Las Vegas Philharmonic to Present Six Livestream Concerts Pay-Per-View Style

Music Director Donato Cabrera Will Host Performances and Curate Onstage Conversation with Musicians Exploring the Music and Their Personal Connections to the Works and Composers
LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) will present six specially curated chamber music concerts live from The Space via pay-per-view through the popular entertainment venue’s broadcast partnership with BroadwayWorld.
Each concert will be available to view through a private link with tickets at just $30. Performances will spotlight musicians from the orchestra and a variety of exciting programs that will include performances and a discussion hosted by Music Director Donato Cabrera onstage with the musicians, bringing the audience and the artists deeper into the experience, connected through the music, storytelling and the artists’ personal relationships with the program being presented.
For tickets and information, visit The Space. All performances will run one hour and will air live at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Savings Time. Programs will not be available for purchase or viewing after their initial airing.
FULL SCHEDULE
Spotlight on New Beginnings
Thursday, September 24, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Space
Christina Castellanos, flute
Lisa Maresch, piano
“We need opposition in all things, else we cannot know joy from sorrow”
Works include:
IAN CLARKE Deep Blue
IAN CLARKE Orange Dawn
STACY GARROP Phoenix Rising
TAKTAKISHVILI Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major, Aria
MIKE MOWER Sonata Latino
Spotlight on Joy through Dances
Thursday, October 8, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Space
Hui Lim, violin
Tiantian Lan, viola
Works include:
HALVORSEN Sarabande con variazioni
PIAZZOLLA Tango Etude No.3 for Solo Violin
YSAYE Sonata No. 4 in E Minor, Allemande
MOZART Duo No. 2 in B flat Major for Violin and Viola, K424
HALVORSEN Passacaglia
Spotlight on The Colors & Reflections of Solo Violin
Thursday, October 22, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Space
Mira Khomik, violin
Works include:
BACH Selections from Sonata in A Minor
KREISLER Recitative and Scherzo
BORIS SKALSKY Rhapsody
ZOLTAN ALMASHI Graceful Mirage
MYROSLAV SKORYK Caprice for Solo Violin
Spotlight on Sounds of Latin American Dances
Thursday, November 5, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Space
Cory Tiffin, clarinet
Janis McKay, bassoon
Alexandria Le, piano
Works include:
MIGUEL DEL ÁGUILA Tango Trio Op. 71c
GUASTAVINO Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, 2nd and 3rd Movements
CASTELNUOVO–TEDESCO Sonatina for Bassoon and Piano, “Rondo alla marcia“
GINASTERA Danzas Argentinas
PIAZZOLLA Otono Porteno
PAQUITO D’RIVERA Paquito Danzon
ABREU Tico-Tico no Fubá
Spotlight on a Little Night Music
Thursday, November 19, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Space
De Ann Letourneau, violin
Shakeh Ghoukasian, violin
Jason Bonham, viola
Andrew Smith, cello
Works include:
MOZART Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, selections
JENNIFER HIGDON Amazing Grace
PRICE String Quartet in G Major, Andante moderato
Spotlight on a Brassy Holiday Celebration
Thursday, December 17, 2020 – 6:00pm
The Space
Tom Wright, trumpet
Joe Durk, trumpet
Bill Bernatis, horn
Nathan Tanouye, trombone
Zachary Jackson, tuba
A delightful program of your favorite holiday classics and Christmas carols including Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Bach’s Choral No 64 from Christmas Oratorio, and the beloved Hanukkah Suite. This concert will make you want to break out the hot chocolate and gather around the fire.
All programs and artist subject to change.
ABOUT THE LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC
The Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP), led by Music Director Donato Cabrera, established its presence in Southern Nevada in 1998 and has a roster of 74 dedicated professional musicians. The LVP believes music is essential to a strong community and remains committed to providing a wide array of programming both in-person and digital that enhance the lives of our residents and culture of our city.
Exciting additions to the organization’s programs include the newly created “Behind the Stand”, a premium membership experience inviting exploration and discovery of music, composers, and history with a Vegas twist. The inaugural Arts & Impact Residency in 2020-2021 utilizes performance and partnership to create change through collaboration with world-class cellist and TED Fellow, Joshua Roman. With these additions, the Philharmonic features esteemed musicians in traditional and reimagined approaches to deliver the music and artistry that has become a vital part of Southern Nevada’s cultural community.
Community engagement and education remain a priority and focus. LVP’s rich history of free music education programs continues to serve through the newly digitized annual Youth Concert Series, delivered to schools throughout Southern Nevada via closed circuit streaming – affording thousands of children access to music education in a specially curated concert.
The annual Concerto Competition recognizes and encourages emerging talent among Nevada youth in the context of music performance. Music Van, our mobile music education and enrichment program serves the broader community outside of the concert hall with engaging and in-depth content.
The Las Vegas Philharmonic is a founding resident company of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and looks forward to returning to the Reynolds Hall stage. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Philharmonic’s community, education, and artistic programs are made possible by the generous support of individuals and corporations. Funding to support the organization has been provided by Nevada Humanities through Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan of 2020. Las Vegas Philharmonic’s Education programs are proudly sponsored in part by Green Valley Grocery, Cox Communications, CA Hartnell, Nevada Energy, and The Bennett Family Foundation.
To join in the mission or learn more, visit lvphil.org or call 702.258.5438. Follow LVP on Facebook: @LasVegasPhilharmonic, Twitter: @lvphil Instagram: @lvphil and LinkedIn: @LasVegasPhilharmonic
ABOUT THE SPACE AND MONDAYS DARK
The Space is Vegas’ Community Driven, Charity Based Arts Complex consisting of a 300 0square foot raw performance/event space, Black Box Theatre, Rehearsal Studio, Pod Cast Studio, and a Piano Bar.
Since opening, it has hosted Tony winners, Grammy winners, fashion shows to birthday parties. As Las Vegas’ premier entertainment community and the city’s very special fundraising event, Mondays Dark was founded in November 2013 by entertainer and philanthropist Mark Shunock. Shunock’s goal is to provide the community a sizzling mix of entertainment, music and comedy while supporting local charities such as Opportunity Village, Nevada SPCA, Orion Cancer Foundation, Keep Memory Alive, AFAN Aid for Aids of Nevada, and Habitat for Humanity
Mondays Dark has raised more than $1 million for Las Vegas charities, For additional information on The Space or Mondays Dark, visit
The Space or Mondays Dark and follow on social media @thespacelv or @mondaysdark.
ABOUT BROADWAYWORLD
BroadwayWorld (www.broadwayworld.com) is the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. With over six million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.
