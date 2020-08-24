Celebrity Sightings

Star of Chi, Lala Anthony who has been quarantining in Atlanta decided to take her 13 year old son, Kiyan and his friends on a road trip from Atlanta to North Carolina courtesy of Outdoorsy.com. The crew piled into the 2020 Mercedes Sprinter for a 3-day adventure where they enjoyed the Blue Ridge Mountains and passed through quaint mountain towns on the way to Asheville.

Outdoorsy.com is the new face of outdoor travel making the outdoors accessible to everyone by connecting a community of RV owners with renters. The deliverable, fido-friendly fleet from luxurious Class As to vintage airstreams to Insta-worthy campervans are packed with amenities, and ideal for flexible travelers and families looking for a quick getaway. Outdoorsy RV Rentals are available in over 4,800 cities and 14 countries ensuring guests all over the world enjoy the most unique and user-friendly experience in the space.

Lala Anthony took her family on a 3 day road trip in a luxury sprinter provided by Outdoorsy.com Photo credit: Lala Anthony/ Outdoorsy

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania was seen at the luxurious Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort in Boca Raton, Florida this past weekend where she stayed in the Resort’s Boca Beach Club.

Sailor Jerry Savage Apple was the exclusive rum partner for Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach party on Friday, February 1st during Super Bowl week. Gronk and Camille filled a water gun up with Sailor Jerry Savage Apple, and sprayed it over the crowd, bringing his ‘savage’ personality to life while guest bartending. With Gronk and his girlfriend Camille Kostek’s presence at the Savage Apple Tiki Bar slinging cocktails, it was the popular spot to be at.

KOVA is a fabulous brand-new French blow dry salon in West Hollywood located right along Robertson Blvd. neighbors with Chanel and Intermix! Founded by former model Emma Moquet, KOVA has landed in Los Angeles and is looking to give Angelenos a taste of Parisian luxury. KOVA also have a VIP back room with a secret entrance for celebrity and VIP clients.

Bachelor Star, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, came into the newly opened KOVA salon yesterday to get ready before heading out to an event in West Hollywood. Get her look now at KOVA!

Caelynn Miller-Keyes gets glammed at newly-launched Parisian blow dry bar, KOVA, before heading to an event in West Hollywood

Photo Credit: KOVA

Conor McGregor celebrated his victory at UFC 246 at Encore Beach Club at Night.

Conor McGregor’s celebration at Encore Beach Club Photo Credit: Danny Mahoney

After 5 back to back movies including Chick Fight, Leave Not One Alive , Southland, Girl and The Babysitter 2 and Exo, Hollywood actress Bella Thorne kicked back for a much needed two week tropical winter vacation to the Dominican Republic with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo and sister Dani Thorne. Through out her stay in the picturesque area of Cap Cana; Bella practically lived in her bathing suit during their staycation in paradise. The group stayed at the 20 million-dollar Villa Las Hamacas estate that of course came fully staffed with a butler, private chef and housekeepers… because what vacation would be complete without a butler?

Bella Thorne and Italian Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo on a romantic vacation to the Dominican Republic

Bella and her boyfriend took full advantage of the Villa’s infinity pool and she even had him do an impromptu photo shoot of her poolside in her sexiest suit. After catching some rays, everyone headed out for some excitement and adventure as they went ATV riding through the Dominican jungle and ended their day with a sunset horseback ride that would have made even the most famous instagrammers jealous.

The next day the group boarded a luxury yacht headed for the world famous Saona Island. With snorkel gear in tow, everyone was guided through the man groves and untouched coral reefs of Palmilla Beach where they swam alongside dolphins and explored underwater caves. The picturesque view was a perfect backdrop for Ben to snap a few more pictures of Bella on the white sand beach before they were spotted at the upscale Playa Los Griegos restaurant where they a source revealed that they dined on Ceviche and whole grilled fish.

The luxurious Villa Las Hamacas offers sweeping views of the pristine waters of the Dominican Republic

As an extra special bonus, the music loving star got to enjoy The Paradise (originally known as Electric Paradise) music festival. The two-day musical celebration has included A-list artists such as Cardi B, J Balvin, Major Lazer, and more that have performed on the festival’s multiple stages. For The Paradise’s fifth edition, fans enjoyed headliners Bad Bunny, Maluma, Marshmello, and Martin Garrix.

