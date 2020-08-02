2020 Mid-Summertime Gift Guide – Trying Something New

Fashion and Accessories

Rotate Watches

Rotate Watches offers all-in-one kits to build your own mechanical watch! Each kit includes parts, tools, and a guide on building one fully mechanical watch. Choose from 3 versatile styles.

Rotate is made by creators for creators. Rotate officially launched in 2019 through Kickstarter, where we raised over 600% of our goal at $91K. Since then, we have been featured in the New York Times, Gadget Flow, Geeky Gadgets, and more publications. We are a woman-owned, minority-owned business based in Los Angeles, California.

$195/kit – 15% off with code AUG15. Buy now!

Lemon Tee

Most of my designs start with inspiration from color combinations that I’ve seen in nature or throughout my colorful city of New Orleans. I loved these colors together and started to brainstorm different designs, ending up with these lemons! The shirt itself is a 100% cotton, unisex tee that is extremely soft and lightweight. It looks great styled with some high waisted jeans or shorts. All Yat Cat shirts are hand-printed in an environmentally friendly studio using waterbased inks. The goal is for everyone wearing a Yat Cat tee to feel expressive and relaxed.

$24 Buy now!

Plant Mama Tote Bag

We all know and love that crazy plant lady in our lives. The Plant Mama Tote is an organic cotton bag that’s perfect for a variety of uses, including shopping for more plants! The bag is made of organic cotton and is machine washable. Each tote bag is hand-printed in New Orleans in an eco-friendly studio.

$16 Buy now!

Fabric Face Masks from SwaddleDesigns

SwaddleDesigns converted their Seattle-area baby blanket production facility to manufacture cloth masks. SwaddleDesigns offers two different cotton face masks, designed by Lynette Damir, RN. SwaddleDesigns is using cotton fabrics consistent with published studies and CDC recommendations. Their 2-layer 100% Cotton Flannel Masks are designed to filter airborne particles. The flannel is baby soft, lightweight and breathable. Features ear elastic and headband elastic for secure fit. Available in Adult Large, Medium size and Child size. Made in Washington.

$5.99 Buy now!

Beauty and Skin Care

For the Biome

“Maskne” (acne from mask friction) is a real thing, and it’s here to stay until we find a cure for COVID-19. But for now, we need ways to refresh sensitive facial skin that’s subjected to hours of daily irritating mask-wearing.

One simple aid is Restore Essence Spray from For The Biome—a delightful mattifying mist that combines two of the most potent honeys found in nature—Manuka honey and Swiss black bee honey (both fermented) along with the microbiome-supporting Probiotic 6-Plex. This amazing formula nourishes the skin and its microbiome for a smoother, more even-toned complexion; and creates an ideal balance for healthy microbial growth that reduces sebum production for matte, hydrated skin that feels fortified and resilient.

Restore is the ultimate restorative spritz for mattified complexion and pollution protection! Check out our entire clean ingredient glossary at For The Biome. 3% of every purchase supports food + shelter for populations hardest hit by COVID-19.

$90 Buy now!

Nelly De Vuyst – SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen

The first translucent mineral anti-aging sun protection that provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection to prevent sunburns and offer daily protection against urban and digital pollution. Incredibly lightweight, its ultra-innovative texture melts into the skin with simple massage to envelope the skin in a moisturizing and protective, without leaving a greasy residue or white finish.

$69.00 Buy now!

Nest Bedding Luxury Sleep Mask

Sleep anywhere more comfortably and longer with the ultimate luxury sleep mask from the sleep experts at Nest Bedding. Made from soft fluffy materials, it rests comfortably on your face and is lined with silk.

$32.00 Buy now!

