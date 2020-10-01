Las Vegas Restaurant News

Tailgate Social opening at Palace Station Hotel and Casino in November!

Game on! Tailgate Social, Las Vegas’ most fun and sports-obsessed bar, is coming to Palace Station this November.

A sports fan’s dream brought to you by Clique Hospitality, Tailgate Social’s more than 30 high-definition TVs and enveloping sound system gives guests an unparalleled viewing experience and makes them feel like they’re at the game with the best seat in the house.

There is no better place to Knight Up, show off your Silver-and-Black pride or run with the Rebels.

An all-day, neighborhood sports bar at its core, Tailgate Social features an approachable menu of mouth-watering meals and scrumptious bites, including prime steak tip skewers, a variety of authentic tacos, fresh, out-of-the-oven pizzas or made-to-order guacamole — all for off-Strip prices. A menu of so many more offerings for all tastes will be playfully served from a bus façade.

Along with signature cocktails, Tailgate Social’s beer list is an embarrassment of riches, as it includes hard-to-find brews and domestic favorites.

A casual and interactive space, Tailgate Social is just that: Social! Guests are encouraged to relax with friends in oversized booths, play billiards or enjoy the environment, all while taking in an MVP-worthy happy hour or food and drink specials tailored to the game days.

“Tailgating is a rite of passage, and we tapped into that culture,” said Clique Hospitality Founder Andy Masi. “At Tailgate Social you’ll feel like you’re at the game, but with better food options, a more comfortable environment and shorter restroom lines.”

“Palace Station has been a locals’ favorite for over forty years and now with the addition of Tailgate Social our guests will have a great new place to watch their favorite local sports teams!” said David Horn, Vice President and General Manager of Palace Station. “Tailgate Social will be a great enhancement to our food and beverage line up that will feature the best game day food and drink specials along with an atmosphere and room that makes you feel like you are tailgating at your favorite sports event.”

They say that it’s not nice to play games, but we beg to differ.

About Palace Station

Owned by Station Casinos, LLC under the ownership and leadership of the Fertitta family, Palace Station serves as the original Las Vegas locals’ casino in Southern Nevada and is located at 2411 W. Sahara Ave. It was opened by Frank Fertitta, Jr. as The Casino on July 1, 1976 offering a 5,000 square foot casino and snack bar and later expanded and renamed Bingo Palace before expanding once again to become Palace Station. Over the years, the Fertitta family grew Station Casinos from its single Palace Station hotel casino to 20 entertainment destinations today throughout Southern Nevada including Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort and The Palms to name a few. In October 2018, Palace Station completed its $192 million-dollar property-wide modernization. Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, guests visiting the 40-plus-year legacy destination will now be able to enjoy many of its new amenities and offerings.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar , located inside of the Red Rock Resort & Casino, will now be offering brunch all weekend long with the addition of Saturdays to the lineup starting August 1, 2020, with dine-in, takeout, and delivery options. The stylishly rustic American eatery located at Red Rock Casino Resort will offer a new menu curated by Chef Lee Davidson with savory bites, breakfast options, artisanal salads, shared plates, and pizzas from resident pizzaiola Enzo Esposito. Highlights from the new menu will include the feta and watermelon salad, lollipop chicken wings, plant-based impossible burger, and breakfast pizza topped with the perfect combination of bacon, sausage, and poached egg.

Guests can also soak up the sun while dining al fresco with a liquid brunch. Hearthstone will offer a Tableside Bloody Mary Cart, Bottle of Bubbles for Breakfast which includes a 750ml of Mumm’s with a dozen oysters, juice and fruit and bottomless mimosas, aperol spritz and micheladas. Escape the strip and grab a seat on our lively open-air patio, hearth pizza bar or main dining room and enjoy the menu, now available on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Sunday – Thursday 5 – 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 5 – 10 p.m.

Weekend Brunch

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Brunch Items at Hearthstone

Outdoor dining at Bottiglia



Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Monday: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday :

: Wednesday – Thursday: 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 5:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m. Sunday Brunch 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday Dinner 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

With Las Vegas’ restaurants opening back up, food lovers are going to have seemingly endless options to choose from. If you are looking for a way to experience as many restaurants as possible, now you are able to eat and explore their way through the city like never before with an innovative, private, self-guided, e-assisted culinary tour created by Finger Licking Foodie Tours. The brand-new company represents a follow-up, companion business to the successful Lip Smacking Foodie Tours created by Las Vegas entrepreneur and hospitality-industry veteran, Donald Contursi.

The new self-guided Finger Licking Foodie Tour offers guests a carefree, fun-filled way to enjoy an array of Instagrammable dishes at Las Vegas’ top restaurants in one outing – without the hassle of doing loads of research or making reservations on their own.

