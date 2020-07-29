The Gadgets Everyone is Talking About Today

If technology is your thing, then living in our technologically advanced world must be pretty damn good. The abundance of different types of tech we now have available to us is frankly insane. It is only going to improve, too.

Our mobile phones and televisions are more sophisticated than ever before, our cars are more powerful, and thanks to introductions such as satellite navigation systems and android applications, we’re spoilt for choice. We’ve barely even touched the surface here too; there’s so much out there. Essentially, though, we can do pretty much anything these days thanks to a wide range of different tech. It all lends itself towards a better family life too, for example. It’s a golden age in that respect. Technology is booming.

With 2020 firmly underway and to highlight just how far we’ve come in this space, we thought we’d go through some of the best gadgets of the year so far.

Fitbit Charge 4

To help us feel a little bit less guilty about finishing off the cheeseboard at the weekend or spending too much time gaming at an online casino available in Canada, fitness trackers have been established. Arguably the daddy of them all at this moment in time is Fitbit, and more specifically the Fitbit Charge 4. Not only does it look incredibly slick, but the mini watch has GPS built-in, great activity and sleep tracking, plus new heart rate features which are hugely beneficial. If you’re keen to stay on top of your fitness and health goals, then you can’t really beat the Fitbit Charge 4.

Photo by Iris Courtesy Unsplash

Jura S8

Are you a coffee lover? Then look no further than the Jura S8. It provides everything from a latte macchiato to a flat white to an espresso, and it looks good, with some excellent tech added to its all-round functionality. It has a high-res touchscreen, alongside a tidy Jura Coffee app too. You can even alter how fine you want your coffee powder, also. Neat.

DJI Mavic Air 2

When it comes to modern-day gadgets which have captured the attention of the world, then drones definitely spring to mind. They have caused airport delays, enabled millions of people to have some good, honest fun, and helped capture images and videos a normal camera simply can’t. When it comes to the best drone on the market in 2020, the DJI Mavic Air 2 has to be right up there. With its near-perfect image and video quality, and its best-in-class stability and obstacle avoidance, this drone is ideal for so many different scenarios. Even a novice can get to grips with it, thanks to its scene recognition and activity tracking smarts. Simply put, this is a really cool drone all right.

Dyson V11 Absolute

Having a powerful and sophisticated hoover appears to be all the rage these days, which is exactly why the Dyson V11 Absolute is expected to do so well. It fits the bill in that respect, especially when factoring in its three power levels which offer the same amount of suction as a full-size vacuum. Perfect for edge cleaning and sorting out any muddy stairs, this bagless beast runs for 60 minutes and will take your cleaning to the next level.

Razer Blade 15

Laptops aren’t always ideal for gaming, but the Razer Blade 15 certainly is. With superb graphics and up to 300HZ display, this super powerful computer can handle any game, thanks to its RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super graphics cards. Gamers are excited about this one, and it’s easy to see why.