Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts – Welcoming You Back to the World of Travel

The world is stepping back into pre-COVID19 reality little by little and one big step is the world of tourism. Los Cabos was recently given the approval for hygiene and sanitary measures by the World Travel and Tourism Council. Meaning your favorite travel destination has adopted the highest standards while we get through COVID19.

While it seems a good portion of the world, including the United States, is still trying to figure things out, as usual is looking to provide not only the best travel experience, but also now the safest. The WTTC approval means you can feel confident visiting any resort or hotels, restaurants, airports and the any place that is open.

When it comes to Los Cabos it is hard to find a more luxurious setting than Le Blanc Spa Resorts and now they have made sure that your safety and the cleanliness of the resort will match your amazing experience.

Infinity Pool (Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos)

In addition for a limited time, guests can still take advantage of the incredible value-driven “Double the Luxury”promotion at Le Blanc Spa Resorts. This limited-time promotion offers guests a never-seen-before offer: two resort rooms for the price of one. Guests reserving their first room will receive a second room of the same value for free. Guests have the option to use both rooms during the same vacation or gift their free room to a friend or loved one. Or, they can use their free room to return at a later date. This incredible deal runs through July 31, 2020.

Palace Resorts has been providing wonderful travel experiences for 35 years and have been committed to providing the best and safest experience for all guests by constantly implementing and strengthening health and safety protocols. In light of Covid-19 and to reassure each visitor, Purely Le Blanc goes above and beyond the stringent quality controls already in place, ensuring the health and safety for all guests and team members. The new and enhanced measures include everything from team members getting a temperature check upon entering the premises to acrylic protective barriers installed at all guest check-in areas to protect both the guest and team member. The full list of measures can be found here.

To see all that Le Blanc has to offer, visit Splash Mags to see just some of what they have in store for you.

Check in at Le Blanc

Disinfecting Tunnel for team members up arriving

ENHANCED SANITATION OF GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS AND SUITES

Housekeeping teams will follow strict quality and sanitation controls, including mandatory use of gloves, face shields, and facemasks while cleaning and disinfecting guestrooms.

All mattresses will be professionally steamed to help eliminate any harmful viruses and bacteria.

Upon guest departure, each room will undergo a complete disinfection process using an electrostatic nebulizer system.

Sanitation tablets will be installed in air conditioning units to eliminate potential viruses and bacteria.

A health certification will be placed in each room, guaranteeing that everything has been completely disinfected to the highest and strictest standards.

Guests will also receive a personal hygiene kit in their rooms, which will include antibacterial gel, facemasks (for optional use, one per person) and disinfecting wipes.

THOROUGH SANITATION AND CROWD CONTROL WITHIN PUBLIC AREAS

All public areas will be sanitized daily with an electrostatic mist system.

Indoor and outdoor soft furnishings will be disinfected and spaced according to social distancing requirements.

Entertainment venues will be disinfected throughout the day and will undergo a deep sanitation process at the end of each performance.

At shows, families will be seated with enough space between families to respect social distancing guidelines, and our indoor entertainment spaces will have a maximum capacity.

Nightclubs, bars, and other public facilities, such as The Playroom Kids Club, Wired lounge, and the Fitness Center will have a maximum guest capacity.

Social distancing will be enforced when waiting in line for outdoor activities such as the Water Park and the FlowRider® Double Wave Simulator, and more.

The number of people in elevators will be limited, and antibacterial gel dispensers will be placed at each elevator door

Spa and beauty salons will offer sanitized check-in areas, common areas will be limited to maximum capacity, and all hot tubs and hydrotherapy areas will be kept at controlled temperatures to limit the spread of germs.

All swim-up pool bars will be closed.

Precautionary signs will be carefully placed throughout the resorts

ELEVATED RESTAURANT AND DINING PROTOCOLS

All buffets will be removed from all restaurants.

Floor markers will be put in place to enforce social distancing.

While physical menus will be disinfected after each use, guests will be highly encouraged to view our menus through the resort app.

All kitchens will continue to follow the highest government sanitation standards.

Each team member is required to wash their hands every 30 minutes.

STREAMLINED TRANSPORTATION PROCESSES

All golf carts, lobby-to-lobby buses, and general internal transportation will be disinfected every 30 minutes.

As for transfers, all vehicles will have a maximum capacity according to their size, so guests are spaced as safely as they can from each other.

Dynamic prevention methods have long been a key practice in ensuring the health of all guests and team members. All resorts are equipped with medical stations staffed daily with a registered nurse and 24/7 on-call medical personnel. The brand has always followed the direction of medical professionals and continuously monitors the advice and instructions provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Ministries of Health in each country Palace Resorts calls home. Along with a dedicated quality control team, Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts guarantee the strictest adherence in sanitary standards and pledge seamless implementation of programs to prevent the spread of all illnesses.

For more information and destinations, visit: Palace Resorts

To get the latest information regarding COVID19 and what is happening in Los Cabos, visit: Los Cabos Tourism