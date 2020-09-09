Kritzerland’s Tenth Anniversary Show – In Tune with Petula Clark

Produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by GRT’s Doug Haverty, Kritzerland is celebrating its tenth anniversary at 5 p.m. (PST) on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Ever since 2010, the group has performed monthly. To this point, audiences have heard more than 2,300 songs and joined with talented performers and guest stars dozens of times. To mark Kritzerland’s one hundred ninth show, musical director Richard Allen will be offering some new performances of old favorites – and even a few things that have never been heard before. Enhanced by the technical expertise of Hartley Powers, the live concert has been streaming since early May due to COVID-19 restrictions. On 9/13/20, Kritzerland will stream for free on Facebook and YouTube (but donations to benefit The Actors Fund are always welcome).

To add the cherry on top of this delicious dessert, Petula Clark will be adding her own very special flavor. When the coronavirus swept in earlier this year, Petula was “The Bird Lady” in “Mary Poppins,” which was playing in London. Currently, she is on hold and living in Geneva. She will offer her surprise musical performance as part of the Kritzerland anniversary event, where she was invited by Bruce Kimmel, producer of her album, “Here for You.” In fact, both Bruce and Doug Haverty have worked with Petula before and are eager to welcome her back for this spectacular musicale featuring the old, the new, and the original.

Over the past ten years, Kritzerland concerts have headlined the Gardenia in Hollywood, Vitello’s, Upstairs at the Federal, and finally back to Feinstein’s at Vitello’s. Past shows featured music by famed composers like Stephen Sondheim and Kander & Ebb, as well a variety of musical themes including “April Fools” and “May Madness.” The current show promises some surprises which Bruce is keeping close to his vest.

Kritzerland’s one hundred ninth performance promises to be a spectacular which audiences won’t want to miss. Cast includes Daniel Thomas Bellusci, Jason Graae, Peyton Kirkner, Beth Malone, Pamela Myers, Kerry O’Malley, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel, and Robert Yacko – and, of course, special guest star Petula Clark.

Kritzerland’s tenth anniversary show is free and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 5 p.m. (PST) and 8 p.m. (EST). You can make a donation to The Actors Fund online.