Explore the extravagant Villa Las Hamacas here: http://www.villalashamacas.com/

British beauty Kate Beckinsale spent Thanksgiving weekend on the beach of Cabo San Lucas at the new luxury resort, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. The sexy starlet spent her mornings in the brand new state of the art gym facility before her daily walk on the white sand beaches which run parallel to Sea of Cortez.

Post workout, Beckinsale hung out in a private poolside cabana with her male BFF. The duo used the beautiful backdrop of the luxury resort to snap sizzling photos of the star in a series of bikini photos. Between photo shoots, Beckinsale snacked on Nobu specialty dishes including tuna sashimi with crispy onions, yellowtail with jalepeno and toro tartar.

Kate Beckinsale flaunts her tanned and toned bikini body while visiting the brand new Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas.

Taking a break for some much needed rest and relaxation, Beckinsale retreated to the Esencia Spa for a steam, sauna, hydrotherapy and massage. The duo closed out their days watching the pink sunset on the patio of Nobu Restaurant where they enjoyed sunset cocktails and dinner.



Reese Witherspoon recently graced the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR and looked amazing as always. Choosing a comfy outfit that can easily be taken off after hair and makeup is vital, which is why Reese Witherspoon chose to get glam ready in a Lacoste Pique robe. She took to her Instagram to share the BTS of the photoshoot, where she can be seen rocking the robe.

Made from a soft cotton terry and defined by dobby weaving, this best-selling unisex Lacoste Pique robe will have you lounging all day long. The durable designs and super absorbent material make them easy to wash and wear over and over again. These robes come in a large palette of signature Lacoste colors and are all punctuated with the brand’s signature croc. Styles are available for purchase on major retailers including Macys, Wayfair, and Amazon.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9 Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller and Chris Webber sat down with host Cabbie Richards to tape a one-hour special of Open Court, previewing the NBA 2019/2020 season live from the Race & Sports Book at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

at the Bleacher Report studio at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker)

Donning attire fit for a Caesar, complete with a sword and shield, O’Neal kicked off the event with a royal entrance accompanied by an eruption of cheers from enthusiastic fans surrounding the first-of-its-kind Bleacher Report-branded studio at the Race & Sports Book. Throughout the taping, O’Neal, Miller and Webber discussed the biggest NBA storylines with Richards, making predictions for what the NBA Finals will look like and who they think could be the MVP of the season. The retired NBA players also took time to answer questions from fans who were eager to step up to the microphone. The Open Court special is set to air on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

at the Bleacher Report studio at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker)

Los Angeles’ elite came out to celebrate the launch of BRN Group – California’s latest cannabis brand management company at The Grammy Museum! Socialite Jamie Chung stopped by to listen to DJ Rocsi Diaz spinning on the 1’s & 2’s as guests enjoyed food from Wolfgang Puck and specialty curated cocktails. The evening went well into the night with Rocsi even joining the guests on the dance floor for a few songs!

Jamie Chung at the BRN Group LA Launch, The Latest Cannabis Brand Management company ( Photocredit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Kate Beckinsale spotted leaving the gym in her Terez leopard print leggings on Tuesday, September 24th.

WHO: Kate Beckinsale

WHAT: Terez Snow Leopard Tall Band Leggings (Photo Credit: Backgrid)

The Hotel Joaquin + Hurley Surf Retreat presented by Clevermade.

Hurley + Hotel Joaquin Surf Retreat PHOTO CREDIT: Phillip Faraone

Wellness guru and fitness queen, Brooke Burke spent the day surfing and soaking up the sun at The Hotel Joaquin + Hurley Surf Retreat in Laguna Beach alongside actress Alisha Wainwright, of the new Netflix hit Raising Dion, and the Hurley women’s surf team. The magical two-day beach retreat brought together women from all different backgrounds to enjoy an authentic Southern California beach experience while sharing their views on relevant social topics.

Upon arrival guests were treated to a full Bikini Bar where they were outfitted head to toe with Hurley gear in preparation for the upcoming beach activities such as paddle boarding, kayaking and an exclusive one-on-one surf lesson from legendary pro-surfer, Carissa Moore at the picturesque Shaw’s Cove. Following the beachside fun, guests enjoyed fresh young coconuts from the Coconut Man LA, facials, manicures, and authentic lei making with Pamakani to round out the full day of pampering. The magical evening continued with a private Mediterranean inspired dinner in the garden of Orange County’s best restaurant Saline, prepared by famed Chef Leandro Bongarra. Post dinner, guests enjoyed a fireside performance by Mystic Marley, granddaughter of musical legend Bob Marley.

