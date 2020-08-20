Joan Gelfand’s “EXTREME”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA– More and more we are hearing of writers crossing over from non-fiction to fiction and also from writing novels to writing memoirs. Enter long-established Bay Area author, speaker, coach and writing teacher Joan Gelfand– who is well-published in the nonfiction and poetry worlds- presenting her newest work, a first novel. EXTREME.

The Amazon pitch intrigues:

“Hope Ellson is from the wrong side of the tracks, but her genius transcends class. When Hope joins FearToShred, a Silicon Valley extreme gaming startup, Hope’s mission is to groom the scrappy company for prime time. Enter Doug Wiser, her very married ex. While the two work in tandem, nefarious forces are at work behind the scenes. Adding to the excitement of this thriller are the stars and heroes of surfing and skateboarding. With a keen eye on women in tech, business ethics and dangerous stunts, “Extreme” will leave you breathless.”

And there’s much more…

Author, speaker, coach and writing teacher Joan Gelfand at UCLA

Nicely reminiscent of Dave Eggar’s The Circle– but with an appreciated focus on an executive level female lead- EXTREME offers a glimpse inside the world of Tech startups and the impact of that world on the individuals giving it life. Described by promoters as “a page turner that’s sharp, quick, entertaining, and hard-hitting—a perfect combination for the perfect Summer 2020 beach read,” Gelfand’s novel in fact proves itself more than a worthy distraction; indeed the book lives up to its Amazon promise as “a read to take our minds off current challenges.” Further, Gelfand’s story telling shines as she cleverly pulls out all the stops with the perfect bells-and-whistles detail references to both Tech start-up’s as well as women’s beauty and fashion industries- attention-getting for both an initiated Techie and even a wannabe.

EXTREME is written with an insider’s view of the “Tech” world, with some speculating that Gelfand’s husband- an exec in a large tech firm- may have whispered in her ear some of the finer points about the biz. (Note that we have neither had that confirmed nor denied at press time…) The story follows the journey of a startup from a bold idea to global presence. The company founders are, predictably, quirky. Add to that the complications of an app “built on scrappy code,” the tensions between commerce and idealism, and a side story of a love affair, and we’re presented with more than a pot boiler- and not too shabby for first time out of the novel gate!

EXTREME is, indeed, a study of the internal workings of this thing called a “Start-Up,” but also a study in human nature- perfectly set in our present California culture that constantly strives, while setting trends for the rest of the world, for the newest “new thing” and the edgiest of edge-y. Gelfand’s got something for everyone here: greed, desire, insecurity, romance, and even a close-up look at the need for the thrill of the business kill. Know, in advance, that the plot has its share of twists and is anything but predictable.

Gelfand is perhaps best well know in in the Bay Area for her writers workshops based on her how-to book You Can Be A Winning Writer: The Four C’s Approach of Successful Authors. You can see Joan interviewed here talking about how to begin that book you’ve been putting off writing: . See this

Gelfand is a winner of the Cervena Barva and Chaffin Fiction Awards, for poetry and short stories . Her work has appeared in The Huffington Post, Vanity Fair, Rattle, Pank! The Meridien Anthology of Contemporary Poetry, The Los Angeles Review of Books, Chicken Soup for the Soul (“Dreams and the Unexplainable” and “Dreams and Premonitions”) and over 200 literary journals, blogs and magazines.

What’s most fascinating to this writer is Gelfand’s amazing scope of writing and creative abilities. Not only is she a prolific, widely published writer, but she has also produced a fascinating poetry film The Ferlinghetti School of Poetics which can give the reader an idea, on screen, of the kind of imagination they’ll be encountering when they read EXTREME, Gelfand’s first novel.

We’re more than eager for the sequel…

Extreme: A Novel

Blue Light Press/First World

Publishing Release Date: July 14, 2020

Original Trade Paperback / $21.95

ISBN: 978-1-4218-3651-5