Celebrating the launch of Camille Proud – a Zoom Experience

My husband and I had the extraordinary delight of an evening with Emily Wine on Zoom as she launched her new wine, Camille Proud, one delicious wine. The evening was a treat and even more special because it was also a wonderful celebration of our anniversary. What could be better? Fabulous wine and elegant food to set it off.

Camille Proud Media Invite

When we received our invitation, we weren’t sure what to think. There was food and wine to be picked up and partially prepared in a time frame such that we could also participate in the Zoom dinner. It turned out to be a spectacular experience.

Given the Covid-19 concerns, we did not want to eat out and we didn’t want the same old take out, plus we were ready for a new experience. Let me share with you how this took place.

We learned about Emily Wines and the evening and who could resist? Master Sommelier Emily Wines on August 19th for a 3-course dinner for two and a tasting of the newest wine in her Camille line. The wine is Camille PROUD, a 2017 North Coast blend that celebrates women, diversity and those who have strength in their convictions. PROUD and its predecessor, Camille BRAVE, will be paired with Lyonnaise salad, short rib crusted filet and trio of truffles.

In addition, there was the fun of having the heating direction presented on video where the food looked beautiful and irresistible. See video below.

Bringing home the food and drink, Photo: B. Keer

We loved being able to join Emily Wines, Tim McEnery, and Matt McMillin as to celebrate the highly anticipated release of Camille Proud, the second wine in the Camille series. Chef Matt McMillin has crafted a 3 course pairing menu for you to enjoy at home, along with Emily and Tim, as Emily Guides you through her newest release.

Pickup was available August 19th and 20th, Curbside or in our Tasting Rooms.

Look at this:

Three Course Meal for Two: $79.98 ($39.99 per person)

Includes (cold-prepped)*:

1 – Lyonnaise Salad (serves 2)

2 – Short Rib-Crusted Filets

1 – Truffle Trio dessert (includes 2 of each)

Optional Add on : Camille Proud Truffle Trio Box $15

: Camille Proud Truffle Trio Box $15 Includes two of each: Camille Proud, Fleur de Sel, Grand Marnier

Wine

One Bottle: Camille Proud: $56.99

Two Bottles: Camille Brave and Camille Proud: $99.99

*Dinner pairing will be cold-prepped. Re-heating instructions are below in the video prepared by Chef Matt.

PREPARING YOUR CAMILLE PROUD DINNER

by Chef Matt McMillin

VIDEO

As we enjoyed our salad accompanied by Brave, we heard Emily Wines describe how it was that she became a Master Sommelier. She shared how she became interested in wine, the studying she needed to do over many years and finally the story of the Camille wines. And then we switched to Proud with the main course. And don’t ask about the dessert.

Emily said that she was honored to be asked to create a wine that speaks of strong women. She said her wife helped with the selection of Camille as the name for the wines and the exquisite bottle decorations with both artwork and significant quotes. The experiences was memorable and we would be delighted to have future opportunities to experience food and wine at home on Zoom.

The wines are outstanding, with a beautiful color, a wonderful aroma and a velvety taste that was perfect for the food.

The food ready to prepare, Photo: B. Keer

CAMILLE PROUD

Camille Proud was inspired by the wines of St. Emilion, in Bordeaux. The 2017 vintage of Camille Proud is a blend of 79% Merlot, 12% Cabernet France and 9% Malbec sourced from both Napa and Sonoma. The wine is loaded with blueberry, blackberry and violet flavors along with complex spices, leather and green herbs. It finished with intese carmel, vanilla and coconut flavors from extended oak aging.

For me, Camille really is a tribute to strong women. While there are several strong women in history, Joan of Arc inspires people to this day. This young woman was driven by the pride of her convictions to fight for her country. On the back of Camille Proud is the Jean of Arc quote: “I am not afraid, I was born to do this.” It gives me so much hope for the future and I am Proud to live in a time where those with steadfast convictions, pride and motivation to live authentically with courage have a voice.

EMILY WINES

