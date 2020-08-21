Skokie Theatre Presents Nights under the Stars on the Skokie Village Green

It’s time to get out on the Village Green and join the Skokie Theatre for live, socially-distanced summer performances. RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED for all concerts with a strict attendance limit of 65 people that cannot be exceeded. No walks-ups allowed on the Green. Audience members must remain masked at all times. Groups are limited to 4 people and will be assigned a seating area 6 feet away from others. Bring your own chairs and blankets. There are no public washroom facilities. Here’s the line-up.





Daryl Nitz and Ester Hana

August 22, 7 pm show sold out, just added show at 4 p.m.



Opening the summer concert series are two of the theater’s most popular entertainers, Daryl Nitz and Ester Hana. Friends for over 20 years, Ester and Daryl have been a part of tribute shows to Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, and 2 Living Legends concerts previously at Skokie. They create a show with audience suggestions that is eclectic, creative, entertaining, and fun. Audience members will be able to text song requests directly to the performers.



Music to Make You Smile

August 29, 7 pm





Hear some of your Skokie Theatre favorites serenading you with song classics like ON A CLEAR DAY, WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR, LOVE POTION #9, and MOON RIVER. Starring Judy Rossignuolo-Rice, Bernard Rice, Carla Gordon, and Russ Goeltenbodt, these entertainers have all appeared before sold out crowds at the Skokie Theatre. We promise you a sentimental night of entertainment filled with many of your favorite numbers.





Mick Archer’s 60s Mod Squad

September 5, 7 pm



It’s a 60s-time machine as Mick Archer and his band play all of those songs that define an era! Show off your groovy 60s threads and join in the fun. Featuring Dave Berger, Steve Hart, Lynette Foss, Jeff Sandler and Mick Archer.









3-4 The Road and Friends

September 6, 3 pm



This eclectic group has appeared around the Midwest performing music genres from folk to classic rock. They’ll cover everything from “Sea Cruise” to “Que Sera Sera” and “Those Were the Days”.

Three For the Road and Friends include founder Bill Lange on vocal, guitar, and harmonica, Aimee Bass on vocal and percussion, Steve Bishop on vocal, guitar, and mandolin, Jos Davidson on vocal and bass, and Gold Coast Award Winner Carla Gordon on vocal and wisecracking. Get ready to tap your toes and clap along as we sing favorite songs for all ages. We will even tell you what “Mama Don’t Allow!”



Concerts on the Village Green are free events. However, our current economic crisis has hit theaters and performers very hard. Pay as you can reservations are available in advance or tips can be made the night of the performance. Please consider making a paid reservation. Your generosity will benefit both the theater and the performers.



And this one’s Virtual





Charles Troy

Charles Troy Presents … Online

The Creation of Fiddler On The Roof



September 2, 1:30 pm and 7 pm



Tickets: $10



Charles Troy is back with a new virtual presentation of Fiddler on the Roof. Ticket holders will be sent a link to this special Zoom presentation. The stories of Yiddish writer Shalom Aleichem seemed an unlikely subject for a musical, and certainly of limited appeal. We’ll see how genius director-choreographer Jerome Robbins guided his creative team to find universality in the material, and how they made a “Jewish musical” that struck a responsive chord in virtually every country in the world. Charles Troy, popular speaker and presenter, is an acclaimed musical theatre historian and graphic designer. He has created over 50 multi-media presentations and had presented his work to countless local and national audiences.





