Elsewhere By Machine – A Pop Up Restaurant Experience Preview

Summer feels like it’s nearly over before it’s even begun, so Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink and Machine Hospitality Group have created a pocket in the city where to bring the beauty, whimsy, innovation and inspiration from the Wicker Park retreat into the heart of Downtown. Located on Chicago Avenue, between Wells and Franklin, Elsewhere is a pop-up experience to extend your summer, stay refreshed, indulge, and unwind. The new place in River North will include all of the Machine favorites and experiences that guests have in love with at the Wicker Park location. The pop-up will be opening during the current pandemic with all health and social distancing protocols in place.

Elsewhere Pop Up Outdoor Dining Patio

Elsewhere Pop Up Outdoor Dining Patio

Every offering has been thoughtfully engineered for a new open air dining & drinking experience. The Elsewhere experience (debuting on September 11, 2020), will be as innovative and eye-catching as every offering on the Machine menu, and will include the instantly recognizable communal cocktails, like the Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Firebird, and the Black Hearts Club, iconic smashable cocktails (Caged & Infused, Hey Smash Me!) and ethereal smoke bubble cocktails (Childlike Empress and The Oracle) crafted by Corporate Beverage Director, Aneka Saxon, who is also currently developing an equally enthralling list of hot cocktails to debut when the weather turns in the autumn. In addition, the brilliant Machine culinary team has curated a menu to allow guests to dine on and indulge in some of our most decadent entrees and desserts.

Breakfast At Tiffany’s Cocktail

The Firebird Cocktail

Black Hearts Club Cocktail

Hey, Smash Me With A Hammer! Cocktail

The food menu will consist of the top sellers from Machine’s location currently, and will be subject to the menu flip for the Wicker Park location in October. Thus, new food will be on the horizon just a short time after Elsewhere opens.

Belgian Endive Salad

Crispy Chicken Tacos

Engineered Cheeseburger

Blueberry Crisp

Guests and passersby will have the chance to dine in and explore Elsewhere Friday-Tuesday. Elsewhere will be open on weekdays from 6pm until 11pm, and on weekends from 12pm until midnight. Though it is Elsewhere’s mission to extend summer in Chicago for as long as possible, eventually the city will surrender to autumn weather, and additional elements like our signature branded blankets, and an array of solar-powered heaters will ensure guests’ comfort as temperatures cool in the evening, and as the weather shifts in the fall. Elsewhere will be open until the end of the year: Machine intends to keep the space running outside as long as possible – shooting for through December. There will then be plans to keep the concept going into the early months of 2021 in some capacity – info coming soon.

For more information on Elsewhere, or to make a reservation, email Elsewhere@dinemachine.com or visit the website.