Congressman John Lewis – “Good Trouble” Legacy Marches On

Congressman John R. Lewis participated in many marches for the Civil Rights Movement, Human Rights and much more, but on July 17, 2020 he marched faithfully through Heaven’s gate. Lewis, “the boy from Troy” who became a Minister, Civil Rights Leader, Freedom Bus Rider, U.S. Representative, a Presidential Medal Freedom recipient, and much more was a beloved, caring soul who made a difference in this lifetime.

One recognizes that quickly when his farewell “send-off” carried him from, Troy, Selma, Montgomery, Washington D.C. and, finally, back to his adoptive home, Atlanta.

The route included many spiritual and emotional moments.

Montgomery, Alabama ‘s Capitol – Photo courtesy of Mr. Daryl Cannon



I am thankful that I was there with the A D King Foundation for the 55th Anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” (March 7, 1965) in Selma.

We reflected on how John Lewis, age 25 walked across the infamous Edmund Pettus Bridge with 600 others who were beaten because they were non-violently protesting for Blacks to have the right to vote and trying to bring equal justice.

Souvenir Calander of John Lewis I purchased



Watching all the television and internet coverage, it made me feel like I was with him on his last journey. Despite, the pandemic I couldn’t bear to stay home when he was returning to Atlanta to make his final stop. I jumped in my car and there I was heading to Georgia’s State Capitol, over the bridge.

I packed an apple just like John Lewis did 55 years ago when he was preparing to walk across that bridge because he didn’t know when he would return home. Before I actually walked into the Capitol, where Lewis Lay in State, there were other “Lewis” activities going on outside.

Renee Sudderth, Al Herring, Nathan Knight, Haroun Wakil – Photo Courtesy of Al [email protected]

Martin L. King III, daughter and Renee Sudderth and Linda Cooks – Photo Courtesy of Reggie Nelson

Antioch Baptist Church North Members Hank Stewart, Reggie Nelson, Linda Cooks and Renee Sudderth – Photo Courtesy of Reggie Nelson

The next day was his Homegoing Service which the entire world was watching, paying their final respect to this gentle giant who stood so tall.

There were many in attendance from Congress, and three former Presidents of the United States (President Jimmy Carter 95- year-old absentee but there in spirit), George Bush, Bill Clinton and the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. He gave the eulogy which was so direct, powerful, passionate and spiritual because that’s the way Lewis lived his entire life.

Honor Guard

Lewis’ funeral was private, so I waited until two days later to visit his final resting place. That is when I gave him my final military salute and honor because we both served our country proudly and I was very proud of him.

For those who had the chance to be in his presence during his lifetime, it was a electrifying moment.

U.S. Congressman John Lewis proves his marching wasn’t in vain as he talks to State Representative Debra Bazemore – Photo Courtesy of Debra Bazemore



When I initially met him, I couldn’t say or do much of anything because I was so emotional being in his presence. All I could do was shake his hand and say, “Thank you”. I never was able to take a photo but I was blessed to sit with deep emotions in his United States Representative’s office in Washington D.C. I was there during the 2nd Inauguration of President Obama in 2013.

African American history is deep and emotional. John Lewis’ long journey was hard and he never gave up on fighting for causes that were right for mankind.

One of his famous quotes, “If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it”.

That’s why he felt it was all worth it when he actually lived to see an African American become President of the United States, the highest honor in the land, knowing our people were once regarded only as slaves. And to walk across that Edmund Pettus Bridge one more time with so many significant people that changed the course of history was powerful and breath-taking.

Souvenir Photo I purchased and was given to me after viewing Congressman Lewis Casket

Congressman John Lewis felt all the beatings, arrests, marches, integrating the buses, and the sit-in demonstrations with Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr., Rev. Dr. A.D. King, Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, and many others were worth the journey.

Ironically, his friend C.T. Vivian passed earlier in the day. Lewis was lying down but when they whispered that his fellow civil rights leader friend Vivian had passed on, he closed his eyes and a few hours later he was gone. Lewis had to catch up with Vivian so they could be reunited with all the others who trotted those many dark roads together but now could sing “GLORY”.

Toni Sudderth, Renee Sudderth, Ms. J, Sonya Jenkins, Pat Oalden, will make sure your Legacy Marches on – Photo Courtesy of Sonya Jenkins

The song “Glory” by R. Williams and Youth Community in Tennessee