Golden Glow Gaia from Trinny London

Gaia delivers a smooth sun-kissed look. It is soft warm peach bronze that leaves skin looking healthy with a natural glow. If you want a slightly deeper bronze glow for summer Gaia is the perfect in between Jensta and Soala that fits the bill to a T. Your skin is left looking radian, like you’re just out from a day in the sun. It’s our little pot of sunshine. Golden Glow Gaia will add a natural, warm glow to even the palest complexion. T-Tip is to use Golden Glow Gaia on a fresh face, or layer it over foundation. Focus on the places that naturally catch the sun; the forehead, cheekbones, bridge of the nose, chin, collarbones and shoulders.

$33 Buy now!

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set 12

Beach: Enjoy your day at the beach at home with a luxurious bath bomb from Lifearound2angels. Sea Spray ocean air with hints of jasmine and mandarin. Made in the USA with USA natural ingredients. Fizzes with colors will not stain your tub. Bath bombs are individually wrapped.

$26.80 Buy now!

Sea Witch Botanicals Solid Perfume: Goldberry

Add a fresh, all-natural scent to your beauty routine! Goldberry solid perfume is an elegant floral scent with fun fruity notes, named after great river spirit of Tolkein’s lore. You will find all the love, joy, and wisdom of the river nymph in this playful scent. Sea Witch Botanicals solid perfumes are presented in reusable, low-profile tins for you to take anywhere – easily fits in a pocket or purse.

$12 Buy now!

Home products

YVY Naturals All Purpose Kit

Citrus for the home: Fill your home with the fresh citrus smell of clean. YVY Naturals (pronounced ee-vee) high-performance cleaning agents come in eco-friendly pods and are made with 100% Brazilian citrus and Amazonian flowers. It’s the only cleaning brand in the world that saves 83% plastic with reusable capsules that are no more expensive than the products you’re already using

$27.99 Buy now!

Mellanni Silk Pillowcase

Beautifully sleek and luxuriously smooth to the touch, Mellanni’s 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase will help you get the beauty sleep you’ve always dreamed of! Velvety and breathable, the Silk Pillowcase is hypoallergenic, dust and mite resistant and easy to care for. There are multiple health and wellness benefits to sleeping on silk such as retaining moisture, reducing chemical exposure, preventing your skin from creasing and keeping your hair from getting dry. The product is available in black, white, dark gray, light gray, gold, pink, white with black piping, black with white piping and pink with black piping. Like with all Mellanni products, the Silk Pillowcase has a lifetime warranty and 100% money back guarantee, no-questions-asked. Available on Amazon.

$17.97-$44.97 Buy now!

Bug bite Bite Thing

Bug Bite Thing is a must-have for anyone who is a “mosquito magnet.” Bug Bite Thing is chemical-free, reusable, and safe to use on all ages. When Kelley’s daughter was only six months old and constantly suffering from mosquito bites and she discovered the solution, Bug Bite Thing. Since she has been a “mom on a mission” to offer other families the same relief the product has brought to her daughter.

Bug Bite Thing is run by mompreneurs, mother/daughter team Ellen McAlister and Kelley Higney of South Florida. Last year they went on Shark Tank and pitched Bug Bite Thing to the Sharks and accepted an offer from Lori Greiner.

How it works: the easy-to-use suction tool painlessly and effectively extracts insect saliva/venom from under the skin to eliminate itching, stinging and swelling by removing the irritant – totally unlike topical creams and ointments which only mask it.

$9.95 plus free shipping Buy now!

The Spatty

Indulge in every last drop of your fave beauty product or most delicious bbq sauce in the fridge. There’s nothing more irritating than not being able to empty out those jars and bottles. Think of the money and product wasted! The Spatty is here to make sure you get every last ounce. Think of a kitchen rubber scraper, but with a smaller, more contoured design to get into those hard to reach areas of an almost-empty container. The Spatty comes in 6-inch and 12-inch sizes and in four different collections: Beauty and Bath, Kitchen, Crafting and Home and Auto.

$6.49 – $9.99 Buy now!

*Photos courtesy of respective companies

*Feature image by Hybrid on Unsplash.com