This weekend, magician Mat Franco visited Smoked Burgers & BBQ at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace to try his celebrity burger “The Spicy Mat Franco.”

The popular Stripside barbeque spot, Smoked Burgers & BBQ, asked Las Vegas-based celebrities to design their dream burger from which a portion of proceeds will benefit a local charity of their choice. Franco, who is the first magician to win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and is celebrating the fourth anniversary of own show at The LINQ Hotel + Experience this month, created a vegan burger to mimic his plant-based lifestyle featuring his favorite ingredients like spicy jalapeños and the newly popular Beyond Meat Burger patty. Franco’s vegan burger can be ordered throughout the month of August with 10 percent of the proceeds benefiting The Animal Foundation.



Mat Franco’s Celebrity Burger includes:

– Burger: “The Spicy Mat Franco” – Beyond Meat burger patty, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeños and smoked sriracha ketchup on a vegan bun served with mesquite or sweet potato fries.

SAINt JHN performed at The LIGHT Vegas Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. On Wednesday, May 15, one of the newest names in the rap game, SAINt JHN, put on a 40-minute energetic performance singing songs “Reflex”, “I Heard you got too Litt Last Night”, and new song, “Trap.” He was dancing and engaging with the crowd during his performance, while Aristotle Polites and Mike Muldering from Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club were in the audience.



SAINt JHN performs at The LIGHT Vegas Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino (Courtesy of The Light Vegas)

SAINt JHN arrived to LIGHT at 1:30AM, posed for photos, and had a wardrobe change for his performance before getting on stage at 2AM.

Celebrating at The Light Vegas (Courtesy of The Light Vegas)

Eva Longoria Bastón hosted thethird Global Gift Foundation Women’s Empowerment Luncheon and Speakers Panel at the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. The Global Gift Foundation USA’s Luncheon focuses on inspiring, uniting, educating and motivating women from different backgrounds, professional fields and age groups in an effort to celebrate each other’s growth and successes. As a direct result of the star-filled soiree, the initiative raised funds for both Global Gift Foundation USA and the Eva Longoria Foundation USA.

Left to Right Actress Julie Benz, President and Co Founder of Global Gift Foundation Alina Peralta, Eva Longoria, Actress Diana Maria Riva & Choreographer Robin Antin (Photocredit: Eddie Sakaki)

Eva Longoria Bastón,actress, producer and philanthropist,served as Honorary Chair and Keynote speaker for the highly-anticipated affair while panelists included Andrea Navedo (Actress, Jay and the Virgin Star), Ana Flores (Founder of We All Grow Latina Network), Aimee Kirby (Lawyer), Zuri Hall (E! News host). Other notable attendees included Alina Peralta (CEO of Global Gift), Justina Machado(Actress), Alex Meneses (Actress, Telenovela), Julie Benz (Actress, Dexter), Robin Antin (Choreographer), Diana Maria Riva (Actress, Man with a Plan), Karen Sarahi Gonzalez (Influencer)and more.

Guests enjoyed a seated three-course lunch prepared by Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills paired with CÎROC Summer Watermelon Spirtzer and Maddalena and Stella Rosa Wines from Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery as well as raffle prizes, silent auction and a live performance. During the event, Global Gift Foundation USA and the Eva Longoria Foundation announced their newest partnership, the Girls in Action Alliance, which will connect women and girls with the right tools and education to be the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) innovators of tomorrow.

Chart-topping hip-hop trio Migos brought the crowd to their feet with a show-stopping halftime performance at the 42nd Annual McDonald’s All American Games, celebrating the event’s big return to Atlanta. Other celebrity guest included hitmaker Monica, rapper Lil Durk, and more.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the 42nd Annual McDonald’s All American Games at State Farm Arena on March 27, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

The McDonald’s All American Games shines a spotlight on the nation’s top high school basketball stars as they take their first leap towards collegiate and professional greatness. The McDonald’s All American Games has taken place for 42 years, and has proven to be a barometer for future stardom with more than 96 percent of All American alumni going on to play Division I basketball.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 27: Quavo, Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform during the 42nd Annual McDonald’s All American Games at State Farm Arena on March 27, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

Last night Hollywood stars kicked off the biggest weekend in music at the Grand Opening of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in conjunction with Bentley Motors benefiting the GRAMMY Museum Foundation. Celebrities including Terrell Owens, Chuck Liddell, Frankie Delgado (The Hills), Landon Clements (Bravo’s Southern Charm) and James Kennedy (Vanderpump Rules) attended the glamourous soiree at the premium, two-story steakhouse. DJ, Caroline D’amore had attendees grooving all night as she set the tempo for the fabulous evening.

