Distinctive Assets – “Best of Quarantainment”

As television’s biggest night approaches, this year’s major EMMY® nominees will be celebrated by Distinctive Assets with gifts from minority and female-owned companies that give back to their communities.

“With everything going on the world right now, we wanted to honor these amazing nominees who helped entertain us during the quarantine with gifts that also serve a higher purpose.” – Lash Fary (Founder, Distinctive Assets)

The “Best of Quarantainment” Nominee Gift Bags are independently produced by Distinctive Assets and will be delivered to 75 nominees in Best Lead Actor/Actress and Best Supporting Actor/Actress in the Comedy, Drama and Limited Seriescategories. They are NOT handed out at the ceremony or at a hotel gift suite but rather conveniently and safely delivered to nominees in the week leading up to the (virtual) show on September 20th.

Top nominees like Christina Applegate, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jim Parsons, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Carell, Billy Porter, Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Regina King, Kerry Washington, Mahershala Ali, Daniel Levy, Julia Garner and Issa Rae will receive a reusable tote bag from The Green Garmento filled with African Pride nourishing hair care sets, Baketivity baking subscription boxes, Bombas comfort-focused socks, Chomps grass-fed meat snacks, City Threads top-rated soft cotton masks, Elixinol Stress Less CBD capsules, eOn sanitizing mist advanced personal germ protection, Fortune & Frame wearable love note necklaces, Four Sigmatic plant-based protein, Goldshield GS75 Surface Antimicrobial, Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts, Hot Head by Thermal Hair Care cordless heat caps, Isa Lazo facial oil, JAMNOLA cultural funhouse private tours, Madame’s Apothecary Cloud Nine uplifting essential oils, MAËLYS B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Masks, Millianna BLM hand-woven 24k gold beaded bracelets, Prince of Peace Ginger Chews and Ginger Honey Crystals, Stretchy Stack volcanic VOTE bracelets, Sour Patch Kids tasty candies, Tea Forté limited-edition Fleur collections, The Rescue Kit Company fashion emergency kits, and PETA’s vegan snack bags featuring Azzizah’s Herbal Green Popcorn, Funky Mello, Maya’s Cookies, Mylk Dog and Worthy Well Done Oat Butter.

AFRICAN PRIDE

Every product by African Pride is made with a signature blend of rich ingredients of African origin to help you nurture your hair and create any style in the healthiest, most nourishing way possible. Four-piece set that includes Moisture Miracle (1) Aloe & Coconut Water Pre-Shampoo, (2) Honey & Coconut Oil Shampoo, (3) Honey, Chocolate & Coconut Oil Conditioner and (4) Five Essential Oils.

AND/life

No more being “good,” grueling workouts, restricting food or inner critic. The opposite of a one-size-fits-all fitness app, Andrea Marcellus’ highly customizable AND/life app offers a holistic approach to getting into your best shape with a personalized course of action that’s right for you – within the time you actually have and the life you actually live. Even better, with AND/life you’ll never feel alone again. With Andrea’s at-home classes that treat you like a bestie, and patent-pending tech that lets you challenge friends and family to do workouts you create LIVE onscreen with you, AND/life sets you up to be your best self, both physically and mentally.

AND/life

BAKETIVITY

Baketivity is a baking subscription box for kids. Each kit contains the recipe and instructions for a special baking activity and the premeasured ingredients for that recipe, neatly packaged in individual vacuum-packed bags to prevent messy spills. The kits also include an educational lesson to take away and an exciting game related to each activity.

Baketivity

BOMBAS

Bombas is a comfort-focused sock and apparel brand with a mission to help those in need. By receiving this pair of Merino Wool socks, a homeless individual will receive a specially-designed pair of socks – an essential item needed by those experiencing homelessness. To date, Bombas has donated more than 35 million pairs of socks to the homeless community.

CAMILLA SERETTI

Luxe statement pieces for women…jewelry. Dresses. Swimwear. Handbags.

