Labor Day Weekend – A Different Year

From delicious to-go grilled kebab kits to enjoying cocktails and spectacular views from one of Chicago’s newest rooftop bars and more, here are some things to do Labor Day weekend this year. Here are some activities that are fun and special and provide the feeling of a holiday in a year when every day feels like the one before.

Dip & Grill Kebabs During the Last Days of Summer

Geja’s Café is enjoying a dipping and grilling weekend during the last days of summer with a special Geja’s Labor Day Grill Kit, featuring Kabobs, Fingerling Potatoes, Cheese and Chocolate Fondue with dippers and more, available between Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6 -Photo credit Gejas Café

Geja’s Café, located at 340 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park, is enjoying a dipping and grilling weekend during the last days of summer with a special Geja’s Labor Day Grill Kit, available between Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6. The Labor Day Grill Kit serves four and includes eight kabobs, with choice of Beef Tenderloin, Chicken Breast, Gulf Shrimp or Veggie; along with a 2 lb. pan of Fingerling Potatoes, Cheese and Chocolate Fondue with dippers, a fruit salad, choice of three Geja’s Dipping Sauces, and Geja’s Grill Seasoning, for $80. If a smaller portion may suffice, Geja’s is also offering a smaller Grill Kit with two servings, which includes four kabobs, a one-pound pan of Fingerling Potatoes, Cheese and Chocolate Fondue with dippers, a half quart of fruit salad, choice of three Geja’s dipping sauces, and Geja’s grill seasoning, for $40. To complete the Labor Day meal, patrons may also add a Quart of Red or White Sangria with fruit, for an additional $25. Patrons are asked to place orders by Friday, September 4 at 4 p.m. by visiting www.gejascafe.com or calling 773-281-9101 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Enjoy Brunch in the Heart of River North

Mercadito is offering Labor Day Brunch with a special menu available, from Carnitas Hash and Breakfast Tacos, to Torta de Huevo con Chorizo, Saturday, September 5 – Monday, September 7 between 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day – Photo credit Mercadito

Mercadito, located at 108 W. Kinzie St., is offering Labor Day Brunch with a special menu available for dine-in Saturday, September 5 – Monday, September 7 between 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day. Each of Mercadito’s Labor Day Brunch entrees are $12 including Carnitas Hash, which includes braised pork, crispy potatoes and a sunny side up egg, Torta de Huevo con Chorizo, featuring bolillo, chorizo, scrambled eggs and pickled onions, and Breakfast Tacos with mixed veggies, scrambled eggs and pico de gallo. Brunch lovers are also welcome to enjoy mimosas with $30 bottles of prosecco accompanied by complimentary orange juice. Mercadito is currently open for indoor dining, patio dining, takeout and delivery. Guests may make reservations or find more information by calling 312.329.9555 or visiting www.mercaditorivernorth.com.

Enjoy a Weekend Road Trip to a New City

A quick weekend road trip from Chicago, Renaissance Milwaukee West recently opened in August and is located just minutes from downtown Milwaukee – Photo credit Renaissance Milwaukee West

For those looking for a quick weekend getaway, road trippers can head to north to the newly opened Renaissance Milwaukee West, 2300 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, WI. Just minutes from downtown Milwaukee, Renaissance Milwaukee West boasts 196 modern guestrooms and suites, a 12th floor fitness center, lobby bar and beautifully designed event space on the top floor that provides panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. To book a stay, please visit http://www.renmilwaukee.com.

Grab a Kit for 4-8 Curbside from a Fulton Market District Favorite

Carnivale is offering Labor Day To-Go Kits available for curbside pickup, featuring an appetizer, choice of entrée, sides, and more, on Friday, September 4 – Sunday, September 6 – Photo credit Carnivale

Carnivale, located at 702 W. Fulton Market St., is offering Labor Day To-Go Kits available for curbside pickup on Friday, September 4 – Sunday, September 6 between 2 – 8 p.m. For $135 to serve four or $245 to serve six to eight, the Labor Day To-Go Kit includes the guests’ choice of Guacamole and Chips or Ropa Vieja for appetizers, Skirt Steak, Peruvian Chicken or Baby Back Ribs for an entrée, Corn Bread, Potato Salad, Caesar Salad and Dulce de Leche Cookies and Rainbow Cookies for sides, salad and dessert. Guests may call Carnivale directly at 312.850.5005 to place their order for curbside pickup. For more information, visit www.carnivalechicago.com.

