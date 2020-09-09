Chicago Philharmonic – A Different 31st Season

Together, safely bringing beloved symphonic and chamber music to Chicagoans of all ages and backgrounds. For the remainder of 2020, programming will be a mix of virtual and socially-distanced events.

“Hear it Again” hosted by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck will consist of a listening experience and discussion of beloved performances each month. Special guest hosts will include famed American composer Augusta Read Thomas to revisit the World Premiere of Sonorous Earth, Visceral Dance Chicago’s Artistic Director and brilliant Choreographer Nick Pupillo returning for The Dream, and virtuoso violinist David Perry + Friends in a special Chicago Phil Chamber performance. These unique listening experiences will also include community engagement programs such as Spotlight and NEXT! to featurecameo performances from young, talented musicians. Chicago Philharmonic plans to launch the first half of the 2020-2021 season in early Fall with a Fall 2020 Virtual Membership on sale September 15. The membership includes entry to our “Hear it Together” virtual series plus membership-only perks. Fall programming will also include several Chicago Phil favorites like Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic in December 2020.

Rose Armbrust Griffin

On Sunday September 13, Chicago Philharmonic returns to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Out Back Summer Sessions, a live, socially-distanced string quartet concert in their 31,000 square-foot parking lot. Tickets for Romantic Strings led by renowned violinist Robert Hanford are available at this site

Robert Hanford

The socially-distanced string quartet concert, led by star musicians Robert Hanford, Injoo Choi, Rose Armbrust Griffin, and Paula Kosower will feature breathtaking music spanning eras and continents. Featured pieces will include Russian legend Piotr Tchaikovsky’s beloved first string quartet, American innovator William Grant Still’s toe-tapping Danzas de Panama, Italian opera master Giacomo Puccini’s heart-wrenching I Crisantemi, and Spanish composer Joaquin Joaquin thrilling tale of The Bullfighter’s Prayer. Closing the evening is the brilliant Russian composer Alexander Borodin’s Nocturne from his String Quartet No. 2.

Injoo Choi

Romantic Strings is presented as a part of North Shore Center’s Out Back Summer Sessions, a series hosted in the venue’s 31,000 square-foot parking lot. Patrons can purchase 2-6 tickets, and will be assigned a section of the parking lot by the North Shore Center box office to ensure proper distancing. Masks are required. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawnchairs, blankets, food, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Sunday, September 13 2020, 6pm

Rain Date: Monday, September 14

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie

Tickets: $38

In addition, PITCHing In POPups will take place throughout the month of August and September (weather permitting) in the front yards, porches, and local parks of Chicago Philharmonic musicians. These casual, socially-distanced open rehearsals raise funds for the Special Musician Assistance Fund (SMAF), as Chicago Philharmonic musicians volunteer their time and talents to produce the informal fundraisers. As of August 13 2020, nearly $8,000.00 have been donated to SMAF and distributed to musician members in need.

Paula Kosower

In-person concerts are expected to begin in late Spring 2021, including rescheduled performances from our 2019-2020 season such as Aretha: A Tribute, featuring Broadway star Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy Award nominee Ryan Shaw. Spring will also introduce new concerts, including a free symphonic concert at the Kehrein Center in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. Headlining this concert will be a new work, Redemption, by critically acclaimed multi-genre artist, composer, singer, songwriter, arranger, and producer Adrian Dunn. Redemption, featuring Adrian Dunn and the Adrian Dunn Singers, is dedicated to the memory of Black men who have lost their lives to violence.

Photos: Courtesy of Chicago Philharmonic