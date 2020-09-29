The Eric Carle Museum Celebrates Children’s Book Artists! The Very Virtual Benefit & Auction

As is the custom each fall, The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, celebrated the world of picture books. “The Very Virtual Benefit & Auction” took place September 24, 2020, held in lieu of the Museum’s annual Carle Honors Benefit Gala .

The event raised $158,752 in support of the Museum and its art and literacy programs, including its online and in-person picture book art exhibitions, art projects, and educational resources for children, families, and educators around the world. The Carle is grateful for this strong support in such a challenging year and views this as testament to the power of picture books to give comfort and bring people together. The recipients of the 2020 Carle Honors were:

Raúl Colón, award-winning illustrator of more than 30 children’s books, was named the Artist Honoree for “his exceptional artistry, unique techniques, and powerful stories of people who never give up on their dreams.” Colón’s picture books include Draw!, Imagine!, Susanna Reich’s José! Born to Dance, Frank McCourt’s Angela’s Christmas, and Jill Biden’s Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops.

Dennis M. V. David and Justin G. Schiller, founders of Battledore Ltd., have been named Bridge Honorees. David and Schiller have had long careers as dealers in rare and collectible children’s books, original illustration, and manuscripts. They are recognized for their scholarship in children’s literature and illustration, and work creating many of the field’s major research collections.

The evening featured appearances by Julie Andrews, Emma Walton Hamilton, Tami Charles, Andrea Davis Pinkney, Melissa Sweet, and David Wiesner, among others, as well as an exhibition video from Sandra Boynton and Yo-Yo Ma and a behind-the-scenes look at exhibitions coming up at The Carle.

A silent auction as well as a live auction took place during the event. This year’s selections were generously provided by some of the field’s most distinguished artists, including: Sophie Blackall, Sandra Boynton, Eric Carle, Bryan Collier, Diane Dillon, Tony DiTerlizzi, Vashti Harrison, Oliver Jeffers, Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Grace Lin, LeUyen Pham, Jerry Pinkney, Christian Robinson, Maurice Sendak, Don Tate, Raúl The Third, Evan Turk, Rosemary Wells, and Mo Willems.

You can view the broadcast at this link

