Vegas Performer Hopes to Help Kids With Stress Reduction with “Turtle Technique”

These are stressful times, for both adults and kids. Adults have a hard enough time managing stress and anger. But for children dealing with difficult emotions, it can feel very overwhelming.

Photo courtesy Emily Lauren Lepine

That’s why Emily Lauren Lepine aka ‘Miss Fairy G’ set out to give youngsters and their parents some tools to cope through her online video Turtle Technique. In the video, her Fairy Godmother character helps to cover all the basic elements of social emotional learning. She encourages kids to recognize the way they feel and shows them how to deal with their emotions by making positive choices.

Emily has released this video with a tool for anger management– Turtle Technique, an idea first funded by the U.S. Department of Education and created by the National Center for Pyramid Model Innovations. It is a simple technique which children (and adults) can use when emotions become too overwhelming, Tucker the Turtle stops, takes three deep breaths, and is then better equipped to make good decisions.

Emily and Tucker the Turtle Photo Courtesy Emily Lauren Lepine

Miss Fairy G has her own version of the Tucker the Turtle story that is available to watch for free on YouTube. The video also has a link for parents who want to download the original Tucker the Turtle .pdf – at no cost as well.

Since the 2020 pandemic, Emily has been determined to safely connect with kids to bring some joy and laughter during these trying times. She says “Parents and kids are dealing with unprecedented stress. I want to shed some light and positivity into their lives. The Turtle Technique is a tangible tool that is easy to understand and fun for kids at the same time.”

There are two versions of the video, a 3 ½ minute video and a second one which runs just over 9 minutes. Both are suitable for children of all ages. Emily is hoping that parents or caregivers will watch along with the youngsters and engage in dialogue with them after they watch. The adorable Miss Fairy G and the cute Tucker will surely entice the kids to watch multiple times.

“Birdie” in Marriage Can Be Murder Photo by Dianne Davis

Prior to the pandemic, Lepine was the Stage Assistant in “Hypnosis Unleashed” staring Kevin Lepine at Binion’s in downtown Las Vegas. She is currently an actor in “Marriage Can Be Murder” a kid-friendly comedy who-done-it which can be seen in an on-line interactive production.

Photo courtesy Emily Lauren Lepine



This is not Emily’s first time to do a project for youngsters. She is the author of the children’s book, “A Fairy Godmother’s Wish,” the story of a hard working fairy godmother with a secret wish of her own. Emily also volunteers regularly with Las Vegas based WinWin Entertainment to bring her Fairy Godmother into the rooms of children’s hospitals across the country via Zoom meetings.

To access the Miss Fairy G videos, go to Youtube Channel Miss Fairy G. For more information about “A Fairy Godmother’s Wish” go to FB A Fairy Godmother’s Wish.