar of the campaign is a collection of special experiences that celebrate “The Seven Loves of The Peninsula Hotels” – food and drink, art and culture, transportation, exploration, wellness, entertainment, and community – through which The Peninsula family excitedly anticipates a joyful reunion with the families of its guests.



To make reservations or for more information, please call direct at +1 (312) 573 6620, toll-free at +1 (866) 288 8889, visit the hotel website, or e-mail reservationPCH@peninsula.com. Terms and conditions apply.

Outdoor terrace overlooking Michigan Avenue, Z Bar Rooftop, Peninsula Chicago



Community Meal Donation Program

The second pillar of the “We Meet Again” campaign is a charitable meal donation program to assist the most vulnerable during this time of crisis. As of July 23, 2020, for meals purchased at the hotel’s restaurants (Shanghai Terrace and The Lobby), The Peninsula Chicago will make a one-for-one meal donation to The Greater Chicago Food Depository, part of Feeding America national organization.



“Caring for our community has always been a priority at the heart of our hotel. Especially during these challenging times, we continue to express love and support for the people of Chicago who are most in need,” says Maria Zec, Regional Vice President and General Manager of The Peninsula Chicago. “The hotel recently celebrated our nineteenth anniversary and had the opportunity to look back on the many beautiful memories we have created together over the years. We have missed our guests and look forward to welcoming them back to make new memories and honor timeless traditions.”



The ‘We Meet Again’ package offers a special opportunity for our guests to connect with their loved ones, experience the best of Chicago, and give back to the community.

The “Seven Loves of The Peninsula Chicago” offers guests a wealth of options for savoring the pleasures of Chicago.



Love of Food: Shanghai Terrace Chef Demonstrates the Art of Making Dim Sum

• Guests are invited to observe and learn as the Shanghai Terrace chef makes a trio of the restaurant’s most popular Dim Sum.

• Following the demonstration, guests can participate in a tasting of the Dim Sum specialties.



Love of Art and Culture: Walking Tour of Chicago’s Renowned Art and Architecture

Chicago has a renowned reputation for architecture design and public art.

• This ‘love’ offers guests a digital curated walking tour of some of Chicago’s best-known architecture buildings as well as iconic public art and sculptures, accessible via the guest’s phone.



Love of Transportation: An Overview of The Peninsula Hotels Passion for Transportation

The Peninsula Hotels has long been known for unique and vast forms of transportation, including vintage Rolls Royce and Packard vehicles, MINI Cooper collections, helicopters, tuk tuk and yacht.

• Guests choosing this ‘love’ will experience a brief overview of The Peninsula Hotels’ fleet of vehicles and modes of transportation as well as a glimpse into The Peninsula Chicago’s collection.



Love of Exploration: A Family-Friendly Chicago Scavenger Hunt

With so much to discover in Chicago, this ‘love’ taps into unique attractions and little-known facts about the city.

• Guests will participate in a local Scavenger Hunt in the area surrounding the hotel, where they will answer questions to determine their next stop and experience fun discovery.



Love of Wellness: Experience Wellness with Retail Therapy at The Peninsula Spa

The Peninsula Spa offers a collection of exclusive spa and retail services and products, providing anti-aging and relaxation benefits.

• This ‘love’ offers guests a 20% discount off spa products plus fitness apparel and other merchandise.



Love of Entertainment: Craft Cocktail Experience at Z Bar

Z Bar at The Peninsula Chicago is known for well-crafted, globally inspired cocktails.

• Guests will learn how to make two of Z Bar’s signature drinks and the inspiration behind their creation.

• They will complete the experience with a tasting of these delicious creations.



Love of Community: Extending a Helping Hand

Supporting the communities in which we operate has been in The Peninsula Hotels’ DNA for more than 90 years.

• This ‘love’ provides guests with the opportunity to volunteer at Lakeview Pantry separating and organizing food donation and packing boxes for donations to needy families in the area.



The programs listed above are subject to availability and must be booked in advance in conjunction with The Peninsula Chicago’s We Meet Again package. For more information, visit peninsula.com/chicago.