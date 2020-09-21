Wild Tonic – Celebrate National Honey Month with Kombucha

September is National Honey Month and if you are looking for a unique way to celebrate all of the goodness of this liquid gold, simply try some WILD TONIC® Jun Kombucha might not be as familiar to you as just a normal kombucha, but it is growing in popularity and to give you an idea of what you are in store for, it is classified as the champagne of kombucha.

Wild Tonic doesn’t just slap the word honey onto a label, there are actually four key ways that honey plays a role in the Wild Tonic’s offerings and overall goals. Honey also alters the fermentation process. Honey’s natural microbial qualities allow Wild Tonic’s jun kombucha to retain prebiotics in addition to the probiotics that make fermented foods so revered for their health properties. Traditional kombucha made with sugar typically only contains probiotics. Wild Tonic contains prebiotics, probiotics, amino acids and antioxidants, without any artificial flavorings or sulfites.

What sets Wild Tonic apart from other kombucha on the market is It is crafted primarily with honey instead of cane sugar which produces a refreshing, delicate result, absent of a ‘vinegar’ bite common in traditional Kombucha. The initial brew of sustainably sourced tea and honey along with a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) is infused with organic fruits, herbs and botanicals to create the signature smooth taste.

WILD TONIC® Jun Kombucha comes in traditional, non-alcoholic flavors as well as the hard version and the reserve editions. If you are looking for flavor, you will find it with WILD TONIC, as they not only use honey, but also organic teas, organic fruits, herbs & spices as well as botanicals to give you not only unique flavors, but ones that are crisp and refreshing and that you will feel good about drinking. The hard version, which is 5.6% ABV, comes in such wonderful flavors as strawberry blood orange, blueberry basil and raspberry goji rose. If you are looking for a little more kick, the reserve comes in at 7.6% ABV and comes in some very different flavors including the Backwood Bliss, which is bourbon barrel aged and will feature vanilla and butterscotch undertones. If you just want the benefits without any alcohol, the traditional version gives you all the flavor and is made for any age.

You have plenty of reasons to give WILD TONIC® Jun Kombucha a try, for starters you would be supporting a female owned business, Holly Lyman started it all after working with beeswax and the discovering the art of fermentation. Another great reason is that doing anything to help bees and keep them populated and protected is not only good for you, but good for the planet. Finally if you want the most simplistic reason, you will love drinking a WILD TONIC.

For more information about Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha please visit Wild Tonic and follow them on instagram @DrinkWildTonic