But unlike the companies’ other tours, the pioneering Finger Licking Foodie Downtown Las Vegas self-guided tour doesn’t have an actual tour guide who leads patrons from venue to venue. Instead, this tour, with a minimum requirement of just two patrons, is designed to be a more intimate and individualistic experience. Guests have the flexibility to book their tour anytime between 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are then provided with an online map, as well as a link to an innovative virtual tour guide who provides commentary for each fascinating stop along the way. As guests make their way through this 2.5-hour experience in the city’s exciting, revitalized downtown, they will visit three acclaimed restaurants, where they will be well taken care of as they enjoy three unforgettable dishes at each venue. On top of that, they will receive a 15 percent discount off the regular price of any other menu items they would like to try at any of the establishments.

As a “thank you” to essential workers who performed their important jobs tirelessly and bravely during the recent mandated shelter-in-place and in anticipation of the local culinary scene’s reopening, Finger Licking Foodie Tours is accepting nominations to receive a complimentary Self-guided Downtown Las Vegas tour for two. Nominees may include healthcare workers, postal workers, janitorial personnel, delivery drivers, grocery-store employees and all others who have remained on the front lines during the pandemic. Ten tours for two will be awarded and nominations may be made here.

https://youtu.be/SCXPrRsUFgk

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours was founded five years ago to offer gourmet walking tours featuring prime-time dining and VIP service at the most exclusive restaurants. After quickly gaining numerous accolades and repeat customers, Contursi decided to expand on the concept with Finger Licking Foodie Tours, which was established in 2019 to provide a more casual romp with crowd-pleasing noshes at a can’t-be-beat price.

Besides the self-guided tour, Finger Licking Foodie offers two group tours: The Las Vegas Strip Foodie Tour is a 2.5-hour afternoon experience that leaves plenty of time for a night out on the town afterward. Guests visit four exciting stops on each tour, which combines sensational sight-seeing with craveable dishes. Each tour’s itinerary remains under wraps – for maximum anticipation and surprise. Knowledgeable and charismatic local guides keep the atmosphere lively by spotlighting some of the most distinctive sights and fascinating facts along the way. Guests who opt for the Downtown Las Vegas Foodie Tour enjoy all these same benefits while visiting four neighborhood restaurants run by local chefs who have made a name for themselves in the dynamic, art-filled, revitalized downtown.

“Everyone loves to eat, but they also value bang for the buck, especially now as we’ve come through an unprecedented time in this country,’’ Contursi says. “I wanted to create a way for people to celebrate dining out again without breaking the bank. I wanted to make them feel special after all they’ve been through. Our new self-guided tour option, which is unlike anything else around, is perfect for people who prefer a smaller group setting.’’

Finger Licking Foodie Tours start at $79 per person, and are perfect for singles, couples, and groups of friends or families. Click here to make a reservation.

Wynn Las Vegas will welcome a dynamic new restaurant concept, Elio, in partnership with Enrique Olvera, Daniela Soto-Innes and Santiago Perez of ATM Group. The international hospitality company behind acclaimed restaurants Cosme and Atla in New York City and Pujol in Mexico City, will debut a social dining concept on March 19, 2020 that merges exquisite service and exceptional food in an energetic environment. The new concept will augment the resort’s existing portfolio of distinguished restaurants.

“The addition of Elio will be a defining moment as we embark on expanding the collection of restaurants at Wynn,” said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “ATM Group is an award-winning creative culinary force. Elio will not only be a place to have dinner but a destination for your entire evening.”

The restaurant will occupy the space adjacent to Encore Beach Club and will showcase a thoughtful menu of recipes grounded in Mexico’s rich culinary traditions, infusing the finest regional and seasonal ingredients. Small plates and appetizers featuring a heavy emphasis on seafood and produce will be paired with signature shareable entrees. The bar and lounge will add to the celebration by showcasing Mexico’s best hand-selected agave-based spirits.

“We are very pleased to team up with Wynn to bring our iconic hospitality to Las Vegas, a vibrant and exciting city that knows how to have fun,” said Enrique Olvera. “Inspired by the 40s and 50s, a golden age for the Mexican cinema, we seek to offer guests exceptional service as well as genuine and personal cuisine that is focused on authentic Mexican flavors. Expect a festive atmosphere where design and interior details lead you to feel the elegance and simplicity of the Nevada landscape.”

Guests of Elio will be immersed in a sleek and seductive environment. Day turns to night as guests move from the energy of the bar and lounge to the warmth of the dining room. The modern and minimal architectural lines are paired with rich textures and beautiful art that creates a backdrop for lively gatherings and exceptional food.





Elio’s lounge will be open daily and serve weekend brunch. The dining room will be open nightly. For more information and updates please visit: www.eliolv.com. For reservations, call 702-770-DINE (3463).