Otosan Sushi – The Finest in Sushi Finally Opens in Long Beach

After months of going from simply trying to open a brand new restaurant to adding a pandemic to the mix. Otosan Sushi is finally making its Long Beach debut. The much-anticipated sushi restaurant located at 2nd + PCH will open for takeout and delivery only for the time being beginning Tuesday, August 4th.

Restaurant Rendering

Don’t expect your typical sushi at Otosan, you are going to get anything but that.

“We call it no soy sauce sushi. Sauce, garnishes and ingredients coming together so that each bite is in harmony,” Otosan owner Jae Woo said.

The sushi starts with the finest and freshest ingredients, including a number of fresh fish coming in directly from Japan. From their Japanese native Tamura Seigo, a third-generation sushi chef who learned his craft from both his great-grandfather and grandfather takes over.

Owner Jae Woo

“I found Chef on instagram, he was doing pop up dinners around Los Angeles. I was a little nervious attending, but I went and it was one of the most amazing dinners. We had been talking for several months. He is just a young and vibrant chef with creative ideas, he is incredibly hard working and passionate about sushi and is focused on procuring the best ingredients,” Jae said.

While you won’t get to experience the actual restaurant at the moment, once those doors do open you will want to experience all of Otosan.

“One of the most important parts of Otosan is the exhibition kitchen and people getting to sit around it,” Jae said. “The kitchen is essentially a billboard, you can see directly into the restaurant and see the chefs working. It is meant to feel interactive and like the staff is on stage.”

Otosan will offer a limited menu of for takeout and delivery. Orders can be placed via telephone with delivery executed by Tock and DoorDash. To ensure food has been packed and delivered contactless, takeout containers are closed with tamper-proof seals. Those who pick up their own orders can enjoy their meal at one of the many outdoor spaces offered at 2nd + PCH.

Otosan will open August 4 for takeout and delivery only with full-service dining beginning as soon as the state of California allows. The restaurant is open daily from 11am-7pm and is located on the ground level at 2nd + PCH, Long Beach’s newest lifestyle center adjacent to Alamitos Bay Marina. Covered parking available as well as limited street parking. For more information or to order takeout and delivery, visit Otosan. Or call 562.431.1334.

About Otosan:

Otosan, which means “father” in Japanese, offers an array of fresh and succulent sushi coupled with traditional Japanese dishes and a curated list of wine, beer and sake. Founded by Jae Woo, who grew up working in her father’s sushi restaurants in the Pacific Northwest, Otosan features a contemporary backdrop for gathering with friends and family. The restaurant is located in Long Beach at 2nd + PCH near the marina.