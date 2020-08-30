Five Quick Tips to Cheer Up Right Away

If you are feeling low and are looking for something to cheer you up, check out our five tips for near instant mood improvement.

5 Tips on How to Instantly Improve Your Mood

Are you feeling blue? Is this summer heat bothering you and you wish you could go out?

Worry not. We have something just for you. We came up with some tips that can help you switch from a blue mood – to a happy mood.

If you want to improve your mood instantly, read on!

1. Go for a run (or a walk)

Scientists are adamant that physical activity is one of the most important factors for a properly functioning body. When you move, your brain activates more endorphins and releases them, making you feel happier. There are also significant health advantages like getting in shape, staying fit, losing weight. But even if you do not want to lose weight, running can be an excellent way to de-stress.

It is easily one of the fastest ways to improve your mood. But if running is not your cup of tea, try going for a walk. Walks are just as effective when it comes to cheering up. Moreover, if you are not used to running, it would be good to start with walks first and then to switch to more intense exercise.

Photo by Brian Mann on Unsplash

2. Call a friend

Humans are social beings that require social interaction and communication. We work best in groups and communities, so it’s no wonder we feel happy when friends and family surround us.

On the other hand, life sometimes can become tough and full of obligations. Work and school can impede us from staying in contact with dear friends. So, why not take the time and call them? Even if you are not able to see them – there’s still a pandemic out there – reaching out via calls and video calls can be a great way to catch up. Also, it will make you feel better knowing that you saw or heard from someone you hold dear.

3. Find new recreational games

Games can be a powerful tool for lifting one’s spirits. From a very early age, we are thought to play with toys and other children. Interaction lies at the core of playing games – we enjoy socialization while we are doing something fun. However, as we grow up, we may sometimes forget how fun playing games really is.

So, if you need something to cheer you up, games can be a great source of fun. Moreover, you now have almost unlimited choices when it comes to choosing a gaming pastime. Video games have become the new black, but you can also enjoy a range of casino games in live dealer casinos, board games, or games on social media. Even sudoku is great – just find something that poses enough of a challenge, and you are all set.

4. Make a list of your favourite things

Another way to instantly feel better is to create a list of your favourite activities. It’s fast, it’s easy, and it has the power to make you happy because it triggers happy thoughts. After all, to create the list, you must think about the things that make you happy, right?

This simple list can change your life for the better in the long run as well. What you essentially do here is list all the things that you love, which has a positive impact on your mental health. But the listing is not enough. The idea behind this is that you should try to do at least one item from the list every day. That can be taking a nap, riding the bicycle, watching a movie, or cooking – whatever you like, do it. You will indeed feel better instantly.

5. Put on some uplifting music

For many of us, music is an inseparable part of our daily routines. We listen to music on our way to work, school, in the gym, while cleaning, at parties – nearly every situation in life is better with music.

Numerous scientists and experts have long discussed the importance of music for us. And what most of these studies have revealed is that happy music makes us happier. Not only that but actively thinking about happy thoughts while listening to such music helps even more! There was also a study by scholars from the University of Jyväskylä and Durham University which showed that even sad music could make us happy. So, if even if you are not in a mood to listen to upbeat music, playing your favourite songs – even if they are labelled as ‘sad’ – will have a positive effect on your mood.