Upon arrival guests including music executives, athletes, influencers and actors were greeted on the red carpet with signature Pomegranate Martini and Vodka-Infused Pineapple Martini cocktails. The evening exuded Hollywood’s sophistication as guests were wowed with an overflowing raw seafood extravaganza, filled with numerous delicacies from the menu.

The iconic steakhouse served guests signature menu items created by Executive Chef, Javier Fuentes including Del’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Shellfish Plateau, Corndog Battered Lobster Tails and Oysters On The Half Shell. The celebration continued with additional guests such as comedian Cedric Yarbrough, actor and former football player Kerry Rhodes and artist Joelle Ashley.

Opening to the public today, February 9th, the highly anticipated institution brings its bold vision and rich tradition to the City of Angels. Focusing on the art of hospitality, fine dining cuisine, and a revered wine program, the Award-winning restaurant, overlooks Santa Monica Boulevard, creating an indoor/outdoor environment suited to the Los Angeles climate. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse Los Angeles will be open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner until 11:00 p.m. nightly and until 12:00 a.m. on the weekends.

Last night, Hollywood’s elite and A-listers from the fashion, music and entertainment industry alike such as Terrence J, Karrueche Tran, Laverne Cox, Andre Harrell, Marlon Wayans, J. Ryan Lacour and Teyanna Taylor congregated for the CÎROC Black Raspberry Family Dinner at CATCH LA. The evening was a night to remember as VIP guests gathered together right before Christmas to toast to philanthropy, partnership and the Sean Combs Foundation.

In commemoration of innovation, eleven years of collaboration and the limited-edition CIROC Black Raspberry, Diageo surprised the Sean Combs Foundation with a $100,000 donation to propel and support Sean “Diddy” Combs’ philanthropic initiatives in his hometown of Harlem, New York. Music mogul and long-time friend Andre Harrell collected the generous donation on behalf of Diddy and the foundation, thanking Diageo for the donation. The dynamic duo encouraged everyone to join forces to give back in the spirit of community and pushing the next generation of creators forward.

In the spirit of partnership and giving back, Terrence J announced that he will volunteer as “celebrity substitute” at Capital Preparatory Schools in the new year. Other notable guests included, Kyle Draper, E.J. King, Lil Rell and Don Benjamin.

Last night, world-renowned artist, DJ Khaled joined SoleFly and CÎROC Black Raspberry to celebrate the unveiling of the newly released Air Jordan 1 Miami edition during Art Basel Miami Beach. Taking place at a private waterfront property on the prestigious Palm Island, the party was the place to be as Miami locals, influencers and A-listers from the fashion, music and entertainment industry alike joined the popular South Florida sneaker boutique to celebrate the launch.

In true Miami fashion, DJ Khaled arrived on a YachtLife yacht accompanied by his wife Nicole, who was celebrating her birthday. The happy couple was all smiles as they arrived, hugging, holding hands and sipping on limited-edition, ultra-premium, CÎROC Black Raspberry cocktails. The night was filled with surprises as guests congregated under the stars for a helicopter drop of the Air Jordan 1 sneakers onto a yacht, and the unveiling of a breath-taking flower sculpture by New York based artist, Mr. Flower Fantastic.

Music legend Phil Collins headlined the 4th Annual Dreaming on the Beach Gala in Miami, benefiting his and partner Orianne Collins’ Little Dreams Foundation. The Grammy-award winner was joined on stage by Jon Secada and breakout star of the night Emily Estefan, who knocked guests off their feet including heavy weight boxer Evander Holyfield showing off the musical prowess is in her genes.

Vanessa Traina hosted the Grey Goose Réveillon, celebrating the launch of Grey Goose La Fontaine, a limited-edition martini fountain. Guests included Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt, Joseph Altuzarra, Carlos Mota, Carlos Souza, Cosima Vesey, Olivia Perez, Vashtieand Alexandra Fritz Khoudari.