CHOMPS

Chomps is a healthy meat snack brand with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins and no hidden, harmful ingredients. Chomps beef and venison are 100% grass-fed and finished, our turkey is free range, and all of our proteins are hormone free, antibiotic free, and humanely raised. Chomps meat snacks never contain added sugar, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, fillers like rice flour or pork, binders, added nitrates or nitrites. Our meat snacks are protein-packed, and there’s absolutely no compromise on taste – they’re delicious and nutritious.

CITY THREADS

City Threads Soft 100% Cotton Masks are Top Rated by the New York Times as “Exceptionally Soft,” “Breathable,” “Stayed in Place”, and have “Excellent Coverage.” Made in the U.S.A. by Family-Owned, L.A. Based High-End Children’s Clothing Line Since 2002. City Threads runs an ongoing mask donation program, giving masks to veterans in senior care facilities.

ELIXINOL

A pioneer in the CBD industry, Elixinol is focused on improving the quality of people’s lives through the power of cannabinoids. Elixinol’s Stress Less CBD capsules pair full-spectrum CBD and Ashwagandha, designed to help your mind and body cope with occasional stress and promote a balanced mood.

EON SANITIZING MIST

Ready to spray hand sanitizer to help reduce germs that can potentially cause disease. Eon use when soap and water are not available. Effective on 99.99% of germs.

FORTUNE & FRAME

Fortune & Frame designs jewelry and accessories that hold meaningful messages, love notes-to-self, the story of you. What started as a thoughtful way to keep and wear fortunes has since become everyday fashion and a way for people around the world to honor meaningful milestones along their personal journeys.

Fortune & Frame

FOUR SIGMATIC

Four Sigmatic’s Plant-based Protein includes 18 grams of pure organic vegan protein with a balanced amino acid profile and high dose of 7 amazing mushrooms and adaptogens to support your immune system and occasional stress. Four Sigmatic contributes to Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective and has supported: NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter, ACLU, Gyrl Wonder, Brown Girls Do Ballet, Lake Street Small Business Rebuilding Fund, Advancement Project California, National Police Accountability Project, Black Girls Code, Campaign Zero by We The Protestors and The Innocence Project.

GOLDSHIELD GS75 SURFACE ANTIMICROBIAL

One spray application of water-based, alcohol-free, long-lasting GS75 Antimicrobial Protectant is all it takes on many indoor surfaces, HVAC filters, carpets, fabrics, car interiors etc. to provide an “invisible” protective shield that will inhibit bacteria that causes odor, staining and discoloration such as mold, mildew, fungi, and algae for up to 90 days. Also use on outdoor surfaces such as wood decks, furniture cushions, and umbrellas and Goldshield will protect for up to 90 days as well. GS75 is EPA approved. Plus bonus gift of GS85 Surface Cleaner: Regular use of GS85 is all it takes to clean dirt, grime, and kitchen spills, and eliminate odors on surfaces, carpets, fabrics, etc. Its unique, persistent cleaning features help eliminate odors and stains for longer periods of time than any other product of its kind on the market today.

HAPPIEST TEE

Happiest Tee is a line of luxury American-made t-shirts and sweatshirts that celebrate iconic happy places around the world.

HOT HEAD by THERMAL HAIR CARE

Take your deep conditioning sessions to the next level, and have a spa day at home, with the Hot Head cordless heat cap! This microwavable deep conditioning heat cap, made from all-natural materials, is the perfect self-care product for delivering salon quality hair treatments in the comfort of your own home.

ISA LAZO

The Isa Lazo facial oil is a completely natural, essential oil based product. Rich in antioxidants, it is perfect for all skin-types, ages and genders.

JAMNOLA

A private, VIP tour of JAMNOLA™ [Joy-Art-Music New Orleans], a new and iconic cultural funhouse in New Orleans, celebrating the city’s heritage of art, music and culinary bliss. All profits from sales of JAMNOLA’s “It’s About New Orleans” t-shirt go to FeedtheSecondLine.org which is at the forefront of New Orleans Covid-19 relief efforts.