Take in the Views of Chicago from one of the City’s Newest Rooftop Bars

Kennedy Rooftop, one of Chicago’s newest venues boasting the most spectacular views in town, will be offering guests a treat with the addition of new menu items and cocktails exclusively for the weekend – Photo credit Kennedy Rooftop

Kennedy Rooftop, one of Chicago’s newest venues boasting the most spectacular views in town, will be offering guests a treat with the addition of new menu items and cocktails exclusively for the weekend. Chef Folkers has dreamt up a delicious BBQ Spareribs dish made with housemade BBQ sauce and served alongside Tricolor Coleslaw, and a scrumptious Apple Turnover served sweet with Vanilla ice cream and a berry compote. Mixologist Erika Delgado has created the “First Lady” in celebration of the holiday weekend, complete with Cucumber Mint Ketel One, Peach liqueur, ginger beer, fresh lemon, berries and mint. The rooftop will also be featuring an official derby cocktail featuring Woodford Reserve Bourbon, blackberry puree, mint syrup and fresh mint garnish. Those that wish to watch the Kentucky Derby in style can do so with the venue’s large indoor and outdoor flat screen TVs. Kennedy Rooftop will be open all weekend, and tables are first come first served. For more information, please visit www.kennedyrooftop.com.

Decorate Your Outdoor BBQ with Balloon Arrangements from Luft Balloons

Luft Balloons offers a variety of balloon burst and bouquets perfect for Labor Day weekend get-togethers – Photo credit Luft Balloons Caption

For those looking for big, bold and beautiful decorations for Labor Day BBQs and get togethers, Luft Balloons offers a variety of impressive balloon bouquets and installations ready to decorate the backyard for any type of celebration! Balloons are available for pick up from Luft Balloons’ studio, 345 W. Armitage, or for delivery in the Chicago area. For more information or to place an order, visit www.luftballoonstore.com.

Prairie Grass Cafe Labor Day Weekend To-Go Packages Pre-Order Now



Chicken Wings at Prairie Grass Cafe, Photo: Cindy Kurman

Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, 847-205-4433) makes your Labor Dayholiday entertaining easy with ready-to-cook meal kits and prepared items to treat your family and guests.



All kits for Labor Day (Monday, September 7) need to be pre ordered by Sept 4th, and picked up on Sunday, September 6 between 2pm and 7 pm. Prairie Grass Cafe will be closed on Labor Day, September 7. To order, call 847-205-4433.

Veggie Burger – Wild Rice and Mushroom, photo: Cindy Kurman





Grilling kit for Labor Day Package for 2 people

Marinated Beef Tenderloin Skewers, (1 lb. of meat). These are prepped raw skewers.

Corn on the cob (2 pc) Spicy Corn butter

Wild rice & toasted pine nuts salad with herbs, roasted tomatoes

Raspberry Cream Pie (2 slices)

$69



Spicy Marinated Chicken Sewers, (1 lb. chicken), peanut dipping sauce; These are prepped raw skewers.

Corn on the cob (2 pc) with spicy corn butter

Wild Rice & Toasted Pine Nuts Salad with herbs, roasted tomatoes

Raspberry Cream Pie (2 slices)

$59



Grilled Chicken Wings by the dozen (cooked ready to through on the grill to be rewarmed) Ranch dipping sauce $16

Veggie Burger (wild rice and mushroom burger) garnishes: grilled jalapeno, sliced tomato, avocado, spinach, balsamic vinaigrette, basil remoulade. All you need to do is heat the burger up. $18

Raspberry Pie Whole pies $36 dollars

Slice of Raspberry Pie $9

Chocolate chip cookies $4



Call 847-205-4433 for Reservations and Orders

(phones open at 10 a.m.)