Hot off walking in her 6th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Martha displayed her love of lingerie in all its forms by sporting an outfit that vaguely resembled blue pajamas. But that doesn’t mean she turned her nose up at the fashion world. Martha was seen hanging onto Joseph Altuzarra’s every word, who admired her daring fashion choice. The two were inseparable the entire night and Martha reportedly ate her way through the five-course feast in an effort to continue courting Altuzarra, leaving her boyfriend Jason McDonald flying solo. Jason clearly felt neglected throughout the evening though Martha made it up to him by leaving the evening hand in hand with him.

Martha wasn’t the only one to indulge in the Réveillon feast. The stylish crowd were apparently unconcerned with maintaining their slim waistlines for the winter and spent the evening pouring martinis from La Fontaine and clearing their plates. The evening was capped off with a dessert demonstration by Chef Ludo Lefebvre, of LA’s Trois Mec, paired with a round of Espresso Martinis.

This past weekend, Adrienne Bailon Houghton co-hosted a charity event with THE IV WAVE – a female centered non-profit & podcast community founded by best-selling author Mirtha Michelle and Entertainment and Fashion attorney Jamie Baratta benefitting the women’s shelter in Downtown Los Angeles. The event was held at Houghton’s home in Bel-Air, CA where guests sipped Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water.

Model, Chanel Iman shows her support for Breast Cancer Awareness month with InMode , the leading supplier of non-invasive aesthetic solutions. InMode will be donating to Breast Cancer Research.

On Saturday, October 6th, in San Francisco, Actor Glen Powell (Top Gun 2, Netflix’s Set It Up, Hidden Figures, “Scream Queens”) gave a toast to the troops during Fleet Week with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum.

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum has a deep commitment to our service men and women and has donated over $600,000 to Military organizations over the past six years. -Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum was created to honor Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, a Navy vet who built his rep inking soldiers and sailors in WWII-era Honolulu where he established his legendary tattoo parlor and himself as the undisputed father of American old-school tattooing. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum embodies the independent spirit and unapologetic attitude of the rum’s namesake who was noted for saying “my work speaks for itself.”

This weekend, premium audio brand JBL converted the backyard of a luxe Beverly Hills mansion into a Nerf Super Soaker-filled battleground for the JBL XTREME WATERFIGHT featuring the brand’s new Xtreme 2 portable speaker. The poolside event featured a one-of-a-kind competition as four of the city’s most influential local retailers battled for Los Angeles in an epic capture the flag-style Waterfight.

In addition to the first-ever JBL Xtreme Waterfight, the event also included a variety of fun poolside activities, bites from UNCLE PAULIE’S, event-themed cocktails by REMY MARTIN, HPNOTIQ and more, and live sets by DJ MILLIE and JUST DIMY. Guests received an exclusive look at the JBL Xtreme 2 and interacted with the splashproof speakers throughout the experience as they enjoyed the scenic venue overlooking the California hills.

The teams at the event included:

Standard Issue Tees – California-based company known for their quality t-shirts

– California-based company known for their quality t-shirts Uncle Paulie’s – LA-bred eatery owned by Paul James known for their famous deli sandwiches

– LA-bred eatery owned by Paul James known for their famous deli sandwiches Jason Markk – The world’s most trusted sneaker care brand

– The world’s most trusted sneaker care brand Jungle Gurl – Free-spirited LA-based brand that marries island culture with classic Americana

Notable guests included:

Coltrane Curtis – Event Host

– Event Host Jaleel White – Actor

– Actor Lil Rel Howery – Actor (Get Out, HBO Insecure, Rel)

– Actor (Get Out, HBO Insecure, Rel) Woodie White – Designer (Oyster Holdings)

– Designer (Oyster Holdings) Nathan Fluellen – Actor/TV Personality

– Actor/TV Personality Legendary Damon – Nightlife Influencer

– Nightlife Influencer Kendall Long – The Bachelor

– The Bachelor Angela Amezcua – The Bachelor

– The Bachelor Wills Reid – The Bachelorette

– The Bachelorette Sharina Gutierrez – Model

– Model Justus Pickett – Model/Actor

– Model/Actor Bambi Martinez – Model/Actress

The JBL Xtreme 2 is the ultimate portable Bluetooth speaker that effortlessly delivers dynamic and immersive stereo sound. The IPX7 waterproof speaker is armed with four drivers – two JBL Bass Radiators and a rechargeable 10,000mAh Li-ion battery supporting up to 15 hours of playtime and JBL Connect+. Featuring a waterproof design with rugged fabric, the Xtreme 2 elevates your listening experience while making the party even bigger. Whether in the living room, poolside, or tailgating for a big game, the JBL Xtreme 2 brings bold sound – whenever, wherever!