JAMNOLA

MADAME’S APOTHECARY

This uplifting CLOUD NINE roller from Madame’s Apothecary is handmade with 100% all-natural artisan essential oils and is crystal infused with a decadent Lapis Lazuli gemstone roller. The perfect aromatherapy to use with your accompanying volcanic VOTE bracelet & wearable diffuser from Stretchy Stack.

MAËLYS

Maelys innovative booty mask promotes firmer-looking buttocks and reduces cellulite. The mask formula contains a unique complex assisting the fat-burning process, improving blood circulation and smoothing the skin. MAËLYSdonates to Project Beauty Share. Project Beauty Share provides personal hygiene, cosmetics and beauty products to non-profit organizations who serve women and families overcoming abuse, addiction, homelessness and poverty to help restore hope and dignity in their lives.

MILLIANNA

Because Black Lives Matter…for every BLM bracelet sold, $49 will be donated to the NAACP. Each piece is hand woven with 24k plated Japanese beads and features a magnetic closure. And our hand-beaded cut-crystal lanyards attach to any mask ear loops; these can also be worn separately as necklaces or bracelets. Millianna is made in the U.S. by a female-owned company.

Millianna

PETA

PETA’s vegan snack bag features delicious salty and sweet vegan treats from Black-owned brands, including Azzizah’s Herbal Green Popcorn, Funky Mello vegan marshmallows, Maya’s Cookies, Mylk Dog Notcho Cheez kale chips and vegan queso, and Cinnamon Maple Walnut Oat Butter . . . perfect for binge-watching the best animal-friendly shows during quarantine and beyond.

PETA Snack Bag

PRINCE OF PEACE GINGER

At Prince of Peace, we package the timeless benefits and spicy taste of ginger into delicious Ginger Chews and Ginger Honey Crystals instant beverage. Ginger is known for comforting the stomach, helping with nausea, warming the body’s senses, supporting circulation and more. Prince of Peace’s Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps abandoned and disabled children by managing and financing the Prince of Peace Children’s Home in Tianjin, China. Locally, Prince of Peace also contributes more than a million dollars’ worth of food, beverages, and monetary gifts to charitable organizations annually.

STRETCHY STACK

Stretchy Stack are handmade volcanic VOTE stretchy bracelets are embracing positive transformation with style and also serve as a wearable diffuser by adding 1-2 drops of uplifting Cloud Nine all-natural artisan essential oils from Madame’s Apothecary.

SOUR PATCH KIDS

SOUR PATCH KIDS – first they’re sour, then they’re sweet. Soft, chewy, and always delicious, these tasty candies come in playful fruity flavors that will excite your taste buds. The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand believes that everyone should have access to an affordable college education. We have committed $1 Million over the next 5 years to create a scholarship fund for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

TEA FORTÉ

Indulge with luxury tea brand Tea Forté’s limited-edition Fleur Collection, including the Fleur Gift Set, Single Steeps Sampler and Kati Steeping Cup and Infuser.The collection has been created in partnership with The New York Botanical Garden and packaged in original artwork created from The New York Botanical Garden’s world-renowned archive of botanical prints. Enjoy five delicious organic tea blends: Hibiscus Blossom, Peach Blossom, Earl Grey, Jasmine Green and Blueberry Merlot.

THE GREEN GARMENTO

Certified female-owned, The Green Garmento creates clean closets and a clean planet with reusable totes and garment bags. Responsible for taking close to 3 million pounds of plastic out of the eco system all across the US and in 25 counties.

THE RESCUE KIT COMPANY

The Rescue Kit Company makes affordable, high-quality fashion emergency kits to help prevent and solve any potential wardrobe disasters. Included in your gift is a custom hair and pin kit packed in their signature travel bag; one of the many items included in their full-size retail kits.

