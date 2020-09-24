We Are In This Together

As a citizen of the United States of America, and a Splash Magazine World Wide Photojournalist, I am severely heart- broken because of all the chaos, murdering, lying, scandals, police brutality, prejudice, social injustice, homeless, hunger, unemployment, severe climate changes resulting in hurricanes, fires, earthquakes etc. And, mainly, the world wide spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in which the United States is leading in the deaths of over 200,000 victims while many refuses to believe there is a pandemic. There are many that choose not to take precaution to protect themselves and their fellow man representing selfishness which is very ungodly.

On Friday, September 18, 2020, National Prayer Day, Apostle Dr. Tirazah Huff of House of Prayer International/Prayer for America Project, who has been invited to Hawaii, Ghana, South Africa, and the Ivory Coast to meet dignitaries had to postpone these mission trips due to the COVID-19.

Apostle Dr. Tirazah Huff riding the camel in Jerusalem – Photo Courtesy of House of Prayer International

Apostle Dr. Tirazah Huff with other Praying Warriors in Washington D.C., May 2019 – Photo Courtesy of House of Prayer International

Apostle Dr. Tirazah Huff and Rabbi Jonathan at Beth Israel Worship Center, Hope of the World New York – Photo Courtesy of House of Prayer International

Instead, here in Georgia, she invited a few of God’s true warriors to come pray and bow with her to God Almighty who rules all Nations, on top of the beautiful, Stone Mountain in Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta, Georgia at 12 Noon.

Beautiful Stone Mountain in Stone Mountain Park, Georgia – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Despite, the history of Stone Mountain, once being a place where an organization use to meet and burn crosses, we are now praying on that mountain and doing God’s work. His foundation is in his holy mountains. Psalms 87:1

Dr. Miracle Uche Okorie, Dr. Tirazah Huff, Janice Sue Wood, Renee Sudderth, Apostle Nolan Wood (Daughter, Charity Wood not in photo but was on security duty guarding our belongings), Apostle Mark and Sumiko Stroud – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

We came together to repent for the sins of America and the entire world; to ask God to return love in the hearts of his people and leaders; to heal our land; and to revive us to continue to spread the fire of God’s love to heal our nation. In the Name of Jesus, we felt we were standing in the gap as Moses did before God’s Holy Mountain.”

“We Are In This Together” – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Blowing of the Shofar, “the first trumpet” was so important and significant as we assembled. Apostle Mark Stroud, blew his Shofar to announce God’s presence.

Apostle Mark Stroud Blowing his Shofar – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

He wanted to welcome God’s presence on His mountain. Also, we wanted to prepare the arrival of Rosh Hashanah, “Birthday of the World” at sunset on Friday, September 18th. The Jewish New Year (5781 in Hebrew).

Of Jewish decent and returning home to our Heavenly Father late Friday after sunset, was our Trailblazer Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “RBG”. There is a Jewish tradition that those who die on the eve of Rosh Hashana are especially righteous and Judge Ginsburg, was a true embodiment of righteousness in her diligent fights for justice and will forever deserve to be honored and respected.

Captured from the television by Renee Sudderth

Dr. Tirazah organized this biblical event in an historical setting and had each of us to participate in the hymn, “Standing On Holy Ground”, scripture, blowing of the shofar, welcome, another hymn, prayer for a revival, the homeless, poor and needy, babies, and children, America and World Leaders,

Minister Vanessa Carson and Apostle Dr. Tirazah Huff offering prayer for the White House and Washington D. C. – Photo Courtesy of House of Prayer International

True Religion, truth and a prayer poem, “God We Repent”.

While we came together on God’s mountain, there were others from many different walks of life who found our World Project to be a blessing and inspiring. We had an Asian man stop by and participate in saying Amen and later talking with us. We had a couple from Puerto Rico stop by and other nationalities wanting to be part of this great mission “God, We Repent”.

Apostle Dr. Tirazah Huff great leadership in our Prayer for America Project led others to us in prayer – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

This great fellowship was awesome. We still practiced social distance while we lunched together. We recapped this historical day in which two days prior a hurricane with strong winds with rains came near Georgia, but by the time we reached the mountain top it was a beautiful, sunny, calm spiritual day.

Renee Sudderth on top of Stone Mountain acknowledging and praying for the city of Atlanta and the world – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Thank you Apostle Dr. Tirazah Huff for listening to God and living out His vision for you and this Nation. As you travel to Washington and throughout the world, may others join you and continue to pray for our Nation and to know we are sincere when we fly our flags, “GOD, WE REPENT”. We know you have sent these flags to Former President Barack Obama, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald J. Trump, etc.

Dr. Tirazah Huff’s House of Prayer International/Prayer for America Project mission is:

Apostle Dr. Tirazah Huff displaying her flags that have led her all over the world with God guiding her foot steps – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Prayer is powerful and effective. The Bible says that the fervent effectual prayers of the righteous man avails much. James 5:16. We are to always continue our conversations with God. We are encouraged to pray without ceasing. I Thessalonians 5:1. God will answer your prayer. He says to call on Him and He will answer you. Jeremiah 33:3. God hears the prayer from a person with a sincere heart. A person does not have to use eloquent speech nor wordiness to impress God. He hears us before we call. He knows when we are hurt or troubled. God is waiting on you.

Apostle Dr. Tirazah Huff and Evangelist Dr. Franklin Graham together and making a difference in Atlanta, Georgia , May 2019 – Photo Courtesy of House of Prayer International

“If My people who are called by his name, will humble, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sins, and will heal their land.”