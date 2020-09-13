Stella Island Luxury Resort: Waking up in paradise!

Last year, a very good friend of mine from Creta told me about an amazing new hotel that was built on the island that I should visit. The name was Stella Island Luxury Resort & Spa. Since, my schedule was pretty hectic at the time, I kept it on my mind and this year I put it on my top priorities to do so. Having looked at their website, I really liked the photos and the content, but when I actually arrived at Stella, there was a huge surprise waiting for me. Everything was a thousand times better, the exterior, the interior, the landscape architecture, the service, the food, all of it!



To start with, you feel like you are in the Maldives. All of the suites and villas face a huge swimming pool – with private space for everyone – artistically created with the most beautiful exotic flowers around. The rooms are equipped with a flat LCD 32 inches screen, controlled A/C, an amazing queen size bed, premium Greek ecological bathroom amenities, hand-sanitizer and more. The house keeper who guided us to our suite, never entered it, since it was purified from the cleaning department due to the whole covid situation. The bath sink was made out of a very rare black stone, like in the old ages. The room smelled amazing, relaxation notes and a freshness beyond any other.











On the first floor of the main building of Stella you may find the Anasa Royal Treatments Spa, a true sanctuary of pampered wellbeing, evoking the warmth and hospitality unique to this enchanting land. A state-of-the-art space, with techniques from around the worldhelp you release tension and restorebody and mind to a natural state of harmony. At the front, you see a glass indoor heated swimming pool overlooking the whole resort and the Cretan sea. In the same area, guests may indulge in a Hammam, a Jacuzzi, a Sauna or a soothing massage, like the deep hot stone I had. Elemis, is the brand used for all the restorative therapies designed to invigorate the body, sooth the mind and waken up the senses of anyone that needs it. As an added perk, you can pamper yourself with a delightful manicure or pedicure and even exercise at the Fitness center.















At Stella Island Resort and Spa there are also very unique restaurants with amazing lighting design from Tsakirelis Creative Studio. Kimata Creative Buffet which is open all day long and offers International cuisine, Oceania Art Cusine with Mediterranean dishes, Umami with the Asian gastronomy, La Parrilla with delicious grilled dishes, Vegera Creatan stories which is the meat place to be, Cabana the cocktail and bites bar, Umbra the bar that looks like a bird’s nest and last but not least, Utopia my go to place for well-aged cognac.









This luxurious yet cozy resort is the perfect place to celebrate a wedding, a birthday party, a gala dinner, a business meeting or anything that you can think of. Their experienced event team is always ready to accommodate you the best possible way.

Last but not least, don’t forget to visit the spectacular outdoor gym and The White Store, where you can find some of the best greek designers like countess wilhelmina, a future perfect, black salt bikini, angelene clothing and more!

Enjoy it then …

* photos are courtesy of the hotel