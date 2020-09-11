Live-streamed “Shakespeare at Home” Rises from Shakespeare in the Park

San Francisco, CA, USA – Free Shakespeare in the Park has been a San Francisco treat for some 38 years. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic protocols and social distancing still in effect, this year’s production demonstrates SF Shakes’ ability to rise to the challenge of the “pivot.”

In order to continue to deliver that same, amazing (and free!) professional Shakespeare production to its local community, SF Shakes devised a 100% remote, live, and online-streamed play “re-branded” to ““Free Shakespeare at Home.”

So, this year fans of Shakespeare anywhere on the globe can enjoy an amazing live performance of this season’s play, King Lear, streamed directly into their homes. SF Shakes promises a compelling production, that will also capture that same thrill of a live performance.

King Lear runs weekends beginning this Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 7pm Pacific Standard Time (Sunday at 4pm Pacific Standard Time) and ends on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Show time is about three hours, and a playbill can be digitally downloaded from the SF Shakespeare site. One can simply go to the link below to watch and, if one would like to take part in chatting with other viewers, sign in using a personal YouTube account to share comments. No sign-in is necessary, however, to enjoy the free performance. The production will be live-streamed from what they are calling “the best Zoom theater you have seen.” And what a play, in particular, to be offered at this time in our World! King Lear, as the production company terms it, “is a story of a nation disrupted by political convulsion..”

King Lear Director, Elizabeth Carter, gets set for remote production

It’s good to remember that William Shakespeare was penning this work- and other amazing works- while quarantined during the plague of 1606. Pretty perfect for the now… “SF Shakes” has been developing the original King Lear script, under direction of since the March beginning of our own sheltering-in-place- and with an eye to include all of the things going on in the here-and-now as they impact and inform the vision of the original play.

Now, if that isn’t enough to further pique our interest in this gift (free, no less!), add to that the fact that SF Shakes Director Elizabeth Carter has cast a woman in the leading role.

Lead, as “King Lear,” Jessice Powell

Yes, you read that correctly. And this woman is not just any actor, but Jessica Powell, a skilled actor who has been in the trenches for quite some time. Need a little refresher on the King Lear narrative? Take a look at this very uniquely SF Shakes version, the King Lear Green Show:

It’s Carter’s aim, as Powell puts it, that by switching the gender for this role, the play might better reflect “the particular pressures women face in leadership positions.” Powell assures that the lead role will still be known as “King Lear,” however this king “plans to use her retirement party to divide her kingdom equally among her three daughters, demanding speeches of praise to prove which loves her most. But when her youngest refuses to play the game and is exiled, the nation is thrown into turmoil…” We know the rest of the story, but how much might it morph given the new inclusions from our own real-time challenges?

Lead actor, JessicaPowell’s, “marks” for the special remote production

King Lear, we are reminded, is Shakespeare at his very best. Powell also confirms that the play will maintain its “thrilling language and unforgettable characters, as well as the famous storm scene.”

So, what say ye to this rendition, augmented by gender swap, written with the new perspective, as well including the nuances and challenges in our world today? This writer says get ye to the online streaming portal as indicated below. Don’t miss this!

Premier performance of SF Shakes’ King Lear on Saturday, September 12, 2020 and running through Sunday afternoon matinee on September 27, 2020 at SFShakes