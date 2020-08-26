The summer heat and sun always makes for an enjoyable time outside, but the elements can wreak havoc on your skin. Perfect Image has a lineup of skincare products that will help revitalize your skin and they have such a wide range of products that you will make Perfect Image a permanent part of your skincare daily experience.

Sea Whip Cucumber Detox Soothing Gel, $29.95

An array of skin soothing and repairing ingredients help hydrate and calm irritated and sensitive skin in this refreshing moisturizing gel. Excellent after a sunburn, wax, mask, chemical peel, or other facial treatment.

Key ingredients:

Sea whip: neutralizes enzymes in the human body responsible for irritation, skin sensitivity, sunburn, and aging, as well as pain and swelling from acne.

Aloe Vera: anti-inflammatory, skin-repairing, and tightening.

Hyaluronic acid: locks in moisture and replenishes the skin.

Allantoin: helps in the synthesis of collagen, cell proliferation, hydration, shedding dead skin cells, and soothing the skin.

Gly + Sal Exfoliating Body Lotion, $29.99

With the exfoliating help of salicylic acid and collagen-stimulating glycolic acid, this lotion helps promote healthy pores and cell turnover for smoother, vibrant, and more even skin.

Key ingredients:

Glycolic acid: improves your skin’s texture, tone, and appearance.

Salicylic acid: gently exfoliates, unclog pores, decreases sebum production, and rebalances oily skin without irritating acne flare-ups.

The “beauty” of Perfect Image products is how they are made:

Paraben-Free

Gluten-Free

Phthalate-Free

Cruelty-Free

For a chance to win follow @SplashMagWW and @PerfectImageLLC on twitter and tweet the following: RT & follow @SplashMagWW and @PerfectImageLLC for a chance to #win a #skincare package #giveaway https://splashmags.com/index.php/2020/08/26/perfect-image-giveaway/

The winner will be chosen from all valid entries on September 6, 2020. The winner will be chosen from all valid entries and the decision by Splash Magazines Worldwide is final. The contest in no way is associated with Twitter.