Burger Boss Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day This Friday with Free Grass-Fed or Vegan Cheeseburgers

Burger Boss, which just opened its first L.A. location on Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood, is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th. For one day only guests can enjoy a free grass-fed, grass-finished beef cheeseburger or vegan cheeseburger when they purchase another cheeseburger of equal or lesser value. The offer is good at the new WeHo location as well as Burger Boss’s four Orange County locations.

“If you’re going to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, then you better have a variety of cheeses to offer,” said Mo Farha, founder and president of the burger-centric restaurant. “We have seven different kinds of cheese to choose from, including American, cheddar, bleu, aged Swiss, provolone and pepper jack plus a smoked gouda which is vegan. I’ve seen some of our guests create a burger using all seven varieties. That’s the beauty of Burger Boss – there are no limits to bossing your own burger.”

The cheeseburger was born nearly 100 years ago during the 1920s, but its origin is still up for debate. Some claim the cheeseburger was created right here in Southern California in 1926 at The Rite Spot in Pasadena when the owner’s son dropped a slice of American cheese on a sizzling hamburger as part of an experiment. Other claims include that O’Dell’s in Los Angeles was the first to list it on its menu circa 1928. Gus Belt, founder of Steak n’ Shake applied for a trademark on the word “cheeseburger” in the 1930s, but the honor was awarded to the owner of Denver’s Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in 1935. Kaelin’s Restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, still claims it’s the ‘Big Cheese’ when it comes to inventing the cheeseburger.

“Burger Boss did not invent the Great American Cheeseburger,” added Farha. “We simply perfected it by putting the guest in charge. Now we’re telling people to come in and try us on National Cheeseburger Day.”

Burger Boss’s concept is simple: Guests are in charge of creating their own custom burger. Large touch-screen kiosks are positioned near each restaurant’s entrance. Guests visually build their burger on a flat-screen monitor, adding or removing toppings and sauces, as their custom burger is displayed in front of them. The five-step process includes:

Protein – grass-fed beef, cage-free chicken or all-natural turkey, or a vegan and gluten-free black bean patty Bun – white Kaiser, wheat grain, lettuce-wrap or gluten-free bowl Cheese – from American and blue cheese crumble to sharp cheddar, dolce provolone, pepper jack, ages swiss, and vegan smoked gouda Sauce – 16 varieties including traditional 1000 Island and ketchup to chipotle mayo, honey mustard, Sriracha, sweet chili and more Toppings – 13 options to choose from, including turkey bacon, organic egg, grilled pineapple, avocado as well as more traditional offerings, such as vine-ripened tomatoes and grilled onions, just to name a few

From the very beginning, Burger Boss’s goal has been to bring back the great American burger, which ceased to exist when large chains began mass-producing them choosing quantity over quality. Farha then came up with the idea of putting the guest in charge of building their own burger. Guests can also “boss” their fries by selecting toppings and sauces.

In addition to premium beef, chicken and turkey plus 30 topping options and another 15 sauces, Burger Boss also offers any of its proteins wrapped in lettuce or served in bowls for gluten and carb-free option. Vegan and vegetarian selections are also available.

Burger Boss, which is now open at 7111 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, will offer buy one, get one cheeseburger free on National Cheeseburger Day—Friday, September 18. The offer is good at all Orange County locations as well. The restaurant is open daily for patio dining, as well as takeout and delivery, from 10:30am until 9pm and until 10pm Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit online at burgerboss.com