For more information about JBL and the JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker, visit www.jbl.com/bluetooth-speakers and follow along on social at @JBLaudio.

Recently the internationally acclaimed purveyor of high-quality skin-care and hair-care products, Kiehl’s, geared up for its 9th Annual LifeRide for amfAR, a multi-city, celebrity, charitable motorcycle ride that raised funds and awareness for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. Over the course of each year’s LifeRide, Kiehl’s riders have taken to the road to meet and educate the public, and raise funds to support HIV/AIDS research.

At the conclusion of the 9th annual LifeRide for amfAR, Kiehl’s will have ridden more than 12,000 miles since 2010, and raised more than $1.9 million in total for amfAR, funding ten cure-related research projects. Premium indoor cycling brand, CycleBar will be offering select studios nationwide Kiehl’s LifeRide for amfAR classes, with a $30 donation per bike in one of these classes as part of its overall donation to amfAR.

Celebrities Caitlyn Jenner, Tan France, Emmanuelle Chriqui and many more have taken to their social platforms to help support the LifeRide cause, showing a selfie made with their hands. Kiehl’s has promised to donate $30 for every Instagram and Twitter post up to $150,000, as part of its overall donation to amfAR to help fund a cure for HIV/AIDS.

On Thursday evening in the swanky and moonlit Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles, the Relevant Relations and Skybar at Mondrian team produced an exclusive Celebrity Trunk Show, REMIX.

Joined by a live taping with the cast of Vanderpump Rules (including James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, with a musical performance by Republic Records Recording artist Maty Noyes and DJ Set by James Kennedy, REMIX treated the crowd of young actors, influencers, and social elite to a unique shopping experience featuring the brands: SIX:02, Moon Juice, Open Eye Crystals, Lot XI, Pangea, MOA Brand, Kendra Scott, The Giving Keys, and Sprinkles Cupcakes. L’Oreal sponsored the evening by gifting all attendees with a gift bag of 7 recently released Matrix products.

Recently KINDOM held its Summer Soiree at Alchemy Works in Downtown Los Angeles! KINDOM is a fashion brand that strives for balance between humankind and the environment, offering products made of sustainable, natural, reclaimed, and indigenous materials all in effort to reduce waste. Guests shopped the exclusive summer line while enjoying vegan light bites and refreshments. Proceeds from shoppers benefited the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society to help end the destruction of habitat and slaughter of wildlife in the world’s oceans in order to conserve and protect ecosystems and species. Special appearances were made by Charlotte McKinney, Rachel McCord and Nicole Murphy. Who doesn’t like shopping for a cause?!

Between the holiday weekend and UFC International Fight Week, Las Vegas was flooded with celebs letting the good times roll!

Former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold kicked off the weekend at CliQue Bar & Lounge with a group of friends to catch the Ultimate Fighterfinale. Rockhold, who is on a break from fighting as he nurses a shin injury, was spotted indulging in CliQue’s famed bites and “Paper Plane” cocktails. Throughout the night he was overheard speaking about making a comeback in the ring by November.

Down the strip, hip hop heavyweight Famous Dex ignited the night at LIGHT Nightclub in the Mandalay Bay. Before his epic performance, Famous Dex spent time with fans in the crowd and danced on the DJ booth. During his hit song “Japan”, Dex took off his shirt and got the crowd on their feet as he invited some fans on stage. After his high energy set, Dex asked for a moment of silence in honor of close friend and hip-hop star, XXXTentacion.

Acclaimed artist, Cam’ron took to the DAYLIGHT Beach Club stage performing world famous hits “Hey Ma” and “Oh Boy” to a sold-out crowd. Dressed in his signature all pink and a vintage Bret Hart tank, Cam’ron and his crew spent the day sipping Moet Rose and kicking back to beats by DJ J-Nice.

Closing out the weekend, Cedric the Entertainer joined Mike Woodson and friends to play the 5th Anniversary of Coach Mike Woodson’s annual Celebrity Golf Invitational held at CASCATA GOLF CLUB. The king of comedy made it a point to pitstop at The Still: Craft, Draft & Eats mobile pop-up on the 18thgreen and indulged in their signature wings and street tacos while chatting with a bevy of models!

