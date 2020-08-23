San Diego Mission Bay Resort adds New Distance Learning Package



Months of homeschooling is still fresh in parent’s minds, as many San Diego school districts are set to start the new school year online. Reignite excitement and relieve stress by taking class to San Diego Mission Bay Resort with their new Recess at the Pool package. This scholastic sunshine package is great for parents, students and teachers to feel engaged and motivated with poolside relaxation between classes, spacious guestrooms with private patios or balconies provide a quiet and inspiring learning space and plenty of socially distant activities at the expansive 18-acre resort. With newly installed Wi-Fi throughout the property and a recently completed $32 million luxury renovation, Mission Bay Resort offers the perfect classroom to start the new school year.

The Recess by the Bay package includes:

Complimentary in-room WiFi for Zoom classes and homework necessities

$25 daily food and beverage credit to the resort’s all-new dining options, with outdoor seating areas and ample shade

Two complimentary bike rentals to explore the expansive Mission Bay waterfront

Complimentary S’Mores Kit for a fun fireside evening on the bay

Dog Friendly

Rates begin at $215 per night and can be booked here using promo code RECESS.



San Diego Mission Bay Resort is the city’s newest luxury resort and spa located in the heart of San Diego on the scenic waterfront of Mission Bay Park. Mission Bay Resort is also offering the Stay More, Save Package, San Diego Sol Package and Work by the Bay Package. More information can be found online here.

(Photos courtesy San Diego Mission Bay Resort)