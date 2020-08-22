The Still at The Mirage Hotel & Casino Reopening

Andy Masi’s Clique Hospitality is set to reopen THE STILL CRAFT, DRAFTS, & EATS on Thursday, August 27, 2020 . The Still is located at The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

First opened 2016, The Still, located in the heart of the iconic Mirage on the casino floor, is the ultimate man cave with a dedication to craft beer, cocktails, and mouth-watering food. A sports junky haven, The Still features 27 TVs and a comfortable 8,000 square foot environment perfect for cheering on your favorite team.

Cocktails from The Still

Aside from a bustling center bar which features over 50 craft beers, the centerpiece and the heartbeat of The Still is Bud Bud’s, a refurbished Airstream trailer that was found abandoned in the back hills of Tennessee by the Still clan and has been turned into a fully functioning kitchen that churns out a unique spin on upscale bar food. Check out Taco Tuesday every Tuesday with all you can eat street tacos and all you can drink tequila for just $29!!!

Deep Fried Oreos

After a two-month closure following the coronavirus pandemic, Masi’s team has proactively set up all necessary protocols according to state guidelines to ensure the best possible level of service as well as the health and safety of the Las Vegas community as it is a top priority. The Still Crafts, Drafts, & Eats will operate at a reduced capacity, with tables set up according to social distancing standards.

The Still Airstream

Other protocols include the frequent and timed sanitization of contact surfaces of the entire venue, as well as hand washing, & mask-wearing and changing. Temperature and wellness checks for every employee will be mandatory before each shift. Updated protocols from host stand to bar, also include, providing disposable and digital menus with a QR code to be viewed on guests’ mobile devices. All safety practices are being updated as the guest’s well-being and experience are paramount.

“We are excited to re-open and are taking every possible step to ensure our employee’s and guests’ safety and well-being. We will continue to strive for an incredible and safe Las Vegas Sports Bar experience.” Says Masi.

The Mirage reopens on August 27th and will be using MGM Resorts’ comprehensive “Seven-Point Safety Plan”. The plan is a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The full plan can be reviewed at mgmresorts.com. The company continues to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols. Key initiatives include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training

COVID-19 testing for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

Employees and guests are required to wear masks. Complimentary masks are provided, to guests, as needed

A physical distancing policy has been implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers have been installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on casino floors

Contactless Check-In through the MGM Resorts App allows hotel guests to go through the check-in process on their personal devices, minimizing interactions

Guestroom Attendants wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and change gloves between guestrooms

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers are utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus are available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company’s food and beverage outlets

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests receive text message notification when their tables are ready

Days and hours of operation at all venues will vary. For a full listing of amenities that will be available, please visit MGM Resorts. Complimentary self-parking is available for guests; valet parking will not be operational at this time.