The Kimpton Gray Hotel Review – An Elegant Chicago Travel Stay

If you are traveling to Chicago, or simply want to enjoy a weekend staycation, a perfect choice is the Kimpton Gray Hotel in the Downtown Loop area. The Gray is one of 76 boutique hotels in 48 cities across the world. The award-winning Kimpton hotels take your experience personally, and go out of their way to make your stay enjoyable.

The Gray’s lobby desk

I was able to stay at The Gray this past August and discovered firsthand what it has to offer. The hotel boasts sophistication, beauty and unique design and architecture. Clad in marble, The Gray has been a tastemaker for more than a century, first used as an office building, before becoming the ultimate hotel experience.

Sitting area in The Gray Hotel

When the 9-to-5 day is done in the Financial District, those in the know flock to the on-site lounges and restaurants – Vol. 39, a law library-themed bar (currently closed due to the pandemic), Boleo, an Argentinean-inspired lounge with retractable glass roof, and Steadfast, a chef-driven new American restaurant. (I highly recommend both dining spots). The Gray is also mere blocks away from Millennium Park, restaurants and museums.

Boleo Rooftop at The Kimpton Gray Hotel

The interiors of The Gray are beautiful, modern and minimalist, while remaining loyal to the original late 19th century architecture and design. The guest rooms are upscale beauties in their own right, consisting of a calming textured gray palette and accentuated by powder blue, brass, and gold foil, with the occasional unexpected twist thrown in. The color palette is based on the Chicago flag. The simplicity and contemporary design of my guestroom was simple, yet gorgeous and impeccably detailed. Cozy, bold lighting bathed our room. I also was very appreciative of how clean and tidy the condition of the room was when I stayed there, including the quiet and tranquility of the entire building.

Lobby of The Kimpton Gray Hotel

Common area

Another way that The Gray stands out among other hotels is that it is pet friendly. At every Kimpton boutique hotel, guests are invited and encouraged to bring along their furry, feathery or scaly family members – no matter their size, weight, or breed, all at no extra charge. This policy in my opinion makes the hotel stand out among all others. My guest and I were thrilled that we could bring along our furbaby, a sweet, white and fluffy maltipoo, whom we love and adore with all our hearts. The Gray also provides guests with pet amenities if needed: beds, foot bowls, and more. I had forgotten our dog’s food and water bowls, and The Gray supplied us right away with two bowls for him.

The color palette is based on the Chicago flag and original gray textures

of the building’s architecture

The hotel boasts simplistic, clean modernism

While staying at The Gray, I took advantage of the hotel’s brand new Home Office Package, which allows guests the opportunity to use the hotel as a personal home office. The Home Office Package includes the following perks:

$20 mini bar credit

4 Bottled waters

Phone charger + international power converter

Earbuds

Travel-sized hand sanitizer

In-room Keurig coffee (available upon request)

The package also generously provided a cloth mask (courtesy of The Tie Bar) and a complimentary yoga mat for use in each hotel room.

The Home Office Package

As Chicago continues to take precautions with the coronavirus pandemic, the Kimpton hotels, including The Gray continues to take the health and safety of its employees and guests very seriously. This includes limited hours to the hotel’s current onsite bars and restaurants, and all necessary dining precautions. Valet parking, in-room dining, and the fitness center are not currently available. The Gray’s housekeeping team does not enter the hotel room of guests during their stay, but deliver requests to your door.

A king bed hotel room

Sample of one of the beautiful hotel room bathrooms

It is also essential to make a note of how wonderful and amazing the staff is at The Gray Hotel. They were professional, friendly and went out of their way to make my stay accommodating, smooth, as well as a memorable experience. The hotel itself shows its appreciation and recognition of its employees by paying tribute to them with a hotel rotating cocktail series called The Concierge Cocktail, which include creative cocktails with illustrations of individual staff members. I used the $20 mini bar credit from the Home Office Package to sample the current cocktail series: Absolut Vodka Blueberry Tea Soda (delicious, light, refreshing) and Smooth Amber Bourbon Sweet Tea Soda (too sweet for my palate).

The Concierge Rotating Cocktail Series

Keep Calm – It’s Just Garlic (decorative, amusing art in the bathroom)

Come reserve and enjoy your stay at The Kimpton Gray Hotel if you are in the Windy City. The Gray will be sure to impress you. There, you can sit back, relax and let your daily stress and worries melt away. So just keep calm-it’s just garlic.

Photos: Jennifer Lunz

For more information on The Kimpton Gray Hotel, or to make a reservation, visit the website.