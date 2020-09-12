Necessary Sacrifices -Lincoln Vs Douglass

By Kathy Carpenter

North Coast Repertory Theater Presents the West Coast Premeire of Necessary Sacrifices. The first in a film to stage series. Electronic entertainment the right way. September 9th thru October 11, 2020.

Necessary Sacrifices. Masterful Acting. Powerful Content. North Coast Repertory has outclassed county theatres in these uncertain times by producing quality entertainment worth paying for online, which can be conveniently enjoyed on your schedule.





Written by Richard Hellesten, this is brilliant piece. Showing both sides, Lincoln and Douglass and the positions in which they caqme from, what they wanted to accomplish and what could actually be done about slavery and the war.

Frederick Douglass said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” And while this is not quite relevant to the play – It is relevant today. “A house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure permanently half slave and half free.” Lincoln.

This is the story of the visits between Frederick Douglass to Abraham Lincoln at the White House during the Civil War. Douglass a newspaper editor and activist for the slaves. Lincoln came to value and respect Douglass’s opinions and they became friends. Although their talks were often volitable. A wonderful insight into two great diverse minds on the same page.

Directed by Peter Ellenstein, Ray Chambers, and Hawthorne James, as Lincoln and Douglass, are masterful. They reminded me so clearly of Tom Hanks and Morgan Freeman, I could picture both playing Chambers, and James in a movie version of this play rendition.

Interestingly enough, Necessary Sacrifices, debuted at the Ford Theater where Lincoln was assassinated.

I want to explain how North Coast Repertory is doing the show. They filmed this two man show on their theates stage complete with costumes and a stage set. You purchase a ticket, which is sent to you with instructions. You have 48hrs after you click on the link found on your ticket to enjoy the show. You can rewatch , move forward and back, or take a break. There is even a Television option. The show is 1:51 minutes with no break. The show quality is like watching a movie, only its a play.A much needed format these days since we can’t attend live.

If you are missing your live theater I highly recommend you and a have love of history, I highly recommend giving this show a chance. One thing I learned from watching this play on Lincoln, and one on Roosevelt, and watching The Crown, on Queen Elizabeth is how hard it is to be a powerful leader. Everyone thinks you can just change things. It’s so much more. Shows like this give you some perspective.

Necessary Sacrifices although about slavery and the Civil War is very relative to Blacks Matter and what the world is facing today. Entertaining but thought provoking.

The next show from October 21 thru November 15, 2020. Same format will be another two person show, Neil Simon’s comedy. “Same Time Next Year,” directed by David Ellenstein.