Sunday, June 17th, actress, model an author Sasha Grey took over Hyde Bellagio for a dynamic DJ set to kick off the newest weekly party, Stereo Hyde. Following an appearance on the red carpet, Grey made her way to an exclusive VIP table as Hyde’s sexy servers greeted her with flashing lights and giant letters spelling out “S-A-S-H-A.”

She and an intimate group of friends sipped on Don Julio 1942, Macallan 12, and Grey Goose throughout the evening. Prior to her performance, Grey shared her excitement on Twitter, writing “!VEGAS! I’m spinning @hydebellagio this Sunday June 17th for the official launch of #stereohyde”.

Every Sunday, the fountain-side hotspot will come to life during “Stereo Hyde” to provide an unforgettable VIP experience with tasty libations and electronic sounds by some of the most talented DJs. “Stereo Hyde” is the newest addition to Hyde’s weekend lineup where guests can dance to the hottest EDM tracks until the early morning hours during the weekly party.

Last night, TV personality Kristin Cavallari and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk attended SVEDKA Vodka’s Red, White and Booze BBQ at a private home in the Hollywood Hills to kick off the start of summer. Cavallari, who donned a Storets denim dress and Uncommon James accessories, was spotted at the barbecue, flipping burgers, and later playing ping pong with Berk.

Throughout the night, guests sipped on SVEDKA cocktails and enjoyed SVEDKA’s signature “Bougee Burgers with Bae-BQ Sweet Potato fries”, “#FML Corndogs” and “Chicken Snatched Skewers with Fire Corn on the Cob”. Also spotted at the BBQ was Ben Savage, EJ Johnson, Johnny Wujek, James Goldstein and Jared Lee.

Eva Longoria-Baston joined fellow feminists Brooke Burke, Melanie Griffith, Rosanna Arquette, and Courtney Lopez in support of Global Gift Foundation USA. The women’s empowerment luncheon at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar featured an inspiring panel, a moving performance by The Voice’s Janice Freeman and a whole lot of finger lickin’ Southern fried chicken. Mommy-to-be Longoria cured her cravings with Fried Chicken Biscuits after delivering an emotional speech about the future for women in the workplace and beyond.

Mommy-to-be, Eva Longoria was spotted feeding her baby bump at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Miami. While satisfying all of her southern home cookin’ cravings, the actress took to her Instagram to rave about the famousFried Chicken ‘n’ Watermelon ‘n’ Waffles and Skillet Cornbread. Posing with long-time friend, model and TV host Lili Estefan, Longoria snapped videos gloating over Executive Chef Elliot Gonzalez noting him as her favorite chef in Miami!

Model Crystal Hefner, wife of the late Hugh Hefner, indulged in some much needed R&R at designer hotel’s QT Sydney and QT Gold Coast. Amid the relaunch of her travel and lifestyle website, the model turned blogger began her Australian getaway with luxurious spa treatments at QT Sydney’s spaQ and signature cocktails from the hotel’s Gowings Bar & Grill. After taking in the sights in Sydney, Hefner headed to QT Gold Coast, known for its beachside views, vibrant spirt, and one-of-kind design. Upon arrival, she dined with friends at celebrity favorite Yamagen, where Chef Adam Lane treated them to an exclusive chef’s tasting menu and a sampling of whiskey from Australia’s largest Japanese Whiskey collection. With great scenery, delicious food, and luxurious accommodations, Hefner definitely has a lot to blog about!

Music sensation French Montana took time out of his Grammy weekend schedule to surprise patrons at TGI Fridays in Times Square. The “Unforgettable” singer jumped behind the bar and toasted to his new CIROC French Smash Cocktail made CIROC French Vanilla.

Actor Justin Hartley, best known for his lead role in the NBC drama “This Is Us,” made a surprise appearance at BEER PARK at Paris Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon. The star arrived at the rooftop eatery around noon with several friends, sporting blue jeans paired with a white V-neck t-shirt and sports coat. Hartley ate a chicken Caesar salad and sipped on Breckenridge nitro vanilla porter beer while chatting with the bar staff for several hours. Hartley has appeared in major roles for popular television shows, including “Passions,” “Smallville,” “Emily Owens, M.D.,” “The Young and the Restless,” also appearing in hit recent film “A Bad Moms Christmas” prior to starring in “This Is Us,” now airing its second season.

