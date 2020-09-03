Golden Road’s Doggy Deliveries – Celebrating National Dog Day

Golden Road partnered up with local dog rescue organization Wags & Walks to help celebrate National Dog Day. Angelenos were able to sign up and get the newest Hazy Pup IPA delivered directly to their doors and creating the best delivery experience, the beer was delivered alongside adorable (and adoptable) pups to play with.

Hazy Pup IPA is an extension of the Wolf Pup line at Golden Road, the first hazy IPA in the series. Boasting a tropical character and bursting with juicy fruit and citrus flavors, Hazy Pup clocks in at just 105 calories and a sessionable 4% ABV while maintaining the body and mouthfeel of a full-strength IPA.

The best part? Hazy Pup IPA was created in partnership with dog rescue organization Wags & Walks, so you can do good while drinking good. Golden Road will donate a portion of proceeds directly to Wags & Walks to support its mission of advocating dog rescue and adoption.

“Golden Road has been a wonderful partner to Wags & Walks long before this Hazy Pup collaboration came to be, and we’re excited for the chance to partner with them again. There’s no better way to raise money for animals in need than by cracking open a beer for a good cause,” Leslie Brog, founder of Wags & Walks said.

About Golden Road Brewing: In 2011, beer enthusiast Meg Gill co-founded Golden Road Brewing to bring delicious, California-inspired craft beer to the Los Angeles area. Beginning with its headquarters in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, Golden Road has expanded with beer and food concepts at Grand Central Market and LAX , state-of-the-art breweries and tasting rooms in Anaheim and Huntington Beach, and a beer garden in Sacramento. Golden Road is committed to quality, communities and innovation with a mission to energize how people view, consume and experience beer. Now available nationwide at nearly 70,000 locations, Golden Road’s year-round offerings include Mango Cart, Wolf Pup Session IPA, Heal the Bay IPA – the proceeds of which go to protecting our Southern California beaches and watersheds – as well as small batch releases of experimental beers.