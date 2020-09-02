Labor Day Weekend Cocktail Fun and More

Labor Day Weekend is without question one of the biggest weekends of the year, the end of summer is near and it is a time to enjoy the long weekend. To help you find the best places to soak up the sun and spend your nights at, Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the best parties and restaurants to hit on the West Coast.

Double Cross, a premium vodka handcrafted in the heart of Slovakia has provided some tasty recipes for you to enjoy Labor Day. The 7x distilled and filtered, Double Cross uses activated charcoal and diamond dust to create the distinctive taste which has allowed the brand to beat out Ketel One, Belvedere and Grey Goose in the Wine Enthusiast Rating.

INGREDIENTS FOR “DISTRICT”

2 oz. Double Cross Vodka

.75 oz. Lime Juice

.5 oz. Honey Syrup

2 Kaffir Lime Leaves

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine all ingredients and shake with ice

2. Strain into a highball glass with fresh ice

3. Top with club soda and garnish with kaffir lime leaves, enjoy!

INGREDIENTS FOR “THE UNION”

2 oz. Double Cross Vodka

.75 oz. Aperol

.5 oz. Benedictine

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

5 Raspberries

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine all ingredients and stir with ice

2. Strain into a coupe glass

3. Garnish with lemon and raspberries, enjoy!

INGREDIENTS FOR “ROUTE 27”

1 oz. Double Cross Vodka

1 oz. Sherry

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

5 Blackberries

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine all ingredients except blackberries

2. Shake with ice and pour into a highball glass full of crushed ice

3. Top with a splash of soda and muddled blackberries, enjoy!