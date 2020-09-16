Las Vegas Philharmonic to Present Six Livestream Concerts Pay-Per-View Style

Music Director Donato Cabrera Will Host Performances and Curate Onstage Conversation with Musicians Exploring the Music and Their Personal Connections to the Works and Composers

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) will present six specially curated chamber music concerts live from The Space via pay-per-view through the popular entertainment venue’s broadcast partnership with BroadwayWorld .

Donato Cabrera Photo courtesy Las Vegas Philharmonic

Each concert will be available to view through a private link with tickets at just $30. Performances will spotlight musicians from the orchestra and a variety of exciting programs that will include performances and a discussion hosted by Music Director Donato Cabrera onstage with the musicians, bringing the audience and the artists deeper into the experience, connected through the music, storytelling and the artists’ personal relationships with the program being presented.

For tickets and information, visit The Space. All performances will run one hour and will air live at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Savings Time. Programs will not be available for purchase or viewing after their initial airing.

FULL SCHEDULE

Spotlight on New Beginnings

Thursday, September 24, 2020 – 6:00pm

The Space

Lisa Maresch Photo courtesy Las Vegas Philharmonic

Christina Castellanos, flute

Lisa Maresch, piano

“We need opposition in all things, else we cannot know joy from sorrow”

Works include:

IAN CLARKE Deep Blue

IAN CLARKE Orange Dawn

STACY GARROP Phoenix Rising

TAKTAKISHVILI Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major, Aria

MIKE MOWER Sonata Latino

Tina Castellanos Photo courtesy Las Vegas Philharmonic

Spotlight on Joy through Dances

Thursday, October 8, 2020 – 6:00pm

The Space

Hui Lim, violin

Tiantian Lan, viola

Works include:

HALVORSEN Sarabande con variazioni

PIAZZOLLA Tango Etude No.3 for Solo Violin

YSAYE Sonata No. 4 in E Minor, Allemande

MOZART Duo No. 2 in B flat Major for Violin and Viola, K424

HALVORSEN Passacaglia

Spotlight on The Colors & Reflections of Solo Violin

Thursday, October 22, 2020 – 6:00pm

The Space

Mira Khomik, violin

Works include:

BACH Selections from Sonata in A Minor

KREISLER Recitative and Scherzo

BORIS SKALSKY Rhapsody

ZOLTAN ALMASHI Graceful Mirage

MYROSLAV SKORYK Caprice for Solo Violin

Spotlight on Sounds of Latin American Dances

Thursday, November 5, 2020 – 6:00pm

The Space

Cory Tiffin, clarinet

Janis McKay, bassoon

Alexandria Le, piano

Works include:

MIGUEL DEL ÁGUILA Tango Trio Op. 71c

GUASTAVINO Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, 2nd and 3rd Movements

CASTELNUOVO–TEDESCO Sonatina for Bassoon and Piano, “Rondo alla marcia“

GINASTERA Danzas Argentinas

PIAZZOLLA Otono Porteno

PAQUITO D’RIVERA Paquito Danzon

ABREU Tico-Tico no Fubá

Spotlight on a Little Night Music

Thursday, November 19, 2020 – 6:00pm

The Space

De Ann Letourneau, violin

Shakeh Ghoukasian, violin

Jason Bonham, viola

Andrew Smith, cello

Works include:

MOZART Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, selections

JENNIFER HIGDON Amazing Grace

PRICE String Quartet in G Major, Andante moderato

Spotlight on a Brassy Holiday Celebration

Thursday, December 17, 2020 – 6:00pm

The Space

Tom Wright, trumpet

Joe Durk, trumpet

Bill Bernatis, horn

Nathan Tanouye, trombone

Zachary Jackson, tuba

A delightful program of your favorite holiday classics and Christmas carols including Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Bach’s Choral No 64 from Christmas Oratorio, and the beloved Hanukkah Suite. This concert will make you want to break out the hot chocolate and gather around the fire.

All programs and artist subject to change.

ABOUT THE LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC

The Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP), led by Music Director Donato Cabrera, established its presence in Southern Nevada in 1998 and has a roster of 74 dedicated professional musicians. The LVP believes music is essential to a strong community and remains committed to providing a wide array of programming both in-person and digital that enhance the lives of our residents and culture of our city.

Exciting additions to the organization’s programs include the newly created “Behind the Stand”, a premium membership experience inviting exploration and discovery of music, composers, and history with a Vegas twist. The inaugural Arts & Impact Residency in 2020-2021 utilizes performance and partnership to create change through collaboration with world-class cellist and TED Fellow, Joshua Roman . With these additions, the Philharmonic features esteemed musicians in traditional and reimagined approaches to deliver the music and artistry that has become a vital part of Southern Nevada’s cultural community.

Community engagement and education remain a priority and focus. LVP’s rich history of free music education programs continues to serve through the newly digitized annual Youth Concert Series, delivered to schools throughout Southern Nevada via closed circuit streaming – affording thousands of children access to music education in a specially curated concert.

The annual Concerto Competition recognizes and encourages emerging talent among Nevada youth in the context of music performance. Music Van, our mobile music education and enrichment program serves the broader community outside of the concert hall with engaging and in-depth content.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic is a founding resident company of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and looks forward to returning to the Reynolds Hall stage. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Philharmonic’s community, education, and artistic programs are made possible by the generous support of individuals and corporations. Funding to support the organization has been provided by Nevada Humanities through Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan of 2020. Las Vegas Philharmonic’s Education programs are proudly sponsored in part by Green Valley Grocery, Cox Communications, CA Hartnell, Nevada Energy, and The Bennett Family Foundation.

To join in the mission or learn more, visit lvphil.org or call 702.258.5438. Follow LVP on Facebook: @LasVegasPhilharmonic, Twitter: @lvphil Instagram: @lvphil and LinkedIn: @LasVegasPhilharmonic

ABOUT THE SPACE AND MONDAYS DARK

The Space is Vegas’ Community Driven, Charity Based Arts Complex consisting of a 300 0square foot raw performance/event space, Black Box Theatre, Rehearsal Studio, Pod Cast Studio, and a Piano Bar.

Mark Shunock Photo courtesy The Space

Since opening, it has hosted Tony winners, Grammy winners, fashion shows to birthday parties. As Las Vegas’ premier entertainment community and the city’s very special fundraising event, Mondays Dark was founded in November 2013 by entertainer and philanthropist Mark Shunock. Shunock’s goal is to provide the community a sizzling mix of entertainment, music and comedy while supporting local charities such as Opportunity Village, Nevada SPCA, Orion Cancer Foundation, Keep Memory Alive, AFAN Aid for Aids of Nevada, and Habitat for Humanity

Mondays Dark has raised more than $1 million for Las Vegas charities, For additional information on The Space or Mondays Dark, visit

T h e S p a c e or M o n d a y s D a r k and follow on social media @thespacelv or @mondaysdark.

ABOUT BROADWAYWORLD