Olivia Munn wore Djula diamond rings while hosting The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 11th in Santa Monica, California. Djula was founded in 1994 by famed Parisian designer Alexandre Corrot. Each unique piece in Djula’s collection exudes a delicate, seductive originality that epitomizes French elegance. With an emphasis on fashionable yet timeless design, Djula is clearly recognized today as one of the most famous, in‐demand jewelry brands in Europe. Djula can be found in over 80 exclusive retailers worldwide, including its first US flagship store on Madison Avenue.

What do you get a Grammy and Oscar nominated superstar? An epic 21st birthday party with surprise features from pick-up to drop-off! The triple-threat, Hailee Steinfeld was greeted by family, friends, and Hollywood VIP’s as she stepped out of her Lyft Lux arriving at her 21st surprise birthday blowout. Coming off a week of premiers, the star of the world-wide hit, Pitch Perfect 3, celebrated with A-list guests including Ruby Rose and Rebel Wilson who were among the many guests that received a secret code from Lyft that transformed the infamous icon into a custom graphic. Attendees were able to choose from the Cosmopolitan cover girl’s face, a birthday cake and a “21” in celebration of the starlet’s big surprise bash while traveling in safety and style. Family and friends were able to order and track their cars by selecting one of the customized emojis that were specifically designed in celebration of Hailee’s Birthday party. Later in the night, Vampire Diaries star, Nina Dobrev, joined the birthday festivities also arriving in a Lyft. The fashionista took to Instagram to encourage fans not to drink and drive this holiday season.

Award-winning actress Eva Longoria and music sensation Ricky Martin snapped selfies as they arrived in a LYFT to The Global Gift Foundation Gala in Miami. Martin co-hosted the night’s festivities with his long-time pal Longoria to help raise funds for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The duo joined forces to provide aid to the areas hit hard by this fall’s natural disasters.

Fresh off hosting the MTV European Music Awards, pop sensation and television host Rita Ora continued her jet-setting schedule in Melbourne, Australia. In town to promote her new single “Anywhere” , the songstress set up shop for both work and play at QT Melbourne Hotel . Just before a late-night dinner atop the hotel’s scenic rooftop, she was spotted checking out the eccentric art collection in the lobby downstairs. Rita documented herself skipping down the hallways in white silk pajamas – a big step up from the bathrobe she wore at the awards last weekend!

The Los Angeles Rams have a 8-3 record and are in first place in the NFC West after beating the New Orleans Saints 26-20 yesterday at the LA Memorial Coliseum. A number of celebrities spent Sunday at the Coliseum to cheer on their hometown team.

The Rams travel to Arizona to face the division rival Cardinals on Sunday, December 3 at 1:25 PM on FOX. They then return home to host the NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 10 at 1:25 PM at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Christmas came early for Kate Beckinsale this year! Jamie Foxx gifted the talented actress The Karl by Privé Revaux sunglasses, and Beckinsale took to Instagram to show her appreciation. She must be on Foxx’s nice list this year! This isn’t the first time that Kate has been spotted in Privé Revaux’s affordable, high quality frames that retail for $29.95, recently spotted in the geometric The Activist design. Now that’s what we call a sunny holiday!

Kate isn’t the only a-lister rocking Privé Revaux frames. Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Mila Kunis, Bella Hadid, Blake Lively, Heidi Klum, Cara Delevingne and many more have been spotted in the shades.

Always the dapper gentleman, Nick Jonas made a stylish arrival at the annual Glamour Women of The Year Awards in a Lyft Lux ride sporting a sharp designer black suit. The music sensation was on hand to present at the awards ceremony honoring powerhouse women in entertainment. Notable award recipients included Gigi Hadid, Nicole Kidman, and Solange Knowles.

Making its way to the USA for the very first time, Ferrero North America launched Kinder Joy® with actress, Malin Akerman at Pier 59 in New York City. The Billions actress, accompanied by her four year old son, Sebastian, joined the excitement as they handed out the chocolate treats to parents and kids! Before biting into the chocolate soft cream layers, the mother and son duo assembled the Kinder Joys with help from Paul Chibe, CEO of Ferrero North America.

A treat like no other, the two part candy contains an exciting surprise toy on one side, giving kids and parents an opportunity to assemble, play and share together. While the other half contains a delicious treat made of two soft cream layers – one sweet milk-cream flavored and one cocoa flavored. Nestled into the creamy layers are two round, chocolate-covered wafer bites that are filled with sweet cocoa cream, to be eaten with the included spoon.