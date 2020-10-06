Interview With Media Mogul/Entertainment Personality “The Pipeman”

Dean K. Piper, CST, aka “The Pipeman™” is an International Radio Personality, Marketing Master, Publicist, Promoter, Published Author, Speaker, Coach, and Trainer. Pipeman also travels the world on The Pipeman Radio Tour doing press coverage, red carpets and interviews at concerts, festivals, award shows, premieres, seminars, conferences, and conventions. Pipeman has been coined the King of All Festivals by one of the top publicists in the music industry. Dean is the owner/founder of Talk 4 Media & Pipeman Productions globally recognized as a top ranked full-service ecofriendly multimedia network and marketing firm.

I had an opportunity to speak to The Pipeman about his life, career and media empire, here are excerpts from our discussion.

What drives you?

There are many things that drive me. I have a multifaceted personality with goals in a variety of areas. Drive is just something that is within me. I don’t even try or think about it. It is a part of me. If I was going to answer with actual terms of what drives me it would be a multitude of things such as passion, changing lives, helping others, making a difference, doing for those I love, living life to the fullest, experiencing all I can, knowledge, money, and being #1.

How did you become interested in the entertainment industry?

I have always been interested in the Entertainment Industry starting from first grade when I started playing drums and then started writing plays shortly thereafter, as well as performing in school plays with multiple roles. Throughout grammar school and middle school, I also participated in the school band and orchestra as a percussionist playing a variety of instruments.

Then, in 1980, I moved to California and started High School. I switched from Drums to starting to learn guitar. However, as someone who was an overachiever working full-time while going to school there was no time to practice instruments, so I never really was very good.

Regardless, music was still a major passion. I met this clerk at a record store called Oz Records in the valley. That clerk was the owner of Metal Blade Records, Brian Slagel. It was from meeting him that I got introduced to the Sunset Strip and the start of the Eighties Metal Scene. Not only did I love the music, but I just immersed myself in the scene. It became a part of me deep in my soul. I have so many experiences and stories from that time that I took with me, but then I took a turn.

I moved back to NJ where I came from to attend Rutgers University. It was at that point in my life that my focus turned to education and business. That lead me to being involved in the investment & insurance business. I then got married and had children. However, creativity was still inside of me, so I started attending the Academy of Dramatic Arts in NY while also owning and operating a financial planning business and being very involved in family life. This was also where both worlds tied together to lead me where I am today while bringing me back to my roots. This is because I hosted my own radio show at a large radio station in NY to support my financial business.

As years went by my interests started to divert away from investments and into taking the stage as a Speaker both empowering and entertaining people with my self-help philosophies. Radio was also a large part of this as I hosted multiple radio shows to spread my message and help people across the globe.

Then I saw the vision of where the media industry was heading at a time which was the infancy of the Internet, cell phones, and Social Media. That vision lead me to launch my first radio station known as W4CY Radio. My radio stations were an extension of the motivational and business part of me focusing on talk and what would today be called podcasting. After a time of building my network and reputation, I started to expand to my true passion of Music & Entertainment and The Pipeman was born.

What do you look for in a guest?

There are many things I may look for in a guest depending on various needs and desires. I am a chameleon as a show host that looks to inform, empower, and entertain while also promoting those I believe in. My guests combine the many sides of me from music to business to empowerment to spirituality, with many causes that help the world and humankind. My goals are to help guests with their goals while also helping our listeners.

The simple answer is I look for guests who are truly passionate about what they do and have a desire to help and/or entertain others. These guests also must match my passions and be congruent with what I like and believe in.

Do you have an ultimate goal?

I am a very goal-oriented person. Therefore, I have many goals in a variety of areas. However, the ultimate goal is to dominate the media world with a positive message driven to help all humans globally. My mission is to reach as many people as possible and provide them what they need for success, freedom, and happiness. Additionally, my ultimate goal is to be a household name that leaves a legacy of making a difference through my voice on the radio.

Who were your influences growing up and what or who are they now?

Well the first funny answer is that my influences as a child were TV shows like Leave it to Beaver and The Brady Bunch. Then as I entered pre-teens my influences were people like Tony Robbins and Zig Ziglar which those and many others like them still are to this day. I would also add that my Father was a huge influence when it came to my drive in business and sales. During my teenage years, music had a major influence in my life that is still with me today even in my business life. During my young adult years, I had many mentors in business that influenced me in a multitude of ways. I believe we have many influencers throughout our life in the various stages and I am no different.

Tell us about your empire?

Well that would certainly depend on what you wanted to know. The most important thing though is that I had a vision when others didn’t. I saw the future and executed a plan that was ahead of the curve. I am where I am because of being willing to risk it all with nothing to fall back on due to the belief in that vision. I brought something new and fresh to the industry and created opportunities that would not normally appear. Along the path we have helped many people in their journey and my plan is to keep doing that. As much as we have accomplished, there is so much more to do and so many more goals to build on. It is only the beginning. My goal when I started was to be above the rest in every way. There is still a lot more work to do in the mission to use my voice and abilities to create a better world for all of us and future generations through our medium.

If I could ask you any question on the planet what would it be and how would you answer?

What is something you still believe in and desire yet many you know believe does not exist?

Love . . . The fairy tale.

Who is on your bucket list to interview?

Wow, I have done at least 2000 interviews, there are many bucket lists I have done already and there are still so many more on my list. So, let me give you my top 12 and not necessarily in this order that are left or else we will be here all day.

Ozzy Osbourne

Mike Tyson

Amy Lee

Jessica Alba

Sylvester Stallone

Oliver Sykes

Tony Robbins

Will Smith

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Megan Fox

Oprah Winfrey

Lady Gaga

What is your advice to the planet if you could get them to listen to you?

Let’s all unite together throughout the world to love and help each other to be a better race … the human race.

Final comments?

Through our differences we can all become more well-rounded human beings learning from each other from the variety of knowledge and experience we have acquired. Through our commonalities we can join together and achieve greatness.

Through our differences we can all become more well-rounded human beings learning from each other from the variety of knowledge and experience we have acquired. Through our commonalities we can join together and achieve greatness.

Photo Credits: Dean K. Piper